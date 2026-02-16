Minnesota High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - February 16, 2026
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys basketball season is here, and High School On SI has top 25 statewide rankings. Each week, we will rank the top 25 teams in Minnesota regardless of classification.
No. 1 Tartan (21-0)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: Feb. 17 at Hastings (11-11), Feb. 19 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (13-10), Feb. 21 vs. No. 24 Alexandria (15-5)
Ranking rationale: Tartan rolled at home 82-50 against a Rochester Century (8-14) team that’s more dangerous than its record indicates. The Titans stayed home to down Hill-Murray (7-15) 75-55 and Simley (8-11). Twelve of Tartan’s 13 Metro East Conference victories have come by double digits as they are already a win away from clinching the title.
No. 2 Wayzata (20-3)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: Feb. 17 at No. 11 Hopkins (16-6), Feb. 20 vs. Minnetonka (9-13)
Ranking rationale: Wayzata went on the road and put a hurting on Cedric Tomes and current No. 8 East Raptors (17-5). Tomes did his part with 36 points, but the Trojans kept the rest of the Raptors in check in a 90-70 win. Nolen Anderson, a future Golden Gopher like Tomes, had 25 points. Christian Wiggins added 22.
The victory appreciated in value as East Ridge went out and knocked off then-No. 8 Cretin-Derham Hall (17-5). Wayzata piled on yet another ranked victory to its resume, winning 86-73 at previous No. 14 Eden Prairie (16-6). Wiggins had 21, Anderson 19 and Isaac Olmstead 16 in a game they led by six at the break.
No. 3 Totino-Grace (19-2)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: Feb. 17 at Champlin Park (11-11), Feb. 19 vs. Blaine (17-5)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles hung triple digits on a solid Spring Lake Park (12-10) team, winning 102-63 on the road. Totino-Grace nearly hit the century mark again in a 96-58 win vs. Elk River (7-13). Against SLP, the Eagles scored 62 second-half points.
Tian Chatman led with 25 points to go with 21 for DeAngelo Dungey and Dothan Ijadimbola. T-G has won 14 straight since suffering its two losses in back-to-back games against current No. 2 Wayzata (20-3) and No. 8 East Ridge (17-5).
No. 4 Maple Grove (15-6)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: Feb. 17 at St. Michael-Albertville (0-22), Feb. 20 vs. No. 14 Eden Prairie (16-6)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove has been so good this year that only winning by 21 at home vs. Rogers (4-17) feels like a middling effort. The Crimson were led by 30 points for Max Iversen and 19 for Jack Thelen. It was a 44-34 game at the half. Maple Grove avenged a loss at home to then- No. 4 Buffalo (19-4) last month by crushing the Bison 81-61 at their place. Iversen led with 27 and Gavin Elmquist stepped up for 21. Maple Grove pulled away from a six-point halftime lead.
No. 5 Buffalo (19-4)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: Feb. 17 vs. Minnetonka (9-13), Feb. 20 at St. Michael-Albertville (0-22)
Ranking rationale: Buffalo falls a few spots this week, but it nearly went spiraling with a loss to a Class 2A foe. The Bison escaped 81-77 at Southwest Christian (16-5), coming back from down 43-36 at halftime. Thomas Jordan posted 28 points and Matthew Jordan had 26. The Bison pulled off a huge win last month at current No. 4 Maple Grove (15-6) but couldn’t complete the sweep.
The revenge-craving Crimson won 81-61 in Buffalo. Matthew Jordan had 23 points and Eli Hegle 20 for the Bison. Buffalo got right with a 72-52 win at Rogers (4-17). The Royals were held to 17 points in the opening 18 minutes. Hegle had 19.
No. 6 DeLaSalle (19-2)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: Feb. 17 at Bloomington Kennedy (10-13), Feb. 20 vs. Brooklyn Center (3-16), Feb. 21 vs. Moorhead (15-8)
Ranking rationale: The Islanders picked up a pair of wins last week. They took down Holy Angels (12-10) 87-52 on the road and went up to Moorhead where they beat Fargo Davies, North Dakota (12-6) 80-76.
