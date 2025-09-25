Minneapolis Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 142 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area from Thursday, September 25 to Saturday, September 27, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Minneapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Maple Grove going to No. 6 Moorhead while No. 3 Eden Prairie is going to No. 2 Minnetonka.
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
St. Thomas Academy (4-0) vs Apple Valley (2-2) at 6:00 PM
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 138 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area on Friday, September 26, with 18 ranked games on the slate. You can follow each game live on ourMinneapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Here are the games from this list with the times moved forward two hours:
Wayzata (0-4) vs Park (0-4) at 5:00 PM
St. Agnes (0-4) vs Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep (1-2) at 6:00 PM
Concordia Academy (3-1) vs Breck (4-0) at 6:00 PM (100% picked Concordia Academy, 0% picked Breck)
Roseau (0-4) vs Park Rapids (1-3) at 6:00 PM
Orono (3-1) vs Zimmerman (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Camden/FAIR Downtown (2-2) vs Washburn (2-2) at 6:00 PM
Sartell-St. Stephen (2-2) vs St. Francis (2-2) at 6:00 PM
St. Louis Park (3-1) vs Park Center (0-4) at 6:00 PM
Roosevelt (0-3) vs Minneapolis Southwest (1-2) at 6:00 PM
Johnson (2-2) vs Minneapolis North (4-0) at 6:00 PM
Robbinsdale Cooper (1-3) vs Irondale (2-2) at 6:00 PM
Totino-Grace (2-2) vs Fridley (1-3) at 6:00 PM
St. Paul Central (0-3) vs Harding (0-4) at 6:00 PM
Kennedy (1-2) vs Columbia Heights (0-4) at 6:00 PM
North Branch (4-0) vs Duluth East (1-3) at 6:00 PM
Mound-Westonka (1-3) vs Big Lake (2-2) at 6:00 PM
Cambridge-Isanti (3-1) vs Elk River (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Champlin Park (3-1) vs Blaine (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Mahtomedi (2-1) vs Jefferson (1-3) at 6:30 PM
Two Rivers (2-2) vs Hastings (2-2) at 6:30 PM
Cretin-Derham Hall (3-1) vs Tartan (3-1) at 6:30 PM
St Croix Lutheran/Unity/Josephs-Tobias HomeSchool (3-0) vs St. Anthony Village (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Cotter/Hope Lutheran (2-1) vs Red Wing (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Pequot Lakes (4-0) vs Pine City (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Montevideo (0-4) vs New London-Spicer (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Zumbrota-Mazeppa (3-1) vs Lake City (2-2) at 7:00 PM
La Crescent-Hokah (1-3) vs Pine Island (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Jordan (2-2) vs Watertown-Mayer (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (2-2) vs Litchfield (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Glencoe-Silver Lake (1-3) vs Rockford (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Apollo (0-4) vs Foley (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] (0-4) vs Waseca (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Dassel-Cokato (2-2) vs Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Annandale (3-1) vs Holy Family Catholic (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Milaca (1-3) vs Albany (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Staples-Motley (4-0) vs Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Melrose (2-2) vs Royalton (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Sauk Centre (0-4) vs Osakis (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Rush City (3-1) vs Moose Lake/Willow River (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Wadena-Deer Creek (1-3) vs Menahga (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (4-0) vs Maple River (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Austin (1-3) vs Plainview-Elgin-Millville (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Sibley East (0-4) vs Le Sueur-Henderson (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (2-2) vs Windom (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (1-3) vs Kimball (1-3) at 7:00 PM (100% picked Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 0% picked Kimball)
Minnesota Valley Lutheran (0-4) vs Jackson County Central (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Holdingford (4-0) vs Minnewaska Area (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Pillager (4-0) vs Hawley (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Goodhue (4-0) vs Kenyon-Wanamingo (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Houston (3-1) vs Wabasha-Kellogg (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (2-2) vs Southland (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (2-2) vs Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Polk County West (1-3) vs Red Lake (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Frazee (3-1) vs Parkers Prairie (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Ashby (0-1) vs Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (0-4) at 7:00 PM
United South Central (2-2) vs Lewiston-Altura (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Yellow Medicine East (0-4) vs Lakeview (2-2) at 7:00 PM
St. Cloud Cathedral (3-1) vs Eden Valley-Watkins (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Dover-Eyota (1-3) vs Randolph (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Hinckley-Finlayson (0-3) vs Crosby-Ironton (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Cannon Falls (2-2) vs Norwood-Young America (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Blue Earth Area (2-2) vs Medford (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Blooming Prairie (0-4) vs St. Clair (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Paynesville (2-2) vs Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Mesabi East (3-1) vs Aitkin (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Belle Plaine (2-2) vs St. Peter (3-1) at 7:00 PM
