The 2025 Minnesota high school football season is here, and each week, High School On SI will have top 25 rankings. Here are the rankings after week four.
Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — September 21, 2025
1. Maple Grove (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s game: Sept. 26 at No. 6 Moorhead (3-1)
Ranking rationale: While a slew of ranked teams lost in Week 4, Maple Grove extended its win streak to 17 games. It wasn’t easy, though, as the Crimson trailed throughout the entire first half against Edina (2-2), which drops just one spot to No. 9 this week.
The Hornets led 7-6 after one quarter and at halftime. It wasn’t until 3:51 remaining in the third when Maple Grove took its first lead on a 40-yard James Engle touchdown run. That began a run of 27 straight points in the last 15:51 of game time.
Engle led with three touchdowns on the night, all from 24 or more yards out. Maple Grove picked off Edina’s star quarterback, Mason West, twice, and held him to 11-for-24 passing for 103 yards.
2. Minnetonka (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s game: Sept. 26 vs. No. 3 Eden Prairie (3-1)
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka bullied its way to a 33-15 win at Prior Lake (1-3). The Skippers ran the ball on 66 of 67 offensive plays, totaling 449 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Caleb Francois led with 42 carries for 257 yards and three scores to go with 17 carries for 157 yards and a touchdown for Quinton Restrepo. Prior Lake was game for a while, trailing just 14-7 at halftime and 20-7 after three quarters on a rainy night.
3. Eden Prairie (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s game: Sept. 26 at No. 2 Minnetonka (4-0)
Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie has prevailed by three or more scores in each of its three wins with the lone blemish coming by 14 at No. 1 Maple Grove (4-0). That’s the closest anyone’s played the Crimson. The Eagles are coming off a 37-13 win at St. Michael-Albertville (1-3) where they scored the first 12 and final 13 points of the game they led wire to wire.
Owen Konrad led with 14 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while Andrew Johnson also had two rushing touchdowns.
4. Forest Lake (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s game: Sept. 26 at White Bear Lake (2-2)
Ranking rationale: Forest Lake made mince meat out of a Woodbury (2-2) team that was in consideration for last week’s Power 25. The Rangers rolled 51-0 at home for their second straight 50-plus shutout margin of victory. Connor Johnson completed 7 of 8 passes for 113 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Mack Jurkovich ran 13 times for 106 yards and a touchdown.
5. Lakeville South (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s game: Sept. 26 vs. Eagan (1-3)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South demolished previous No. 13 Farmington (3-1) on the road, 35-6. The Cougars are holding teams to 10.2 points per game and had a shutout going against the Tigers into the fourth quarter.
Griffen Dean led with two touchdowns. South is one of the big movers in this week’s Power 25 thanks to its dominant performance, as well as three top-10 teams losing and another coming a point away from falling to an unranked opponent at home.
6. Moorhead (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s game: Sept. 26 vs. No. 1 Maple Grove (4-0)
Ranking rationale: Aside from falling in Week 3 at No. 2 Minnetonka (4-0), Moorhead is finding ways to win without star quarterback Jett Feeney. The Spuds used a go-ahead 30-yard touchdown pass from Austin Dryburgh to David Mack with 1:15 left to fend off visiting Wayzata (0-4), 28-27 in Moorhead.
The Spuds had led all game until the Trojans went up six with 3:00 remaining. Taye Reich led Moorhead with 22 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns. This was Wayzata’s second straight one-point loss. Per InForum.com, Feeney is week-to-week upon return from shoulder injury. The Spuds would love to have him back for this week’s huge matchup.
7. Rosemount (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 20
This week’s game: Sept. 26 at No. 22 Farmington (3-1)
Ranking rationale: This week’s biggest riser goes to Rosemount after the Irish pulled off an upset few could’ve seen coming before the season. Rosemount went on the road and knocked off previous No. 3 Shakopee (3-1), 17-10. It was a slobber knocker of a game that was tied at three different occasions, including 3-3 at halftime.
A Jeru Bean 29-yard touchdown rush with 6:03 remaining proved to be the game-winner. He also had a 76-yarder to the house. The Irish held the Sabers’ passing attack to 4-for-11 passing for 52 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Rosemount’s lone loss this year was by seven in Week 1 vs. Centennial (3-1).
8. Shakopee (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s game: Sept. 26 vs. No. 23 Osseo (3-1)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee’s defense was its usual self except for a pair of big plays in a 17-10 loss vs. Rosemount (3-1), which jumped 13 spots this week up to No. 7. The Sabers surrendered touchdown rushes of 76 and 29 yards with the latter proving to be the game-winner with 6:03 remaining.