Kamar Thomas and Jaeden Udean were named Players of the Game by Breakdown Sports USA. DeLaSalle now owns wins over teams from three states. It’s won 13 in a row and will likely run the table in the regular season if it can knock off No. 11 Hopkins (16-6).
No. 7 Richfield (20-2)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: Feb. 17 vs. Holy Angels (12-10), Feb. 20 vs. St. Anthony (11-9)
Ranking rationale: The Spartans became one of the first teams in the state to reach 20 wins and did it in high-scoring fashion. They went 2-0 last week, prevailing 114-72 at Bloomington Kennedy (10-13) and 114-36 vs. Brooklyn Center (3-16). Gideon Horne had 28 points and Waleed Muhammad had 27 to lead the way against the Eagles. Dre Collins posted 24 and Tyrece Hagler 22 against the Centaurs.
No. 8 East Ridge (17-5)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: Feb. 17 at Park of Cottage Grove (10-12), Feb. 20 vs. Roseville (13-8)
Ranking rationale: The Raptors fell 90-70 vs. No. 2 Wayzata (20-3). Cedric Tomes (36 points) outscored his future University of Minnesota teammate, Nolen Anderson (25), but it wasn’t enough. East Ridge did well to keep it within eight at the half but gave up 50 points to the Trojans in the second half to lose touch.
The Raptors got back on track with a 78-57 win at Woodbury, as well as a huge 67-59 win vs. then-No. 8 Cretin-Derham Hall (17-5) to salvage a season split with the Raiders that likely will mean the two will split the Suburban East Conference title. Tomes put up a whopping 43 against the Royals and 25 against the Raiders.
No. 9 Cretin-Derham Hall (17-5)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: Feb. 17 vs. Irondale (8-14), Feb. 20 at Mounds View (14-8)
Ranking rationale: The host Raiders dominated 90-60 vs. White Bear Lake (6-16) in a game they led by 14 at halftime. Ty Schlagel led with 26 points and Jojo Mitchell added 21. In a pivotal Suburban East Conference game, Cretin-Derham Hall’s 19-game win streak in the SEC dating back to last season was snapped by the last team to beat it, current No. 8 East Ridge (17-5).
The Raptors salvaged a season split in a 67-59 home win that means the teams will split the conference crown unless one of them slips up down the stretch. CD-H lost despite a 17-0 run that pushed them ahead by five midway through the second half. Schlagel finished with 25.
No. 10 Chaska (19-4)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: Feb. 17 at St. Louis Park (8-14), Feb. 20 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (11-12)
Ranking rationale: The Hawks had complete command in an 80-45 win vs. Bloomington Jefferson (3-19). Tyler Forrest’s 17 points led nine Hawks on the score sheet. The win streak stretched to 16 games with a 67-54 win vs. Orono (13-9).
Kalin Jochum’s 14 points led four Hawks in double figures. They led by just two at the break before pulling away. Chaska does not have any ranked opponents left on its regular season schedule, meaning it could very well take a 19-game streak into the playoffs.
No. 11 Hopkins (16-6)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: Feb. 17 vs. No. 2 Wayzata (20-3), Feb. 20 at Edina (10-12)
Ranking rationale: Mankato East (15-7) is a nice Class 3A team, but it was no match for 4A juggernaut Hopkins. The Royals rolled on the road 85-48. East kept it close down just 39-30 midway through before Hopkins flexed its muscles.
Jayden Moore had 25 points to go with 18 for little brother, Tre. The Royals next won 79-57 at border rival Minnetonka (9-13). This one was also close early. Xavier Frelix paced with 26 points. The Royals can get back into the top 10 and move into a tie for first in the vaunted Lake Conference if it can upset Wayzata this week.
No. 12 Prior Lake (17-5)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: Feb. 17 vs. No. 23 Rosemount (16-6), Feb. 20 at No. 24 Eagan (15-7)
Ranking rationale: The Lakers got some momentum back on their side with a 71-62 win vs. previous No. 22 Apple Valley (14-7). Kobby Sam-Brew’s 17 points led Prior Lake in a game it got up by nine at the break.
