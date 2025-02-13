High School

Minnesota high school boys basketball scores (2/13/2025)

Get scores from every classification of Minnesota high school boys basketball

Jack Butler

White Bear Lake's Rithy Sain meets Irondale defenders in the paint as he attempts a layup at Irondale High School on January 24
White Bear Lake's Rithy Sain meets Irondale defenders in the paint as he attempts a layup at Irondale High School on January 24 / Jon Namyst

The Minnesota high school boys basketball season rolls on, and High School on SI has scores from every classification.

Keep track of Minnesota high school boys basketball scores below.

Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Boys Basketball Scores

MINNESOTA STATEWIDE SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCORES

CLASS 2A SCORES

CLASS 3A SCORES

CLASS 4A SCORES

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota