Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results — December 19, 2025

The 2025 Minnesota high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Adrian/Ellsworth 66, Red Rock Central 31

Albany 68, Foley 37

Albert Lea 67, Rochester Century 63

Alexandria 89, St. Cloud Apollo 78

Andover 65, Burnsville 53

Annandale 81, New London-Spicer 54

Benson 87, Lac qui Parle Valley 52

Bertha-Hewitt 51, Laporte 35

Blake 70, Jordan 58

Blooming Prairie 85, Randolph 72

Blue Earth Area 69, St. James 56

Brainerd 82, Rocori 69

Brandon-Evansville 83, Kimball Area 79

Braham 87, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 52

Breckenridge 67, Barnesville 64

Buffalo 79, Sartell 75

Caledonia 94, Wabasha-Kellogg 55

Cambridge-Isanti 75, St. Francis 66

Central Minnesota Christian 97, Paynesville Area 54

Cherry 75, Moose Lake/Willow River 66

Climax/Fisher 109, Northome/Kelliher 87

Coon Rapids 81, Bloomington Jefferson 69

Deer River 72, Barnum 61

DeLaSalle 88, Columbia Heights 57

Delano 59, Orono 82

Detroit Lakes 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 84

Eagan 66, Lakeville North 48

Eastview 77, Rosemount 71

Eden Prairie 78, Chaska 76

Esko 67, Mora 66

Fairmont 69, Pipestone Area 33

Fertile-Beltrami 58, Northern Freeze 44

Glencoe-Silver Lake 92, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 70

Goodhue 62, Lake City 59

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 62, Red Lake 53

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 75, Win-E-Mac 51

Hayfield 78, Schaeffer Academy 67

Hermantown 94, St. Paul Harding 50

Hibbing 76, Cloquet 30

Higher Ground Academy 86, Mounds Park Academy 65

Holdingford 87, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 55

Holy Family 84, Minneapolis Roosevelt 71

International Falls 70, Mesabi East 31

Jackson County Central 95, Windom 56

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 98, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 61

Kasson-Mantorville 87, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 56

Kittson County Central 75, Roseau 47

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 81, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 70

Lakeville South 69, Edina 63

Le Sueur-Henderson 77, Cleveland 60

Lewiston-Altura 79, La Crescent-Hokah 41

Litchfield 57, Dassel-Cokato 54

Luverne 74, Redwood Valley 43

Mabel-Canton 69, Lyle/Pacelli 67

Mankato East 67, Austin 56

Mankato Loyola 73, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 61

Mankato West 66, Rochester John Marshall 51

McGregor 70, Floodwood 33

Minnehaha Academy 73, St. Paul Central 66

Montevideo 84, BOLD 23

Moorhead 75, St. Peter 69

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 80, West Central Area 58

Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 94, Madelia 52

Mounds View 64, Waconia 49

Nevis 68, East Central 56

New Life Academy 65, Nova Classical 22

New Ulm 81, Worthington 52

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 67, Mahnomen/Waubun 64

North Branch 77, Pine City 58

Northern Cass 79, Cass Lake-Bena 59

Northfield 62, Winona 50

Orono 82, Delano 59

Park Christian 68, Lake Park-Audubon 50

Park Rapids Area 61, Verndale 55

Pequot Lakes 55, Little Falls 43

Perham 55, Staples-Motley 54

Pierz 81, Crosby-Ironton 56

Pillager 90, Pine River-Backus 83

Prior Lake 83, Farmington 66

Red Lake County 67, Ada-Borup-West 54

Robbinsdale Armstrong 73, St. Anthony 65

Robbinsdale Cooper 82, Minneapolis Camden 50

Rochester Mayo 92, Red Wing 46

Rogers 66, St. Michael-Albertville 55

Roseville 70, St. Paul Como Park 39

Royalton 68, Eden Valley-Watkins 44

Rushford-Peterson 79, Chatfield 68

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 71, Canby 40

Sacred Heart 73, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 49

Sauk Rapids-Rice 84, Detroit Lakes 70

Sebeka 62, Frazee 52

Sleepy Eye 72, Cedar Mountain 40

South Ridge 76, Cromwell-Wright 39

Southland 85, Spring Grove 50

Spring Lake Park 58, Irondale 50

Springfield 83, Lester Prairie 50

St. Cloud Cathedral 82, St. Croix Lutheran 73

St. Louis Park 81, Hopkins 68

St. Paul Academy and Summit School 79, St. Paul Humboldt 71

Stewartville 66, Fridley 61

Swanville 64, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 58

Thief River Falls 53, Warroad 42

Totino-Grace 65, Cretin-Derham Hall 63

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 74, Minneota 73

Triton 99, Kenyon-Wanamingo 57

United South Central 64, Medford 53

Upsala 76, Browerville 72

Wabasso 96, New Ulm Cathedral 37

Waseca 69, Marshall 66

White Bear Lake 81, Champlin Park 55

Willmar 86, St. Cloud Tech 76

Wilmot 70, Ortonville 60

Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 71, St. Charles 62

Zimmerman 90, Big Lake 69