While the rest of the South Suburban Conference continues to beat up on each other with every other team having five or more losses, the Lakers keep on winning. They beat up Burnsville 87-49 to maintain just one SSC loss on the season. Woeser Jenpa led with 22 points.
No. 13 Eden Prairie (16-6)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: Feb. 17 at Edina (10-2), Feb. 20 at No. 4 Maple Grove (15-6)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles added a nice non-conference win to their resume. Eden Prairie won 79-74 at previous No. 23 Farmington (13-9). EP erased a 33-30 halftime deficit. The Eagles were no match for Lake Conference stalwart No. 2 Wayzata (20-3), falling 86-73 at home.
Cooper Fahning, Carter Pulrang and Hamze Yusuf each had 16. EP kept it within six at halftime. The Eagles bounced back with an 81-72 win vs. Section 6-2A rival Chanhassen (13-10). Yusuf put up 20.
No. 14 Lakeville South (17-5)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: Feb. 17 at Eastview (7-15), Feb. 20 at No. 23 Rosemount (16-6)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South caught a resurgent Eagan (15-7) team, which climbed a couple spots to No. 22 this week, at the wrong time. While the Cougars got out to a four-point halftime lead, they couldn’t hang on in a 72-62 home loss. Casey Fliehe and Nolan Greene each had a game-high 12 points. Apple Valley (14-7) is also coming on late in the season, as evidenced by a 77-68 win vs. South. Greene led with 18.
No. 15 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (21-0)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: Feb. 16 at Annandale (18-2), Feb. 17 vs. No. 20 Montevideo (20-1), Feb. 19 vs. Sauk Centre (12-9)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers continue to keep a zero in the loss column heading into a big week featuring a Power 25 matchup and West Central Conference supremacy on the line. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta won 66-53 at West Central Area (9-11), 85-32 at BOLD (2-19) and 79-66 on neutral floor vs. Kindred, North Dakota (13-5).
Alex Asmus dropped 20 points and Ben Tiernan had 20 in the win over the Warriors. Asmus had 19 and Jack Kehoe 18 against the Vikings in a game played in Moorhead.
No. 16 St. Paul Central (21-2)
Previous ranking: 18
This week’s games: Feb. 18 vs. St. Paul Humboldt (13-8), Feb. 20 vs. St. Paul Como Park (6-16)
Ranking rationale: The Minutemen won a pivotal game for the St. Paul City Conference title, getting by St. Paul Johnson (16-5) 69-63 on the road. St. Paul Central also gave St. Paul Harding (3-19) a hard time, winning 102-39.
Sefi Whittington led with 25 points in the latter. The Minutemen closed the week with a 71-62 non-conference dub at White Bear Lake (6-16). Not the prettiest score ever against WBL, but it was good for a 13th straight win, which is nothing to sneeze at.
No. 17 Apple Valley (14-7)
Previous ranking: 22
This week’s games: Feb. 17 vs. No. 22 Eagan (13-7), Feb. 19 at Burnsville (6-16)
Ranking rationale: A nine-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome in a 71-62 loss at current No. 12 Prior Lake (17-5). Trey Parker led with 18 points. The Eagles bounced back with a 72-70 win vs. previous No. 17 Rochester Mayo (19-4) to help them remain in the rankings.
It took an incredible comeback down 40-23 at halftime. Parker finished with 27. Not only are they staying in the Power 25, they’re moving up thanks to a 77-68 upset at home over previous No. 10 Lakeville South (17-5). This was Camare Young’s time to shine with 37.
No. 18 Mahtomedi (19-3)
Previous ranking: 19
This week’s games: Feb. 17 vs. Two Rivers (7-15), Feb. 20 at Hill-Murray (7-15)
Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi avenged one of its few losses on the season. The Zephyrs beat up on St. Thomas Academy (11-11) 86-55 at home. Mark Graff surpassed 1,000 career points on a night where he drilled five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 33 points.
His running mate, Willie Roeloffs, added 23. Mahtomedi tacked on wins coming 78-44 at North St. Paul (0-19) and 83-57 at St. Paul Highland Park (13-8). Noah Carlson put up 22 and Roeloffs 20 against the Polars. Roeloffs chipped in 21 against the Scots.
