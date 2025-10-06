Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - October 6, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season rolls on, and each week, High School On SI has all-classification top 25 rankings. Here are the rankings after Week 6.
No. 1 Maple Grove (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s game: Oct. 10 at Wayzata (1-5)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove was on the ropes, trailing 10-7 at halftime vs. St. Michael-Albertville (1-5). The Crimson rallied to score two straight rushing touchdowns of 27 and 45 yards from James Engle in the third quarter. The Knights responded with a pair of touchdowns of their own to go up 24-21 midway through the fourth.
Engle was only just beginning. His fourth touchdown of the night proved to be the game-winner as he went 39 yards to the house with 5:30 remaining. He added a 35-yard score for insurance in Maple Grove’s 35-24 win. STMA is no slouch despite its record as it played ranked teams like current No. 19 Champlin Park within nine on the road and current No. 18 Edina (3-3) within 14.
No. 2 Minnetonka (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s game: Oct. 10 vs. No. 18 Edina (3-3)
Ranking rationale: Caleb Francois rushed for a touchdown in all four quarters en route to a 28-0 win at Wayzata (1-5). All were double-digit yardage scores, including from 81 in the first quarter and 52 in the fourth.
Francois finished with 16 rushes for 231 yards to go with 3-for-6 passing for 22 yards. Minnetonka is looking like a No. 1 team in most years, and will get the chance to face top dog Maple Grove (6-0) in a 2024 Prep Bowl rematch in Week 8.
No. 3 Eden Prairie (4-2)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s game: Oct. 10 at Eastview (2-4)
Ranking rationale: If Eden Prairie loses to another team besides its current defeats against the top two teams in the state, the Eagles will drop precipitously. For now, they hang on to the No. 3 slot by the skin of their teeth (or beaks).
They hung on for a 34-33 home win against previous No. 10 Moorhead (3-3). It was a back and forth affair with one tie and three lead changes. Eden Prairie scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard rush by Windlan Hall with 4:06 to go.
Moorhead pulled within one on a touchdown with 24 seconds left but could not convert a 2-point conversion. Hall had both of the Eagles’ second-half touchdowns. This was EP’s second win over a current Power 25 team.
No. 4 Forest Lake (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s game: Oct. 10 at Mounds View (2-4)
Ranking rationale: It was mighty tempting to move Forest Lake up a notch. The Rangers continue to maul outmatched opponents. The latest example is a 28-7 win vs. East Ridge (3-3), a team in consideration for last week’s Power 25.
Forest Lake leads Class 6A in scoring defense at eight points per game. It had a shutout going until the Raptors got on the board late in the fourth quarter. Mack Jurkovich had another big game, compiling 22 rushes for 160 yards and a touchdown.
No. 5 Lakeville South (5-1)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s game: Oct. 10 vs. Prior Lake (3-3)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South won one of the best games of Week 6, 30-28 at previous No. 8 Edina (3-3). The Cougars looked poised to run away with it up 14-0 early in the second quarter. Edina rallied to tie it up at the half.
South again went up double digits with a 10-point lead, only for the Hornets to pull within three with 4:57 left and quickly get the ball back. A pick-six by Myles Krinkie snuffed out the comeback attempt and put the Cougars up nine. They won it 30-28. That was the second pick of the night off of highly touted quarterback Mason West.
No. 6 Rosemount (5-1)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s game: Oct. 10 at Eagan (2-4)
Ranking rationale: Rosemount doesn’t do it for the style points. That zero on the scoreboard under the opponent’s name is flashy enough for the Irish. A 21-0 win vs. Lakeville North (1-5) is Rosemount’s second shutout of the season and improves its scoring defense to second in the state (9.2). North was held to 145 yards of offense.
Savion Severson got more than half of that on a 91-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 before halftime. Jaidon Jackson added a 70-yard touchdown rush midway through the fourth quarter. A Week 8 matchup with No. 5 Lakeville South (5-1) could be for the Section 3-6A title.
No. 7 St. Thomas Academy (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s game: Oct. 9 at Two Rivers (3-3)
Ranking rationale: The first shakeup in the Power 25 involves St. Thomas Academy continuing its rise up the rankings. The Cadets slowed down the state’s leading rusher, Hastings’ Zack Shatek. He was held to 80 yards and a touchdown on 27 rushes.
STA has an elite running back of its own in Dominic Baez. He toted it 12 times for 155 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-13 blowout win over the Raiders (3-3). Tristan Karl completed 8 of 11 passes for 213 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
No. 8 Byron (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s game: Oct. 10 at Stewartville (5-1)
Ranking rationale: The case could be made for several teams here, but Byron rockets up into the top 10 after a statement win in a battle of two of Class 4A’s top teams. The Bears are in great shape to take the top seed in a loaded Section 1-4A after a 34-20 win vs. previous No. 18 Kasson-Mantorville (5-1).
The Bears surged during winning time when a Carson Heimer 2-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter gave them their first lead. They got insurance on a 45-yard fumble return to the house by Mateusz Kawczynski. Heimer ran for 200-plus yards and three touchdowns.
