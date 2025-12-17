High School

Texas high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025

Texas high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025

Ben Dagg

Texas high school basketball scores
Texas high school basketball scores / Matt Powell

The 2025 Texas girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.

Texas high school basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025

A&M Consolidated 82, Lake Creek 55

Alba-Golden 37, Cayuga 34

Allen 75, Princeton 25

All Saints Episcopal School 56, Holy Cross Catholic Academy 34

Amarillo 66, Caprock 21

Andrews 68, Alpine 43

Aubrey 50, Lake Dallas 37

Austwell-Tivoli 43, Faith Academy 34

Ball 47, Angleton 25

Ballinger 60, Bangs 17

Bells 64, S & S Consolidated 19

Belton 49, Caldwell 18

Benjamin Davis 52, Eisenhower 33

Birdville 35, Denton 22

Blanco 43, Canyon Lake 28

Bloomburg 42, Campbell 33

Boles 31, Yantis 6

Booker 44, Groom 41

Bovina 67, Channing 8

Bowie 67, Pewitt 10

Brackenridge 56, Edison 49

Braswell 93, Lewisville 23

Bridgeport 97, Castleberry 14

Brock 69, Legacy 17

Brookeland 84, Leggett 13

Bryan 48, Temple 40

Buna 48, Kirbyville 26

Byron Nelson 60, Keller 47

Canutillo 58, Riverside 35

Carter-Riverside 67, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 5

Carthage 58, Henderson 54

Chaparral 48, Round Rock 42

Chapin 62, Clint 15

Chilton 64, Axtell 25

Chisholm Trail 49, Brewer 33

Christ the King Cathedral 42, Holy Cross 39

Cisco 74, Haskell 25

Clarksville 74, Maud 16

Cleburne 76, Seguin 17

Clifton 47, Dawson 35

Clyde 70, SATLCA 27

Cole 38, Falls City 28

Coleman 36, Miles 35

Collinsville 58, Era 56

Colorado 61, Winters 47

Compass Academy 41, Crane 33

Coppell 54, Guyer 51

Corsicana 48, Terrell 45

Cross Plains 73, Rising Star 14

Crowell 56, Northside 23

Cypress Creek 86, Cypress Ridge 35

Cypress Falls 64, Northbrook 20

Cypress Lakes 51, Cypress Woods 41

Cypress Ranch 66, Waller 29

Dalhart 60, Farwell 29

Davenport 63, Cuero 22

Dawson 62, Shadow Creek 54

Decatur 104, Lake Worth 16

Del Rio 57, Laredo LBJ 37

Detroit 40, Rivercrest 32

Dime Box 66, Richards 32

Douglass 57, Carlisle 8

Duncanville 33, Skyline 32

Early 40, Peaster 23

Eastern Hills 66, Western Hills 11

Edgewood 38, Grand Saline 27

Edinburg 71, San Benito 21

El Campo 40, La Marque 32

El Paso 53, Bowie 9

Eldorado 50, Sonora 37

Elkhart 58, Groesbeck 40

Emerson 80, Frisco 28

Estacado 88, Big Spring 45

Eula 44, Newcastle 16

Fabens 44, Anthony 11

Fairfield 40, Buffalo 29

Faith Academy 45, Cornerstone Christian Academy 21

Florence 48, Travis 36

Flour Bluff 44, Miller 17

Floydada 43, Ralls 21

Ford 51, Savoy 28

Fort Bend Willowridge 46, Stafford 35

Fort Worth THESA 56, Greenhill 51

Fossil Ridge 53, Azle 39

Franklin 60, Thrall 43

Frenship 45, Wylie 26

Fulshear 69, La Grange 43

Granbury 61, Saginaw 34

Grape Creek 46, Zephyr 37

Grapeland 63, Latexo 22

Grapevine 49, Colleyville Heritage 27

Greenwood 48, Midland Classical Academy 29

Groveton 42, Normangee 40

Gruver 89, West Texas 16

Gunter 65, Leonard 35

Gustine 51, Cranfills Gap 21

Guthrie 66, Throckmorton 23

Hale Center 53, Petersburg 32

Hallsville 49, Marshall 37

Hanks 49, Bel Air 32

Hardin 51, Warren 49

Hardin-Jefferson 58, Tarkington 21

Hargrave 45, Liberty 43

Harleton 51, Linden-Kildare 43

Harlingen South 66, Weslaco East 31

Harper 58, Junction 26

Harrold 42, Bryson 36

Hart 67, Plainview Christian 10

Hartley 63, River Road 58

Hawkins 53, Ore City 15

Hawley 56, Albany 31

Hempstead 46, New Waverly 40

Hendrickson 56, McNeil 32

Hereford 53, Dumas 35

Hico 55, Graford 31

Honey Grove 54, Celeste 35

Huckabay 75, Lingleville 12

Ingleside 52, Robstown 34

Iowa Colony 100, Texas City 3

Irion County 33, Blackwell 24

Jacksonville 43, Tyler 37

Jarrell 48, Lago Vista 19

JCSA 36, Three Way 27

Jersey Village 39, Stratford 38

Jourdanton 49, Hondo 36

Keene 72, Whitney 38

Kingwood Park 38, Pasadena 33

Klein Collins 68, Tomball Memorial 38

Krum 44, Springtown 40

La Joya 37, Veterans Memorial 34

La Villa 56, Santa Maria 21

Lake Highlands 105, MacArthur 14