No. 19 Henning (23-0)
Previous ranking: 20
This week’s games: Feb. 20 at Verndale (5-15)
Ranking rationale: Henning dismantled one of the top teams in its conference, winning 70-51 at New York Mills (15-5). The Hornets were led by 31 points and nine boards for Kale Misegades. Henning also breezed by Wadena-Deer Creek (4-16) 85-45 on the road and won 90-56 on neutral court vs. Hankinson, North Dakota (16-1).
The latter was impressive coming in a battle of unbeatens at the Red River Showcase in Moorhead. Misegades nearly outscored Hankinson on his own with 50 points.
No. 20 Montevideo (20-1)
Previous ranking: 21
This week’s games: Feb. 16 vs. West Central Area (9-11), Feb. 17 at No. 15-0 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (21-0), Feb. 19 vs. Dawson-Boyd (20-3), Feb. 20 at West Central Area
Ranking rationale: The Class 2A Thunderhawks took down a solid 3A team, winning 70-52 at Marshall (11-11). They also beat up on Sauk Centre (12-9) 71-53. Griffin Epema totaled 30 points against the Tigers and 18 against the Mainstreeters. Montevideo now looks forward to a rematch with No. 15 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, the only team it’s fallen to all season.
No. 21 Rochester Mayo (19-4)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: Feb. 20 vs. Owatonna (14-8)
Ranking rationale: Rochester Mayo let a golden opportunity slide just by. The Spartans dropped a close one at Apple Valley (14-7), 72-70. They couldn’t get a 40-23 halftime lead to the finish line. The Eagles moved up five spots this week to No. 17.
No. 22 Eagan (15-7)
Previous ranking: 24
This week’s games: Feb. 20 vs. No. 12 Prior Lake (17-5)
Ranking rationale: Eagan picked up its best win of the season, coming out on top 72-62 at previous No. 10 Lakeville South (17-5). The Wildcats battled back from a 31-27 halftime deficit. Five Eagan players scored between eight and 10 points led by 10 for Kevin Kemp.
The Wildcats’ improved play in February continued with a 57-55 win vs. previous No. 23 Farmington (13-9). Eagan erased a 14-point second-half deficit and held the Tigers without a point in the final 5:25. Donjae Knox led with 23 points.
No. 23 Rosemount (16-6)
Previous ranking: 25
This week’s games: Feb. 17 at No. 12 Prior Lake (17-5), Feb. 20 vs. No. 14 Lakeville South (17-5)
Ranking rationale: Rosemount won in its lone game last week 78-69 vs. Shakopee (6-16). Peyton Gholson had 30 points in a good battle with Shakopee’s Luke Schroeder (39). The Irish could afford to split this week’s games to ensure they keep a number in front of their name next week.
No. 24 Alexandria (15-5)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: Feb. 17 vs. Fergus Falls (8-14), Feb. 19 at Brainerd (7-14), Feb. 21 at No. 1 Tartan (21-0)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria’s surprising loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s (11-12) the week prior was foreboding of another shocker. After winning 84-56 at Detroit Lakes (12-8), the Cards lost another to an unranked foe, dropping 78-72 at St. Cloud Apollo (14-7). Grady Starzl’s 23 points led in the win over the Lakers.
No. 25 Farmington (13-9)
Previous ranking: 23
This week’s games: Feb. 17 vs. Lakeville North (9-13), Feb. 20 at Eastview (7-15)
Ranking rationale: There aren’t a ton of candidates beating down the door to take Farmington’s spot in the Power 25, so the Tigers hang in there despite an 0-2 week. Both were defendable losses, though the way one of them ended has to make the orange and black faithful sick. Farmington looked like it had it in the back up 14 late against Eagan (15-7), which jumped up two places to No. 22 this week.
Then, the Tigers went scoreless for the last 5:25 as the host Wildcats mounted a furious comeback. Kale Flees was a bright spot with 17 points. This loss came on the heels of a 79-74 loss vs. Eden Prairie (16-6), which moved up one to No. 13. Farmington led this one 33-30 at the break. Flees was again top scorer on the team with 19.