St. Croix Lutheran (3-0) vs St. Anthony Village (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Redwood Valley (3-1) vs New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (3-1) vs Pine River-Backus (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Deer River (3-1) vs Ely (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Simley (1-3) vs Stewartville (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Murray County Central (2-2) vs Lac qui Parle Valley (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Mayer Lutheran (3-1) vs Sleepy Eye (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Canby (2-2) vs Dawson-Boyd (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (2-2) vs Martin County West (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Brandon/Evansville (2-2) vs Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Worthington (0-4) vs New Ulm (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Cherry (2-2) vs Braham (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Minneapolis South (1-1) vs Spectrum (3-1) at 7:00 PM
West Central Area (0-4) vs Benson (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity (1-1) vs Madelia (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Maple Lake (3-1) vs Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (3-1) at 7:00 PM
MACCRAY (2-2) vs Minneota (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Springfield (4-0) vs B O L D (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-1) vs Spring Lake Park (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Northfield (2-2) vs New Prague (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Stillwater (2-2) vs Woodbury (2-2) at 7:00 PM (100% picked Stillwater, 0% picked Woodbury)
Little Falls (1-3) vs Pierz (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Osseo (3-1) vs Shakopee (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Willmar (1-3) vs Hutchinson (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Maple Grove (4-0) vs Moorhead (3-1) at 7:00 PM
South St. Paul (4-0) vs Hill-Murray (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Owatonna (1-3) vs John Marshall (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Fergus Falls (4-0) vs Princeton (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Faribault (0-5) vs Kasson-Mantorville (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Prior Lake (1-3) vs Lakeville North (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Detroit Lakes (1-3) vs Rocori (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Hopkins (1-3) vs Roseville (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Forest Lake (4-0) vs White Bear Lake (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Rosemount (3-1) vs Farmington (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Marshall (4-0) vs Delano (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Cloquet (0-4) vs Mora (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Edina (2-2) vs St. Michael-Albertville (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Chaska (4-0) vs Mankato West (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Eden Prairie (3-1) vs Minnetonka (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Mankato East (3-1) vs Chanhassen (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Richfield (2-2) vs Benilde-St. Margaret's (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Mounds View (1-3) vs East Ridge (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Becker (2-2) vs St. Cloud Tech (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Eagan (1-3) vs Lakeville South (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Burnsville (1-3) vs Waconia (3-1) at 7:00 PM
St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake (2-1) vs Academy of Holy Angels (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Coon Rapids (0-4) vs Eastview (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Buffalo (3-1) vs Monticello (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Brainerd (3-1) vs Bemidji (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Alexandria (3-1) vs Sauk Rapids-Rice (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Andover (3-1) vs Anoka (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Clear Lake (1-4) vs Colfax (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Cadott (3-2) vs Cameron (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Neillsville (1-4) vs Mondovi (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Hudson (5-0) vs River Falls (4-1) at 7:00 PM (0% picked Hudson, 100% picked River Falls)
Rice Lake (5-0) vs New Richmond (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Prescott (1-4) vs Somerset (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Grantsburg (5-0) vs Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Glenwood City (3-2) vs Turtle Lake (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Regis (5-0) vs Fall Creek (3-2) at 7:00 PM
St. Croix Falls (3-2) vs Hayward (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Unity (2-3) vs Boyceville (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Spring Valley (3-2) vs Elmwood/Plum City (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Osceola (4-1) vs St. Croix Central (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Eau Claire Memorial (0-5) vs Menomonie (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Elk Mound (2-3) vs Durand (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Ellsworth (2-3) vs Baldwin-Woodville (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Webster (1-4) vs Ladysmith (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Barron (4-1) vs Northwestern (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Cumberland (0-5) vs Spooner (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Altoona (4-1) vs Amery (3-2) at 7:00 PM
D.C. Everest (3-2) vs Eau Claire North (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
Chisago Lakes Area (1-3) vs North (1-3) at 12:00 PM
Highland Park (1-3) vs Como Park (1-3) at 1:00 PM
Renville County West (2-2) vs Wabasso (4-0) at 3:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here