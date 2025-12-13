Pennsylvania high school Boys Basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025
The 2025 Pennsylvania boys high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Fridya's slate of action.
Abington Friends 48, Audenried 39
Aliquippa 78, Beaver Falls 33
Archbishop Hoban 85, North Catholic 75
Archbishop Wood 70, St. Andrew's Episcopal 47
Avella 62, Carlynton 47
Berlin Brothersvalley 62, Forbes Road 57
Bethlehem Center 64, Mapletown 29
Bishop McCort 65, Somerset 48
Bishop McDevitt 77, Camp Hill 40
Brandeis 63, Sankofa Freedom Academy 53
Bristol 50, Calvary Christian Academy 42
Brookfield 73, West Middlesex 50
Cathedral Prep 106, North East 72
Cedar Cliff 60, Lower Dauphin 58
Central Bucks East 52, Pennridge 50
Central Bucks South 71, North Penn 58
Chartiers-Houston 50, Fort Cherry 47
Columbia 69, Lancaster Mennonite 39
Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 42, Benton 41
Conemaugh Township 66, Turkeyfoot Valley Area 37
Council Rock South 47, Harry S. Truman 44
Cranberry Area 72, Redbank Valley 50
Curwensville 30, Tussey Mountain 26
Delone Catholic 62, York Catholic 50
East Allegheny 56, Derry 50
East Pennsboro 66, Gettysburg 49
Easton Area 63, Freedom 50
Eisenhower 76, Lakeview 72
Ellwood City 75, Freedom Area 50
Emmanuel Christian 43, Bedford County CIA 40
Fort LeBoeuf 75, Maplewood 38
Franklin Towne 86, George Washington 58
Germantown Academy 70, Shipley 53
Germantown Friends 54, Maritime Academy Charter 42
Georgetown Prep 49, St. Joseph's Prep 42
Great Commission 72, Calvary Christian Academy 54
Grove City 62, Oil City 42
Harmony Area 50, Blacklick Valley 41
Hatboro-Horsham 55, Quakertown 38
Hershey 60, Mechanicsburg 55
Hopewell 84, New Brighton 69
Indiana 56, Penn Hills 36
Jeannette 80, California 34
Jefferson-Morgan 73, Burgettstown 27
Johnsonburg 73, Smethport 35
Juniata Valley 92, Glendale 39
Kane 51, DuBois Central Catholic 26
Laurel 63, Union Area 39
Leechburg 40, Propel Braddock Hills 34
Lehigh Valley Academy 59, Tamaqua 34
Ligonier Valley 85, Geibel Catholic 72
Linville Hill 88, Conestoga Christian 63
Mars 71, Blackhawk 47
MAST Charter II 55, The City School 46
McDowell 78, Harbor Creek 43
McGuffey 40, Brownsville 27
McKeesport 54, Laurel Highlands 52
Meadville 51, General McLane 47
Mifflin County 71, Red Land 54
Montoursville 71, Midd-West 38
Mt. Lebanon 68, Hempfield Area 63
Muncy 50, Milton 42
Neshannock 69, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 46
New Castle 68, North Hills 33
Owen J. Roberts 53, Upper Merion Area 41
Parkland 57, Pocono Mountain West 47
Parkway Center City 57, Masterman 37
Penn Wood 58, Paul Robeson 54
Perkiomen School 82, Academy at Palumbo 39
Plumstead Christian 53, Lincoln Leadership Academy 45
Plymouth Whitemarsh 67, Wissahickon 43
Rocky Grove 73, Union City 31
Schuylkill Valley 67, Fleetwood 51
Shippensburg 44, Middletown 39
Souderton 56, Central Bucks West 46
South Williamsport 66, Neumann Regional Academy 56
Southern Fulton 88, Rockwood 24
Southern Huntingdon County 62, West Branch 50
Springfield Township 54, Lower Moreland 45
Sullivan County 89, Northwest Area 17
Upper Dublin 53, Abington 40
Upper Moreland 57, New Hope-Solebury 22
Valley View 50, Old Forge 47
Warrior Run 67, Shikellamy 27
West Perry 43, Waynesboro 35
West York Area 81, Dover 43
William Allen 59, Pocono Mountain East 46
William Penn 80, Northeastern 31
Winchester Thurston 54, Brentwood 51
Windber 58, Meyersdale 38