Texas high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025
The 2025 Texas girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.
A&M Consolidated 82, Lake Creek 55
Alba-Golden 37, Cayuga 34
Allen 75, Princeton 25
All Saints Episcopal School 56, Holy Cross Catholic Academy 34
Amarillo 66, Caprock 21
Andrews 68, Alpine 43
Aubrey 50, Lake Dallas 37
Austwell-Tivoli 43, Faith Academy 34
Ball 47, Angleton 25
Ballinger 60, Bangs 17
Bells 64, S & S Consolidated 19
Belton 49, Caldwell 18
Benjamin Davis 52, Eisenhower 33
Birdville 35, Denton 22
Blanco 43, Canyon Lake 28
Bloomburg 42, Campbell 33
Boles 31, Yantis 6
Booker 44, Groom 41
Bovina 67, Channing 8
Bowie 67, Pewitt 10
Brackenridge 56, Edison 49
Braswell 93, Lewisville 23
Bridgeport 97, Castleberry 14
Brock 69, Legacy 17
Brookeland 84, Leggett 13
Bryan 48, Temple 40
Buna 48, Kirbyville 26
Byron Nelson 60, Keller 47
Canutillo 58, Riverside 35
Carter-Riverside 67, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 5
Carthage 58, Henderson 54
Chaparral 48, Round Rock 42
Chapin 62, Clint 15
Chilton 64, Axtell 25
Chisholm Trail 49, Brewer 33
Christ the King Cathedral 42, Holy Cross 39
Cisco 74, Haskell 25
Clarksville 74, Maud 16
Cleburne 76, Seguin 17
Clifton 47, Dawson 35
Clyde 70, SATLCA 27
Cole 38, Falls City 28
Coleman 36, Miles 35
Collinsville 58, Era 56
Colorado 61, Winters 47
Compass Academy 41, Crane 33
Coppell 54, Guyer 51
Corsicana 48, Terrell 45
Cross Plains 73, Rising Star 14
Crowell 56, Northside 23
Cypress Creek 86, Cypress Ridge 35
Cypress Falls 64, Northbrook 20
Cypress Lakes 51, Cypress Woods 41
Cypress Ranch 66, Waller 29
Dalhart 60, Farwell 29
Davenport 63, Cuero 22
Dawson 62, Shadow Creek 54
Decatur 104, Lake Worth 16
Del Rio 57, Laredo LBJ 37
Detroit 40, Rivercrest 32
Dime Box 66, Richards 32
Douglass 57, Carlisle 8
Duncanville 33, Skyline 32
Early 40, Peaster 23
Eastern Hills 66, Western Hills 11
Edgewood 38, Grand Saline 27
Edinburg 71, San Benito 21
El Campo 40, La Marque 32
El Paso 53, Bowie 9
Eldorado 50, Sonora 37
Elkhart 58, Groesbeck 40
Emerson 80, Frisco 28
Estacado 88, Big Spring 45
Eula 44, Newcastle 16
Fabens 44, Anthony 11
Fairfield 40, Buffalo 29
Faith Academy 45, Cornerstone Christian Academy 21
Florence 48, Travis 36
Flour Bluff 44, Miller 17
Floydada 43, Ralls 21
Ford 51, Savoy 28
Fort Bend Willowridge 46, Stafford 35
Fort Worth THESA 56, Greenhill 51
Fossil Ridge 53, Azle 39
Franklin 60, Thrall 43
Frenship 45, Wylie 26
Fulshear 69, La Grange 43
Granbury 61, Saginaw 34
Grape Creek 46, Zephyr 37
Grapeland 63, Latexo 22
Grapevine 49, Colleyville Heritage 27
Greenwood 48, Midland Classical Academy 29
Groveton 42, Normangee 40
Gruver 89, West Texas 16
Gunter 65, Leonard 35
Gustine 51, Cranfills Gap 21
Guthrie 66, Throckmorton 23
Hale Center 53, Petersburg 32
Hallsville 49, Marshall 37
Hanks 49, Bel Air 32
Hardin 51, Warren 49
Hardin-Jefferson 58, Tarkington 21
Hargrave 45, Liberty 43
Harleton 51, Linden-Kildare 43
Harlingen South 66, Weslaco East 31
Harper 58, Junction 26
Harrold 42, Bryson 36
Hart 67, Plainview Christian 10
Hartley 63, River Road 58
Hawkins 53, Ore City 15
Hawley 56, Albany 31
Hempstead 46, New Waverly 40
Hendrickson 56, McNeil 32
Hereford 53, Dumas 35
Hico 55, Graford 31
Honey Grove 54, Celeste 35
Huckabay 75, Lingleville 12
Ingleside 52, Robstown 34
Iowa Colony 100, Texas City 3
Irion County 33, Blackwell 24
Jacksonville 43, Tyler 37
Jarrell 48, Lago Vista 19
JCSA 36, Three Way 27
Jersey Village 39, Stratford 38
Jourdanton 49, Hondo 36
Keene 72, Whitney 38
Kingwood Park 38, Pasadena 33
Klein Collins 68, Tomball Memorial 38
Krum 44, Springtown 40
La Joya 37, Veterans Memorial 34
La Villa 56, Santa Maria 21
Lake Highlands 105, MacArthur 14
Lake Ridge 58, Boswell 50
Lamar 58, Grand Prairie 22
Lampasas 56, Llano 23
Levelland 83, Lake View 16
Life Waxahachie 58, Ferris 14
