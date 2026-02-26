High School

Minnetonka vs. Chanhassen: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Section 2AA Championship (2/26)

Get real-time score updates from the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state championship between the Skippers and the Storm

Jack Butler

Minnetonka plays Chanhassen in the 2026 MSHSL Section 2AA Championship
Minnetonka plays Chanhassen in the 2026 MSHSL Section 2AA Championship / Earl Ebensteiner

MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 1-seed Minnetonka Skippers (23-2-2) play the No. 3-seed Chanhassen Strom (18-7-2) in the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey Section 2AA championship on Thursday at Ridder Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The winner advances to the MSHSL boys hockey state tournament quarterfinals at Grand Casino Arena. Minnetonka most recent trip to the state tournament ended with a championship in 2023. Chanhassen was the runner-up in 2024.

The Skippers defeated the Storm 5-1 on December 18. The Skippers are 7-0 against Section 2AA opponents this season.

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