Lake Ridge 58, Boswell 50

Lamar 58, Grand Prairie 22

Lampasas 56, Llano 23

Levelland 83, Lake View 16

Life Waxahachie 58, Ferris 14

Lipan 72, Poolville 16

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 45, Jasper 39

Little River Academy 52, Rogers 37

Livingston 65, Hamshire-Fannett 26

Lone Oak 53, New Diana 33

Lubbock-Cooper 56, Plainview 42

Lumberton 60, Vidor 45

Lytle 34, Dilley 32

Magnolia 41, Klein Forest 34

Magnolia West 47, Klein 41

Mansfield Summit 56, Everman 39

Marcus 62, Hebron 61

Marion 50, Luling 44

Marlin 67, Moody 40

Martins Mill 82, Frankston 6

Meadow 52, Dawson 24

Medina Valley 41, Eagle Pass 33

Melissa 61, Greenville 11

Memorial 63, Centennial 11

Mexia 39, Crockett 32

Miami 48, Valley 46

Midland 50, Fort Stockton 24

Midland Christian 45, Seminole 44

Midland Legacy 56, Cooper 28

Midlothian 40, Kaufman 36

Midlothian Heritage 35, Red Oak 30

Midway 46, Woodson 27

Milano 45, McDade 9

Mission 33, Martin 17

Mission Veterans Memorial 37, Rio Grande City 27

Monterey 76, Lubbock 18

Montgomery 72, Brenham 65

Moulton 52, Poth 45

Mount Calm 38, Penelope 18

Mountain View 37, Austin 17

Mt. Enterprise 52, Alto 20

Muenster 59, Slidell 42

Neches 33, Coolidge 31

New Boston 60, Redwater 24

New Home 67, Abernathy 40

Newman Smith 56, Turner 22

Nimitz 49, Berkner 39

Nocona 67, Archer City 4

North Hopkins 37, Cooper 30

Northwest 41, Keller Central 29

Nueces Canyon 41, D'Hanis 12

Orangefield 51, Kountze 45

Ozona 36, Reagan County 25

Pace 44, Edcouch-Elsa 31

Paint Creek 60, Rule 34

Palmview 35, Nixon 32

Palo Duro 46, Coronado 36

Panhandle 49, Clarendon 28

Parkland 42, Horizon 24

Petrolia 47, Electra 24

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 66, Pioneer 25

Pollok Central 48, Huntington 46

Port Aransas 58, Pettus 34

Port Arthur Memorial 54, Sterling 44

Prosper 32, Plano 30

Quanah 73, Highland Park 23

Rains 64, Chisum 22

Randall 73, Perryton 37

Reedy 53, Creekview 40

Rio Hondo 90, Progreso 28

Rivera 39, Lopez 37

Robinson 62, McGregor 25

Rock Hill 52, McKinney Boyd 37

Rockdale 60, C.H. Yoe 54

Rocksprings 51, Comstock 19

Rockwall 39, Longview 37

Ropes 54, Plains 34

Rowe 57, McAllen 25

Sabine Pass 60, Community Christian 27

Saltillo 61, Pittsburg 35

San Angelo Central 36, Snyder 23

San Elizario 33, Harmony Science Academy 30

San Perlita 60, Pawnee 12

Sanderson 30, Pecos 26

Sanger 50, Celina 46

Santa Rosa 46, IDEA Frontier College Prep 7

Santo 55, De Leon 31

Scurry-Rosser 61, Blooming Grove 32

Seagoville 62, Samuell 20

Shallowater 62, Muleshoe 28

Shamrock 37, McLean 35

Sidney 38, Blanket 16

Silsbee 53, West Orange-Stark 13

Silverton 48, Kress 30

Skidmore-Tynan 37, Refugio 32

Slaton 69, Dimmitt 34

Slocum 50, Oakwood 19

Smyer 41, Sands 24

South Oak Cliff 50, White 39

Southlake Carroll 56, V.R. Eaton 40

Southwest Legacy 59, Navarro 30

Spring Hill 50, Gilmer 32

Spurger 42, Chester 23

Stanton 47, Denver City 38

Steele 63, Canyon 46

Stratford 57, Sunray 51

Strawn 48, Perrin-Whitt 30

Sulphur Bluff 61, Fannindel 54

Summer Creek 84, Channelview 9

Sundown 65, Seagraves 19

Sunnyvale 56, Prestonwood Christian 35

Sweetwater 70, Merkel 31

Tatum 45, Sudan 33

Tidehaven 58, Yoakum 28

Timber Creek 54, Trinity 27

Troup 35, White Oak 29

Union Grove 44, McLeod 37

Van Alstyne 79, Gainesville 19

Van Horn 32, Sierra Blanca 8

Vega 63, Sanford-Fritch 21

Victoria East 55, Randle 49

Victoria West 62, Fort Bend Kempner 18

Wakeland 66, The Colony 23

Wall 66, Jim Ned 40

Walnut Springs 50, Morgan 27

Wellington 68, Spur 30

Weslaco 58, Los Fresnos 38

West Oso 71, Odem 19

West Rusk 53, Sabine 51

Westbrook 50, Sterling City 28

Westwood 46, Teague 30

Wheatley 89, Furr 38

White Deer 44, Claude 41

Whitehouse 82, Paris 53

Whitharral 74, Olton 55

Whitewright 48, Tom Bean 42

Willis 58, Cleveland 13

Wills Point 38, Bonham 33

Wink 69, Buena Vista 39

Winnsboro 77, Prairiland 17

Wylie 56, Rowlett 28

Wylie East 72, South Garland 15

Wylie Prep Academy 69, Prince of Peace 7

Yates 71, North Forest 11

Yorktown 62, Woodsboro 24

Zavalla 38, Martinsville 32

More Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Texas