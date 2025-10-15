Minneapolis Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 15-17, 2025
There are 139 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area from Wednesday, October 15, to Friday, October 17, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Minneapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend both come Wednesday night with a pair of top five heavyweight matchups. No. 2 Minnetonka goes to No. 1 Maple Grove and No. 4 Lakeville South goes to No. 5 Rosemount.
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Wednesday, October 15, 2025
There are 20 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area on Wednesday, October 15, with 18 ranked games on the slate. You can follow each game live on ourMinneapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Here are the Minnesota high school football games with times moved forward one hour:
Crookston 1-6 at Red Lake 0-7, 5:00 PM
Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 2-4 at Columbia Heights 0-7, 6:00 PM
Yellow Medicine East 1-6 at Lac qui Parle Valley 0-7, 6:00 PM
South St. Paul 6-1 at Breck 5-2, 6:00 PM
Nevis 3-4 at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 6-1, 6:00 PM
Mahtomedi 5-1 at St. Thomas Academy 7-0, 6:00 PM
St. Agnes 0-7 at Hill-Murray 5-1, 6:00 PM
Minneapolis North 7-0 at Como Park 2-5, 6:00 PM
Chisago Lakes Area 1-6 at Zimmerman 4-3, 6:00 PM
Totino-Grace 4-3 at Byron 7-0, 6:00 PM
Cretin-Derham Hall 5-2 at Elk River 5-2, 6:00 PM
Willmar 4-3 at Big Lake 3-4, 6:00 PM
Cambridge-Isanti 3-4 at Irondale 2-5, 6:00 PM
Tartan 4-3 at Burnsville 1-5, 6:00 PM
Roseville 1-6 at Coon Rapids 1-6, 6:00 PM
Osseo 4-3 at Champlin Park 6-1, 6:00 PM
Blaine 4-3 at Andover 4-3, 6:00 PM
Kennedy 3-3 at Jefferson 2-5, 6:30 PM
Pine City 1-6 at Proctor/Maris Academy 1-6, 7:00 PM
New London-Spicer 3-4 at Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 4-3, 7:00 PM
Pequot Lakes 7-0 at Mora 0-7, 7:00 PM
Pierz 7-0 at Milaca 1-6, 7:00 PM
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 5-2 at Montevideo 0-7, 7:00 PM
Rockford 1-6 at Holy Family Catholic 5-2, 7:00 PM
Glencoe-Silver Lake 2-5 at Watertown-Mayer 2-5, 7:00 PM
Worthington 0-7 at Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] 2-5, 7:00 PM
Fairmont/Martin Luther 2-3 at St. Peter 6-1, 7:00 PM
Dassel-Cokato 5-2 at Litchfield 4-3, 7:00 PM
Annandale 6-1 at Jordan 5-2, 7:00 PM
Albert Lea 5-2 at Belle Plaine 3-4, 7:00 PM
Foley 5-2 at Albany 6-1, 7:00 PM
Royalton 3-4 at Minnewaska Area 4-3, 7:00 PM
Redwood Valley 6-1 at St. Cloud Cathedral 4-3, 7:00 PM
Randolph 1-6 at Lake City 3-4, 7:00 PM
Park Rapids 3-4 at Pillager 7-0, 7:00 PM
Staples-Motley 6-1 at Pelican Rapids 4-2, 7:00 PM
Osakis 6-1 at Melrose 4-3, 7:00 PM
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0-7 at Sibley East 0-7, 7:00 PM
Mesabi East 3-4 at Moose Lake/Willow River 7-0, 7:00 PM
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-4 at Lourdes 5-2, 7:00 PM
Pipestone 4-3 at Le Sueur-Henderson 4-2, 7:00 PM
Kenyon-Wanamingo 0-7 at Rushford-Peterson 2-5, 7:00 PM
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 4-3 at Maple River 5-2, 7:00 PM
Jackson County Central 6-0 at Windom 3-4, 7:00 PM
Sauk Centre 0-7 at Holdingford 7-0, 7:00 PM
Mabel-Canton 7-0 at Wabasha-Kellogg 3-3, 7:00 PM
Wabasso 7-1 at Heron Lake-Okabena 2-5, 7:00 PM
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 1-6 at Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 5-2, 7:00 PM
Central 4-3 at Goodhue 7-0, 7:00 PM
Lester Prairie 3-3 at Mayer Lutheran 4-3, 7:00 PM
Lake Park-Audubon 4-3 at Parkers Prairie 6-1, 7:00 PM
Paynesville 4-3 at Eden Valley-Watkins 5-2, 7:00 PM
Hinckley-Finlayson 0-6 at Rush City 4-3, 7:00 PM
Red Wing 0-7 at Dover-Eyota 3-4, 7:00 PM
International Falls 4-3 at Crosby-Ironton 2-5, 7:00 PM
Chatfield 5-2 at Pine Island 7-0, 7:00 PM
Blue Earth Area 3-4 at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6-0, 7:00 PM
