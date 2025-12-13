High School

Pennsylvania high school Boys Basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025

Ben Dagg

The 2025 Pennsylvania boys high school basketbalseason continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Fridya's slate of action.

Abington Friends 48, Audenried 39

Aliquippa 78, Beaver Falls 33

Archbishop Hoban 85, North Catholic 75

Archbishop Wood 70, St. Andrew's Episcopal 47

Avella 62, Carlynton 47

Berlin Brothersvalley 62, Forbes Road 57

Bethlehem Center 64, Mapletown 29

Bishop McCort 65, Somerset 48

Bishop McDevitt 77, Camp Hill 40

Brandeis 63, Sankofa Freedom Academy 53

Bristol 50, Calvary Christian Academy 42

Brookfield 73, West Middlesex 50

Cathedral Prep 106, North East 72

Cedar Cliff 60, Lower Dauphin 58

Central Bucks East 52, Pennridge 50

Central Bucks South 71, North Penn 58

Chartiers-Houston 50, Fort Cherry 47

Columbia 69, Lancaster Mennonite 39

Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 42, Benton 41

Conemaugh Township 66, Turkeyfoot Valley Area 37

Council Rock South 47, Harry S. Truman 44

Cranberry Area 72, Redbank Valley 50

Curwensville 30, Tussey Mountain 26

Delone Catholic 62, York Catholic 50

East Allegheny 56, Derry 50

East Pennsboro 66, Gettysburg 49

Easton Area 63, Freedom 50

Eisenhower 76, Lakeview 72

Ellwood City 75, Freedom Area 50

Emmanuel Christian 43, Bedford County CIA 40

Fort LeBoeuf 75, Maplewood 38

Franklin Towne 86, George Washington 58

Germantown Academy 70, Shipley 53

Germantown Friends 54, Maritime Academy Charter 42

Georgetown Prep 49, St. Joseph's Prep 42

Great Commission 72, Calvary Christian Academy 54

Grove City 62, Oil City 42

Harmony Area 50, Blacklick Valley 41

Hatboro-Horsham 55, Quakertown 38

Hershey 60, Mechanicsburg 55

Hopewell 84, New Brighton 69

Indiana 56, Penn Hills 36

Jeannette 80, California 34

Jefferson-Morgan 73, Burgettstown 27

Johnsonburg 73, Smethport 35

Juniata Valley 92, Glendale 39

Kane 51, DuBois Central Catholic 26

Laurel 63, Union Area 39

Leechburg 40, Propel Braddock Hills 34

Lehigh Valley Academy 59, Tamaqua 34

Ligonier Valley 85, Geibel Catholic 72

Linville Hill 88, Conestoga Christian 63

Mars 71, Blackhawk 47

MAST Charter II 55, The City School 46

McDowell 78, Harbor Creek 43

McGuffey 40, Brownsville 27

McKeesport 54, Laurel Highlands 52

Meadville 51, General McLane 47

Mifflin County 71, Red Land 54

Montoursville 71, Midd-West 38

Mt. Lebanon 68, Hempfield Area 63

Muncy 50, Milton 42

Neshannock 69, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 46

New Castle 68, North Hills 33

Owen J. Roberts 53, Upper Merion Area 41

Parkland 57, Pocono Mountain West 47

Parkway Center City 57, Masterman 37

Penn Wood 58, Paul Robeson 54

Perkiomen School 82, Academy at Palumbo 39

Plumstead Christian 53, Lincoln Leadership Academy 45

Plymouth Whitemarsh 67, Wissahickon 43

Rocky Grove 73, Union City 31

Schuylkill Valley 67, Fleetwood 51

Shippensburg 44, Middletown 39

Souderton 56, Central Bucks West 46

South Williamsport 66, Neumann Regional Academy 56

Southern Fulton 88, Rockwood 24

Southern Huntingdon County 62, West Branch 50

Springfield Township 54, Lower Moreland 45

Sullivan County 89, Northwest Area 17

Upper Dublin 53, Abington 40

Upper Moreland 57, New Hope-Solebury 22

Valley View 50, Old Forge 47

Warrior Run 67, Shikellamy 27

West Perry 43, Waynesboro 35

West York Area 81, Dover 43

William Allen 59, Pocono Mountain East 46

William Penn 80, Northeastern 31

Winchester Thurston 54, Brentwood 51

Windber 58, Meyersdale 38

Ben Dagg