No. 9 Alexandria (5-1)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s game: Oct. 10 vs. Brainerd (3-3)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria moves up two spots more out of attrition than its own doing. The Cardinals are lucky to still have a ‘1’ in the loss column after erasing a 12-point deficit through three quarters at home against Bemidji (3-3).
Talan Witt had a disappointing performance in an otherwise stellar season, yet still threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns (as well as two interceptions). Brody Berg was the star of the show with 25 carries for 200 yards and two touchdowns. So was Jackson Waltzing, who caught a 15-yard touchdown to bring the Cards within six and ran for a 5-yard touchdown to pull ahead.
No. 10 Mahtomedi (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s game: Oct. 10 at No. 24 Cretin-Derham Hall (5-1)
Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi hasn’t slipped up against a weak slate of opponents leading up to a gauntlet of a final two weeks that will culminate in a possible battle of Class 5A unbeatens vs. No. 7 St. Thomas Academy (6-0). The Zeyphrys overcame a 3-0 deficit after one quarter to roll 39-6 vs. Tartan (3-3). Jake Reubish led with three touchdown rushes.
No. 11 Andover (5-1)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s game: Oct. 10 at Osseo (3-3)
Ranking rationale: Andover continues to live on the razor’s edge. The Huskies rallied from seven down in the fourth quarter to win their third straight one-score game, 34-31 vs. Rogers (1-5). The Royals’ lead was as large as 14 early in the third quarter. Andover is never out of the game with its high-powered offense headed by quarterback Joseph Mapson.
He threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Wiegert to pull within seven. Wiegert finished with eight grabs for 183 yards, Mapson later went on to rush in for the go-ahead 2-yard touchdown with 3:47 remaining. The Huskies are two winnable games away from going 7-1 in their debut season moving up to Class 6A.
No. 12 Marshall (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s game: Oct. 10 vs. Fergus Falls (5-1)
Ranking rationale: Marshall finally met its match but still came out on top. After winning their first five games all by 28 points or more, the Tigers’ stingy defense helped them win a 13-12 grinder vs. an Orono (4-1) team that’s spent time this season in the Power 25.
Marshall stayed cool facing a rare 12-7 deficit as Andrew Stelter scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown from a yard out early in the fourth quarter. He had 21 carries for 72 yards and three catches for 25 yards. Milo Swenson added 10 rushes for 82 yards. Marshall and Byron appear to be the cream of the crop in Class 4A.
No. 13 Chanhassen (5-1)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s game: Oct. 10 vs. Mankato West (2-4)
Ranking rationale: Chanhassen has found its stride since a Week 4 loss at current No. 7 St. Thomas Academy (6-0). The Storm have knocked two teams out of the Power 25 with a 33-2 win vs. Mankato East (4-2) and 28-14 win at rival Chaska (4-2).
Chanhassen made an early statement in the most recent victory, jumping out to a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter. An 85-yard pick six midway through the fourth quarter by Logan Smith was the icing on the cake.
No. 14 Elk River (5-1)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s game: Oct. 9 at No. 21 Monticello (5-1)
Ranking rationale: Elk River feasted at Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-3), 42-15. All six touchdowns came in the final three quarters. Armstrong was shut out until trailing by four scores in the fourth.
Quarterback Levi Harris had a 91-yard kick return touchdown, completed both pass attempts for 35 yards and ran seven times for 29 yards and a touchdown. Carsyn Kleffman added nine rushes for 90 yards and three touchdowns as part of a ground game that accumulated 341 yards.
No. 15 Centennial (5-1)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s game: Oct. 10 at No. 23 Blaine (4-2)
Ranking rationale: It’s not a misprint: Centennial won by a 36-0 score for the second straight time. The latest victim was Roseville (0-6), which visited Circle Pines on homecoming night. The Cougars got out to a 22-0 halftime lead and rolled despite missing starting quarterback Isaac Belinske-Strauss due to injury.
Centennial pulled out a little razzle dazzle in the second half with Calvin Coppersmith chucking a halfback pass to Brett Pullman for a 69-yard touchdown. Coppersmith rushed 11 times for 46 yards and Edwin Ekah had 13 carries for 64 yards on a balanced night offensively.
No. 16 Spring Lake Park (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: 21
This week’s game: Oct. 10 at Buffalo (4-2)
Ranking rationale: Spring Lake Park is one of three remaining unbeaten teams in Class 5A. The Panthers are coming off a 41-12 drubbing of Robbinsdale Cooper (2-4). It was 38-0 at halftime. Nolan Roach threw two touchdowns. SLP ran for 200 yards as a team, led by 65 for Marqueal Mitchell. No one’s come within 20 points of SLP this season.
No. 17 Moorhead (3-3)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s game: Oct. 10 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (1-5)
Ranking rationale: Dropping Moorhead seven spots may seem a bit severe, but there’s not much separating these teams. The Spuds are clearly a top-10 caliber team, especially when they’re fully healthy. They were a failed 2-point conversion away from pulling off a road upset at No. 3 Eden Prairie (4-2).