Shakopee averaged over five yards per carry led by three carries for 83 yards from Chris Peris. The Sabers still have a great resume highlighted by a win vs. current No. 5 Lakeville South (3-1).
9. Edina (2-2)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s game: Sept. 26 at St. Michael-Albertville (1-3)
Ranking rationale: A 33-7 loss at home to No. 1 Maple Grove (4-0) looks ugly on paper, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. The Hornets gave the reigning Class 6A champion Crimson all they could handle for two-plus quarters.
Mason West hit Sammy Stephenson for a 25-yard touchdown to strike first in the first quarter. Edina held on to a 7-6 lead at halftime and was still in front until Maple Grove took its first lead with 3:43 left in the third. The Hornets held Kaden Harney to 5-for-13 passing for 88 yards, one touchdown and two picks, but they eventually were worn down by the Crimson’s run game.
Edina’s two losses this season are to a pair of top-three teams (No. 3 Eden Prairie), but it’s also yet to beat a Power 25 foe. It’ll have a couple more cracks at top-10 teams.
10. St. Thomas Academy (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s game: Sept. 25 at Apple Valley (2-2)
Ranking rationale: St. Thomas Academy will take the win however the circumstances. After a two-hour weather delay, lightning struck again in the fourth quarter in an ironic twist of fate against Class 5A’s top Power 25 team at the time, previous No. 6 Chanhassen (3-1). Up 28-13 with 11:17 left, the game was declared final by officials.
Dominic Baez had a huge game for the Cadets, rushing 14 times for 160 yards and two touchdown runs of 42 and 77 yards. He also caught a 3-yard touchdown. Tristan Karl was a perfect 7-for-7 passing for 60 yards and two touchdowns. STA outscored Chanhassen 28-6 after the Storm struck first in the first quarter.
11. Alexandria (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s game: Sept. 26 at Sauk Rapids-Rice (0-4)
Ranking rationale: A chaotic Friday night in Class 5A was highlighted by Alexandria’s 52-16 thrashing of defending state champion and previous No. 7 Elk River (3-1) in a 2024 Prep Bowl rematch. The host Cardinals got out to a 16-0 first quarter lead and held a potent Elks offense to a season low point total.
Talan Witt finished with a crisp 18-for-21 passing line for 182 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to go with nine rushes for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson Waltzing added 11 rushes for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
12. Byron (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s game: Sept. 26 at Winona (2-2)
Ranking rationale: Carson Heimer continued his prolific season with 131 rushing yards and four touchdowns to lead the way in a 49-0 win vs. Faribault (0-4). The Bears have yet to be tested with each win coming by 19-plus. They own a nice win vs. Orono (3-1) and could add another resume-booster in Week 6 vs. No. 20 Kasson-Mantorville (4-0).
13. Mahtomedi (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s games: Sept. 22 vs. Bloomington Kennedy (1-2), Sept. 26 at Bloomington Jefferson (1-3)
Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi’s homecoming game Friday was postponed to Monday due to the search for two armed robbery/kidnapping suspects in the area.
14. Andover (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s game: Sept. 26 at Anoka (0-4)
Ranking rationale: Andover picked up its best result yet, a 22-16 win at previous No. 16 Centennial (3-1). The Huskies surged in the second half after a scoreless first quarter and trailing 10-7 at halftime.
A 13-yard touchdown from Joseph Mapson to Aidan Wiegert with 4:27 remaining erased a 16-14 deficit. Mapson finished 12-for-118 for 141 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions along with 25 rushes for 92 yards and a touchdown.
15. Marshall (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s game: Sept. 26 at Delano (3-1)
Ranking rationale: Hutchinson (1-3) is not currently in its days of yore, but a 49-6 home win for Marshall over a proud program like that still stands out. Levi Maeyaert completed 7 of 8 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown to go with three more scores on the ground.
Marshall co-leads Class 4A in scoring defense at 3.2 points per game. The Tigers are also near the top offensively at 41.2 per game. The Tigers have already clinched a Skyway (Copper) district championship.
16. Chaska (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 25
This week’s game: Sept. 26 at Mankato West (1-3)
Ranking rationale: Host Chaska upsetting previous No. 11 Mankato East (3-1) was not a total shocker, but the 28-0 final score certainly was. The Hawks left no doubt, getting out to a 21-0 halftime lead and adding another score in the fourth quarter for good measure.
Matthew Welter threw three touchdowns while rushing 16 times for 149 yards and another TD. Trey Castilla III’s two receptions both went to the house from 62 and 20 yards out.
17. Chanhassen (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s game: Sept. 26 vs. No. 25 Mankato East (3-1)
Ranking rationale: What looked like a likely matchup of unbeaten teams coming up this week is now a battle of two teams eager to get back on track. Lightning got in the Storm’s way of trying to mount a comeback as Chanhassen fell 28-13 at new No. 10 St. Thomas Academy (4-0) in a game that was called off with 11:17 left in the fourth quarter.
