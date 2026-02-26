Minnesota Hall Of Fame Coach Placed On Administrative Leave
A Minnesota high school girls basketball coach that was inducted into the hall of fame last year has been placed on administrative leave.
Mark Cook, the girls head basketball coach at Maple Grove High School, was inducted into the Minnesota Girls Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025. He is also a teacher at Osseo Area Schools and a member of the Osseo City Council.
According to a report by FOX9.com, Cook has been placed on administrative leave from both his teaching and coaching responsibilities. An Osseo Area Schools spokesperson confirmed that news in a brief statement but did not provide further detail.
Mark Cook Is Hall Of Fame Coach, Has Been With Maple Grove For Over Two Decades
Cook has taught social studies at Maple Grove Senior High for nearly two decades and joined the Osseo City Council in 2024 when he was appointed.
As for his role as head girls basketball coach at Maple Grove, Cook has held that position for 21 years, being named the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Class AAAA Coach of the Year for the 2024-25 season.
Cook also serves as executive director of the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association and was the president from 2016-18.
Along with his role as head girls basketball coach, Cook has been with the Maple Grove football program for 23 seasons and was an assistant with the softball team for 10.
Cook owns over 380 career wins, eight NWSC championships and six section championships.
Maple Grove Earned Top Sectional Seed, Set For Semifinal Action
According to MaxPreps.com, the Crimson are currently 18-4 on the season. Sectional postseason tournaments in Minnesota girls high school basketball are currently being played with the state tournament set for March 11-14 Williams Arena, Maturi Pavilion and Gangelhoff Center.
Maple Grove scored an 83-38 victory over Irondale in the quarterfinals of the Minnesota State High School League Class AAAA, Section 5 Tournament this past Tuesday. They will now face Spring Lake Park on Friday, February 27 in the semifinals.