Second string quarterback Austin Dryburgh has come into his own after being pressed into action early in the season. He sliced up the Eagles for five touchdowns, three of which went to David Mack. Moorhead led on three occasions throughout a back-and-forth affair. It was a nice bounceback effort after getting demolished by No. 1 Maple Grove (6-0) the week prior.
No. 18 Edina (3-3)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s game: Oct. 10 at No. 2 Minnetonka (6-0)
Ranking rationale: This hasn’t been the season Edina envisioned thus far, but there’s enough talent for the Hornets to still turn things around. Their latest setback was a 30-28 heartbreaker vs. No. 5 Lakeville South (5-1).
Edina battled back from an early 14-0 hole to tie it at halftime. Mason West hit Chase Bjorgaard for back-to-back 12-yard touchdowns. Bjorgaard scored again on the ground from 19 yards out with 4:57 left in the game to pull within three. Edina quickly got the ball back with a chance to win, but a pick-six doomed its chances.
No. 19 Champlin Park (5-1)
Last week’s ranking: 20
This week’s game: Oct. 10 at Lakeville North (1-5)
Ranking rationale: Champlin Park improved to 3-1 in games decided by single digits. The Rebels outlasted a plucky Anoka (0-6) squad, 42-41 at home. This shootout had four lead changes and four ties. Anoka was a failed 2-point conversion away with zeroes on the clock from pulling off the upset. Preston Nelson starred for Champlin Park with four rushing touchdowns.
One went for 48 yards and his last from 4 yards out was the game-winner with 1:39 remaining. The Rebels’ Week 2 win at current No. 11 Andover (5-1) has appreciated in value as the Huskies haven’t lost since.
No. 20 Shakopee (4-2)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s game: Oct. 10 at Farmington (3-3)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee is trending in the wrong direction with losses in two if its last three. The Sabers fell last week 38-28 at Prior Lake (3-3). They trailed by 31 until scoring three touchdowns in the final three minutes.
Shakopee can still hang its hat on a Week 2 win vs. current No. 5 Lakeville South (5-1), but the resume is otherwise a bit shaky for a team that entered the season with high hopes.
No. 21 Monticello (5-1)
Last week’s ranking: 24
This week’s game: Oct. 9 vs. No. 14 Elk River (5-1)
Ranking rationale: Elk River has the reputation as the northwest suburban team that piles up the points, but the Magic are giving the Elks a run for their money leading into their intriguing Week 7 matchup.
Since being blanked in Week 2 at current No. 9 Alexandria (5-1), Monticello is averaging 45.5 points per game. Its latest triumph was a 52-29 win at Brainerd (3-3). It was tied at 23-23 early in the third quarter before the visitors took control. Cale Holthaus led with four rushing touchdowns.
No. 22 Kasson-Mantorville (5-1)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s game: Oct. 9 vs. Winona (2-4)
Ranking rationale: Kasson-Mantorville came up short in a battle of two of the top teams in Class 4A, though the KoMets showed they still belong in the state title discussion. They went blow for blow with new No. 8 Byron (6-0) through three quarters before the host Bears pulled away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a devastating fumble return.
Three different KoMets found the end zone, including Logan Louks on a 40-yard rush that gave K-M a 20-13 lead in the second quarter.
No. 23 Blaine (4-2)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Oct. 10 vs. No. 15 Centennial (5-1)
Ranking rationale: Blaine is back in the Power 25 for the first time since Week 3. The Bengals have won four of their last five games, the latest being a 31-14 victory at previous No. 23 Osseo (3-3). Blaine scored the last 31 points after trailing 14-0 in the second quarter. Jameson Niska threw one touchdown and scored another, combining for 157 passing and rushing yards. Derrick Obwaya ran it 17 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
No. 24 Cretin-Derham Hall (5-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Oct. 10 vs. No. 10 Mahtomedi (6-0)
Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall has been in Power 25 consideration for a while and finally cracks the ranking. The Raiders have had a nice follow-up campaign following up a surprise run to the 2024 Class 5A state tournament.
They’ve yet to beat a Power 25 team this season, but every win has been by double digits since dropping 27-14 in Week 1 vs. current No. 7 St. Thomas Academy (6-0). CD-H has a chance to get a signature victory for new head coach and former Golden Gopher, Kim Royston, either this week or next week at No. 14 Elk River (5-1).
The Raiders are coming off a 37-7 win at Bloomington Kennedy (2-4). Izaak Johnson completed 14 of 19 passes for 275 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Ja’Dale Thompson ran 19 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Owen Welk added five grabs for 99 yards and a score.
25. Jackson County Central (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Oct. 9 at Luverne (5-1)
Ranking rationale: Jackson County Central is a Class 2A team by name, but the Huskies are a team that can punch above its weight. JCC has big school type talent with University of Minnesota quarterback commit Roman Voss at the helm. He’s guided the Huskies to astronomical point totals this season: 61, 53, 77, 48, 49 and 54.
No one’s hung closer than 32 points. Voss’ latest outing resulted in 278 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-20 win vs. Le Sueur-Henderson (4-2). JCC is the favorite to repeat in Class 2A after going 13-0 in 2024.