Lipan 72, Poolville 16
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 45, Jasper 39
Little River Academy 52, Rogers 37
Livingston 65, Hamshire-Fannett 26
Lone Oak 53, New Diana 33
Lubbock-Cooper 56, Plainview 42
Lumberton 60, Vidor 45
Lytle 34, Dilley 32
Magnolia 41, Klein Forest 34
Magnolia West 47, Klein 41
Mansfield Summit 56, Everman 39
Marcus 62, Hebron 61
Marion 50, Luling 44
Marlin 67, Moody 40
Martins Mill 82, Frankston 6
Meadow 52, Dawson 24
Medina Valley 41, Eagle Pass 33
Melissa 61, Greenville 11
Memorial 63, Centennial 11
Mexia 39, Crockett 32
Miami 48, Valley 46
Midland 50, Fort Stockton 24
Midland Christian 45, Seminole 44
Midland Legacy 56, Cooper 28
Midlothian 40, Kaufman 36
Midlothian Heritage 35, Red Oak 30
Midway 46, Woodson 27
Milano 45, McDade 9
Mission 33, Martin 17
Mission Veterans Memorial 37, Rio Grande City 27
Monterey 76, Lubbock 18
Montgomery 72, Brenham 65
Moulton 52, Poth 45
Mount Calm 38, Penelope 18
Mountain View 37, Austin 17
Mt. Enterprise 52, Alto 20
Muenster 59, Slidell 42
Neches 33, Coolidge 31
New Boston 60, Redwater 24
New Home 67, Abernathy 40
Newman Smith 56, Turner 22
Nimitz 49, Berkner 39
Nocona 67, Archer City 4
North Hopkins 37, Cooper 30
Northwest 41, Keller Central 29
Nueces Canyon 41, D'Hanis 12
Orangefield 51, Kountze 45
Ozona 36, Reagan County 25
Pace 44, Edcouch-Elsa 31
Paint Creek 60, Rule 34
Palmview 35, Nixon 32
Palo Duro 46, Coronado 36
Panhandle 49, Clarendon 28
Parkland 42, Horizon 24
Petrolia 47, Electra 24
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 66, Pioneer 25
Pollok Central 48, Huntington 46
Port Aransas 58, Pettus 34
Port Arthur Memorial 54, Sterling 44
Prosper 32, Plano 30
Quanah 73, Highland Park 23
Rains 64, Chisum 22
Randall 73, Perryton 37
Reedy 53, Creekview 40
Rio Hondo 90, Progreso 28
Rivera 39, Lopez 37
Robinson 62, McGregor 25
Rock Hill 52, McKinney Boyd 37
Rockdale 60, C.H. Yoe 54
Rocksprings 51, Comstock 19
Rockwall 39, Longview 37
Ropes 54, Plains 34
Rowe 57, McAllen 25
Sabine Pass 60, Community Christian 27
Saltillo 61, Pittsburg 35
San Angelo Central 36, Snyder 23
San Elizario 33, Harmony Science Academy 30
San Perlita 60, Pawnee 12
Sanderson 30, Pecos 26
Sanger 50, Celina 46
Santa Rosa 46, IDEA Frontier College Prep 7
Santo 55, De Leon 31
Scurry-Rosser 61, Blooming Grove 32
Seagoville 62, Samuell 20
Shallowater 62, Muleshoe 28
Shamrock 37, McLean 35
Sidney 38, Blanket 16
Silsbee 53, West Orange-Stark 13
Silverton 48, Kress 30
Skidmore-Tynan 37, Refugio 32
Slaton 69, Dimmitt 34
Slocum 50, Oakwood 19
Smyer 41, Sands 24
South Oak Cliff 50, White 39
Southlake Carroll 56, V.R. Eaton 40
Southwest Legacy 59, Navarro 30
Spring Hill 50, Gilmer 32
Spurger 42, Chester 23
Stanton 47, Denver City 38
Steele 63, Canyon 46
Stratford 57, Sunray 51
Strawn 48, Perrin-Whitt 30
Sulphur Bluff 61, Fannindel 54
Summer Creek 84, Channelview 9
Sundown 65, Seagraves 19
Sunnyvale 56, Prestonwood Christian 35
Sweetwater 70, Merkel 31
Tatum 45, Sudan 33
Tidehaven 58, Yoakum 28
Timber Creek 54, Trinity 27
Troup 35, White Oak 29
Union Grove 44, McLeod 37
Van Alstyne 79, Gainesville 19
Van Horn 32, Sierra Blanca 8
Vega 63, Sanford-Fritch 21
Victoria East 55, Randle 49
Victoria West 62, Fort Bend Kempner 18
Wakeland 66, The Colony 23
Wall 66, Jim Ned 40
Walnut Springs 50, Morgan 27
Wellington 68, Spur 30
Weslaco 58, Los Fresnos 38
West Oso 71, Odem 19
West Rusk 53, Sabine 51
Westbrook 50, Sterling City 28
Westwood 46, Teague 30
Wheatley 89, Furr 38
White Deer 44, Claude 41
Whitehouse 82, Paris 53
Whitharral 74, Olton 55
Whitewright 48, Tom Bean 42
Willis 58, Cleveland 13
Wills Point 38, Bonham 33
Wink 69, Buena Vista 39
Winnsboro 77, Prairiland 17
Wylie 56, Rowlett 28
Wylie East 72, South Garland 15
Wylie Prep Academy 69, Prince of Peace 7
Yates 71, North Forest 11
Yorktown 62, Woodsboro 24
Zavalla 38, Martinsville 32