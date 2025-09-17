High School

Minnesota Girls Basketball Prospect Makes College Decision

Le’Sedra Williams has committed to play for Northern Iowa

Dana Becker

One of the top Minnesota high school girls basketball players in the state will head to Iowa for her college experience.

Minnetonka High School’s Le’Sedra Williams announced her commitment to the University of Northern Iowa on social media.

“I’m honored and thrilled to announce my commitment to UNI Women’s Basketball,” Williams wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Thank you to God, my family, coaches and teammates for supporting me every step of the way. I can’t wait to get to work and contribute to this amazing program.”

La'Sedra Williams Already Has a Connection to Iowa Basketball

Williams, who stands 6-foot-1, is part of the Class of 2026 that plays during the summer for All-Iowa Attack based out of Iowa. She helped All-Iowa Attack capture the 17U EYCL championship earlier this year.

The Northern Iowa recruiting class for 2026 currently includes another Minnesota prep in Callie Oakland out of Cottage Grove, along with Emily Larsen from Iowa and Harper Whetstine of Kansas.

Tanya Warren is the head coach of the Panthers, who last made the NCAA Tournament in 2017. They have three appearances all-time, winning two Missouri Valley Conference regular season and two more Missouri Valley Conference tournament championships.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

