Edina vs. Wayzata: Live Score Updates from Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Section 6AA Championship (2/25)
The Hornets and the Trojans meet for the seventh straight time in the section tournament
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 2-seed Edina Hornets play the No. 4 Wayzata Trojans in the 2026 MSHSL Section 6AA boys hockey championship on Wednesday at Ridder Arena.
The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The winner advances to the state tournament quarterfinals at Grand Casino Arena.
Wednesday's matchup is the seventh straight season that the Trojans and Hornets have met in the section tournament. The Hornets have won six of the games, and the prior three have been wins in the section championship game.
Edina and Wayzata have split the season matchup 1-1 this season. The Hornets won 5-4 on January 22, and the Trojans won 4-1 on February 12.
Updates will be here when the game begins.
