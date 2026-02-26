Minnetonka vs. Chanhassen: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Section 2AA Championship (2/26)
Get real-time score updates from the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state championship between the Skippers and the Storm
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 1-seed Minnetonka Skippers (23-2-2) play the No. 3-seed Chanhassen Strom (18-7-2) in the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey Section 2AA championship on Thursday at Ridder Arena.
The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The winner advances to the MSHSL boys hockey state tournament quarterfinals at Grand Casino Arena. Minnetonka most recent trip to the state tournament ended with a championship in 2023. Chanhassen was the runner-up in 2024.
The Skippers defeated the Storm 5-1 on December 18. The Skippers are 7-0 against Section 2AA opponents this season.
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