Chanhassen got off to a dream start up 7-0 after a 10-play touchdown drive. The offense largely dried up and the defense allowed big plays from the Cadets. Chanhassen still has a strong resume with a big win over current No. 10 Alexandria (3-1).
18. Elk River (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s game: Sept. 26 vs. Cambridge-Isanti (2-2)
Ranking rationale: After totaling 50, 60 and 50 points in its first three contests, Elk River was slowed in a 52-16 loss at new No. 10 Alexandria (3-1). It was revenge for the Cardinals, who lost to the Elks in last year’s Class 5A Prep Bowl.
Elk River had life with a 65-yard touchdown run by Dylan Ramert to cut the deficit to 16-8 late in the first quarter, but it was all Cards from there. Elk River likely had its worst running game of the season and still totaled 35 carries for 260 yards and two touchdowns.
19. Kasson-Mantorville (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 21
This week’s game: Sept. 26 vs. Faribault (0-4)
Ranking rationale: Kasson-Mantorville is one of several highly impressive 4-0 Class 4A squads. The KoMets’ last result was a 47-30 romp at Providence Academy (0-4). There may have been a little bit of a letdown early for K-M, which was coming off a last-second victory against two-time defending 3A champ, Stewartville (3-1). Providence scored on its first two drives and led early in the second quarter before K-M took control.
20. Centennial (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s game: Sept. 26 at Rogers (1-3)
Ranking rationale: One week after climbing four spots to No. 16, the Cougars are back at No. 20. They could’ve been sniffing the top-10 if they could’ve finished off a hard-fought game vs. Andover (3-1), which jumps up four spots to No. 13. It was back-and-forth throughout with a Calvin Coppersmith 46-yard touchdown rush giving Centennial its final lead with 11:17 to go.
Andover surged back ahead at the 4: 27 mark. Isaac Belinske-Strauss’ 18 carries for 98 yards and a score led the Cougars’ ground game that piled up nearly 300 yards.
21. Champlin Park (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s game: Sept. 26 at Blaine (3-1)
Ranking rationale: Champlin Park bounced back from its lone loss of the season in Week 3 against current No. 20 Centennial (3-1) with a 41-15 drubbing at Rogers (1-3). The Rebels scored 17 straight to end the first half to turn a close game into a 31-7 lead at the break.
The run was kickstarted by a 98-yard kick return touchdown by Mario Robinson. Preston Nelson added 19 carries for 253 yards and two touchdowns.
22. Farmington (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s game: Sept. 26 vs. No. 7 Rosemount (3-1)
Ranking rationale: There was no shame in Farmington’s unbeaten start falling by the wayside to new No. 5 Lakeville South (3-1). However, the 35-6 final score at home left something to be desired. The Tigers were scoreless until getting on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. They get another shot at notching a signature victory this week against the red-hot Irish.
23. Osseo (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 23
This week’s game: Sept. 26 at No. 8 Shakopee (3-1)
Ranking rationale: Osseo survived 29-25 at Anoka (0-4) to remain in the Power 25 and set up one of its biggest games of the past decade. The Orioles outscored the Tornadoes 15-6 in the fourth quarter. They went ahead in thrilling fashion with 1:35 to go on a reverse pass from Stephon Barcenas to his fellow wideout, Zymirr Johnson, for a 37-yard touchdown.
24. Spring Lake Park (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Sept. 26 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-1)
Ranking rationale: Spring Lake Park’s opponents are a combined 6-10, though the Panthers have still been awfully formidable in advance of a tougher back half of the schedule. They debut in the Power 25 with results of 34-14 at Two Rivers (2-2), 35-0 vs. Irondale (2-2), 55-18 at Park Center (0-4) and 42-12 at Cambridge-Isanti.
Last week featured a 12-for-14 passing night for Nolan Roach for 227 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also caught a 30-yard pass and ran 11 times for 26 yards and a score. Marqueal Mitchell ran for 136 yards and a touchdown and Lamari Brown had 100 receiving yards and a touchdown.
25. Mankato East (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s game: Sept. 26 at No. 17 Chanhassen (3-1)
Ranking rationale: A 14-spot drop might be a little precipitous, but there’s not a ton separating the last dozen or so teams in the Power 25. Mankato East had a letdown after beating rival Mankato West (1-3) for the first time in the regular season in two decades the previous week.
The Cougars were blanked 28-0 at Chaska (4-0), which is up nine spots this week to No. 16. It was a 7-0 game prior to the Hawks scoring two touchdowns in the final 5:31 of the first half.
