Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results — December 19, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Minnesota boys high school basketball final scores, results — December 19, 2025
Adrian/Ellsworth 66, Red Rock Central 31
Albany 68, Foley 37
Albert Lea 67, Rochester Century 63
Alexandria 89, St. Cloud Apollo 78
Andover 65, Burnsville 53
Annandale 81, New London-Spicer 54
Benson 87, Lac qui Parle Valley 52
Bertha-Hewitt 51, Laporte 35
Blake 70, Jordan 58
Blooming Prairie 85, Randolph 72
Blue Earth Area 69, St. James 56
Brainerd 82, Rocori 69
Brandon-Evansville 83, Kimball Area 79
Braham 87, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 52
Breckenridge 67, Barnesville 64
Buffalo 79, Sartell 75
Caledonia 94, Wabasha-Kellogg 55
Cambridge-Isanti 75, St. Francis 66
Central Minnesota Christian 97, Paynesville Area 54
Cherry 75, Moose Lake/Willow River 66
Climax/Fisher 109, Northome/Kelliher 87
Coon Rapids 81, Bloomington Jefferson 69
Deer River 72, Barnum 61
DeLaSalle 88, Columbia Heights 57
Delano 59, Orono 82
Detroit Lakes 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 84
Eagan 66, Lakeville North 48
Eastview 77, Rosemount 71
Eden Prairie 78, Chaska 76
Esko 67, Mora 66
Fairmont 69, Pipestone Area 33
Fertile-Beltrami 58, Northern Freeze 44
Glencoe-Silver Lake 92, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 70
Goodhue 62, Lake City 59
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 62, Red Lake 53
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 75, Win-E-Mac 51
Hayfield 78, Schaeffer Academy 67
Hermantown 94, St. Paul Harding 50
Hibbing 76, Cloquet 30
Higher Ground Academy 86, Mounds Park Academy 65
Holdingford 87, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 55
Holy Family 84, Minneapolis Roosevelt 71
International Falls 70, Mesabi East 31
Jackson County Central 95, Windom 56
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 98, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 61
Kasson-Mantorville 87, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 56
Kittson County Central 75, Roseau 47
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 81, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 70
Lakeville South 69, Edina 63
Le Sueur-Henderson 77, Cleveland 60
Lewiston-Altura 79, La Crescent-Hokah 41
Litchfield 57, Dassel-Cokato 54
Luverne 74, Redwood Valley 43
Mabel-Canton 69, Lyle/Pacelli 67
Mankato East 67, Austin 56
Mankato Loyola 73, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 61
Mankato West 66, Rochester John Marshall 51
McGregor 70, Floodwood 33
Minnehaha Academy 73, St. Paul Central 66
Montevideo 84, BOLD 23
Moorhead 75, St. Peter 69
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 80, West Central Area 58
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 94, Madelia 52
Mounds View 64, Waconia 49
Nevis 68, East Central 56
New Life Academy 65, Nova Classical 22
New Ulm 81, Worthington 52
Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 67, Mahnomen/Waubun 64
North Branch 77, Pine City 58
Northern Cass 79, Cass Lake-Bena 59
Northfield 62, Winona 50
Orono 82, Delano 59
Park Christian 68, Lake Park-Audubon 50
Park Rapids Area 61, Verndale 55
Pequot Lakes 55, Little Falls 43
Perham 55, Staples-Motley 54
Pierz 81, Crosby-Ironton 56
Pillager 90, Pine River-Backus 83
Prior Lake 83, Farmington 66
Red Lake County 67, Ada-Borup-West 54
Robbinsdale Armstrong 73, St. Anthony 65
Robbinsdale Cooper 82, Minneapolis Camden 50
Rochester Mayo 92, Red Wing 46
Rogers 66, St. Michael-Albertville 55
Roseville 70, St. Paul Como Park 39
Royalton 68, Eden Valley-Watkins 44
Rushford-Peterson 79, Chatfield 68
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 71, Canby 40
Sacred Heart 73, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 49
Sauk Rapids-Rice 84, Detroit Lakes 70
Sebeka 62, Frazee 52
Sleepy Eye 72, Cedar Mountain 40
South Ridge 76, Cromwell-Wright 39
Southland 85, Spring Grove 50
Spring Lake Park 58, Irondale 50
Springfield 83, Lester Prairie 50
St. Cloud Cathedral 82, St. Croix Lutheran 73
St. Louis Park 81, Hopkins 68
St. Paul Academy and Summit School 79, St. Paul Humboldt 71
Stewartville 66, Fridley 61
Swanville 64, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 58
Thief River Falls 53, Warroad 42
Totino-Grace 65, Cretin-Derham Hall 63
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 74, Minneota 73
Triton 99, Kenyon-Wanamingo 57
United South Central 64, Medford 53
Upsala 76, Browerville 72
Wabasso 96, New Ulm Cathedral 37
Waseca 69, Marshall 66
White Bear Lake 81, Champlin Park 55
Willmar 86, St. Cloud Tech 76
Wilmot 70, Ortonville 60
Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 71, St. Charles 62
Zimmerman 90, Big Lake 69