Medford 0-7 at Blooming Prairie 1-6, 7:00 PM
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0-7 at Kimball 2-5, 7:00 PM
Greenway 3-4 at Aitkin 6-1, 7:00 PM
Spectrum 6-1 at Twin Cities Academy 0-1, 7:00 PM
Wadena-Deer Creek 2-5 at New York Mills 1-6, 7:00 PM
United South Central 3-4 at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 2-5, 7:00 PM
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 4-4 at Springfield 7-0, 7:00 PM
Deer River 5-2 at Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-2, 7:00 PM
Dawson-Boyd 6-1 at Minneota 7-0, 7:00 PM
Princeton 2-5 at Rocori 6-1, 7:00 PM
Cass Lake-Bena 1-6 at Pine River-Backus 2-5, 7:00 PM
Canby 3-4 at Murray County Central 5-2, 7:00 PM
Providence Academy 2-5 at Orono 4-3, 7:00 PM
Breckenridge 7-0 at Menahga 0-7, 7:00 PM
North 3-4 at Concordia Academy 5-2, 7:00 PM
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 4-3 at Brandon/Evansville 4-3, 7:00 PM
New Ulm 2-5 at Waseca 7-0, 7:00 PM
Braham 5-2 at Ely 2-4, 7:00 PM
Minneapolis South 2-2 at PACT Charter 1-4, 7:00 PM
Benson 3-3 at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0-7, 7:00 PM
Lakeview 4-3 at MACCRAY 2-5, 7:00 PM
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 3-4 at B O L D 3-5, 7:00 PM
St. Francis 4-3 at St. Louis Park 3-4, 7:00 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice 1-6 at Waconia 4-3, 7:00 PM
Robbinsdale Cooper 2-5 at Sartell-St. Stephen 3-4, 7:00 PM
Two Rivers 3-4 at Northfield 5-2, 7:00 PM
Apollo 0-7 at Little Falls 1-6, 7:00 PM
St. Anthony Village 2-5 at Kasson-Mantorville 6-1, 7:00 PM
Hutchinson 3-4 at Mound-Westonka 2-5, 7:00 PM
Minnetonka 6-1 at Maple Grove 7-0, 7:00 PM
John Marshall 1-6 at Mankato West 2-5, 7:00 PM
North Branch 6-1 at Hermantown 6-1, 7:00 PM
Hastings 4-3 at Mankato East 5-2, 7:00 PM
Fridley 2-5 at Faribault 0-8, 7:00 PM
Lakeville South 6-1 at Rosemount 6-1, 7:00 PM
Lakeville North 1-6 at Shakopee 4-3, 7:00 PM
Hopkins 3-3 at St. Michael-Albertville 2-5, 7:00 PM
White Bear Lake 2-5 at Mounds View 3-4, 7:00 PM
Forest Lake 6-1 at Stillwater 3-4, 7:00 PM
Stewartville 5-2 at Delano 5-2, 7:00 PM
Farmington 4-3 at Prior Lake 3-4, 7:00 PM
Simley 2-5 at St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 4-2, 7:00 PM
Moorhead 3-4 at Edina 4-3, 7:00 PM
Chaska 5-2 at New Prague 2-5, 7:00 PM
Wayzata 1-6 at Eden Prairie 5-2, 7:00 PM
Chanhassen 6-1 at Mayo 4-3, 7:00 PM
Eastview 2-4 at Park 0-7, 7:00 PM
Benilde-St. Margaret's 5-2 at Marshall 7-0, 7:00 PM
East Ridge 4-3 at Woodbury 5-2, 7:00 PM
Detroit Lakes 1-6 at Becker 3-4, 7:00 PM
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4-2 at Austin 1-6, 7:00 PM
Richfield 4-3 at Academy of Holy Angels 6-1, 7:00 PM
Buffalo 4-3 at Park Center 2-5, 7:00 PM
Brainerd 3-4 at Spring Lake Park 7-0, 7:00 PM
Bemidji 4-3 at Monticello 6-1, 7:00 PM
Alexandria 6-1 at Robbinsdale Armstrong 4-3, 7:00 PM
Anoka 0-7 at Centennial 5-1, 7:00 PM
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
Neillsville 1-7 at Regis 8-0, 7:00 PM
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
Rice Lake 7-1 at Hudson 7-1, 7:00 PM
Wausau West 5-3 at River Falls 7-1, 7:00 PM
Unity 3-5 at Cadott 5-3, 7:00 PM
Webster 2-6 at Grantsburg 8-0, 7:00 PM
Clear Lake 3-5 at Glenwood City 5-3, 7:00 PM
Superior 0-8 at New Richmond 6-2, 7:00 PM
Stanley-Boyd 2-6 at Elk Mound 2-6, 7:00 PM
Boyceville 8-0 at Turtle Lake 6-2, 7:00 PM
Spring Valley 4-4 at Colfax 0-8, 7:00 PM
St. Croix Falls 6-2 at Bloomer 2-6, 7:00 PM
Ellsworth 3-5 at Osceola 6-2, 7:00 PM
Mondovi 7-1 at Durand 6-2, 7:00 PM
Lincoln 0-8 at Eau Claire North 2-6, 7:00 PM
Baldwin-Woodville 8-0 at Prescott 3-5, 7:00 PM
Ladysmith 2-6 at Cameron 2-6, 7:00 PM
Spooner 2-5 at Ashland 4-4, 7:00 PM
Cumberland 1-7 at Barron 5-3, 7:00 PM
Amery 4-4 at St. Croix Central 2-6, 7:00 PM
Somerset 2-6 at Altoona 6-2, 7:00 PM
Eau Claire Memorial 1-7 at D.C. Everest 5-3, 7:00 PM
Neillsville 1-7 at Regis 8-0, 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.