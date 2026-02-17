Top 25 Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 17, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Minnesota High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Minnesota boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from, MaxPreps, On3/Rivals, and Minnesota-Scores.net.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Here is a look at the latest Minnesota Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 17:
Methodology: Composite rankings are determined by average rank across all sources in which a team appears. Unranked teams in a source are excluded from that team’s average.
1. Wayzata - Average Rank: 1.33
Two No. 1 rankings and no placement lower than second make Wayzata the clear composite leader.
2. Totino-Grace - Average Rank: 1.67
Totino-Grace earned a No. 1 ranking and two No. 2 placements across the three polls.
3. Prior Lake - Average Rank: 4.0
Prior Lake never ranked lower than fifth and secured a top-three spot from MaxPreps.
4. Maple Grove - Average Rank: 4.33
Maple Grove placed inside the top six in all three rankings.
5. Lakeville South - Average Rank: 6.0
Lakeville South consistently landed between fifth and seventh statewide.
6. Buffalo - Average Rank: 8.0
Buffalo’s two top-seven finishes strengthened its composite case.
7. Cretin-Derham Hall - Average Rank: 8.33
Cretin-Derham Hall earned steady top-12 recognition, including a No. 4 ranking.
8. Hopkins - Average Rank: 8.67
Hopkins peaked at No. 3 and appeared in all three sources.
9. Chaska - Average Rank: 8.67
Chaska remained firmly in the top 10 across every ranking.
10. Tartan - Average Rank: 8.67
Tartan’s consistent top-eight placements secured its top-10 composite finish.
11. DeLaSalle - Average Rank: 11.33
DeLaSalle earned two top-11 placements and appeared in all three rankings.
12. Eden Prairie - Average Rank: 11.67
Eden Prairie ranged from ninth to 16th across the polls.
13. East Ridge - Average Rank: 13.0
East Ridge peaked at No. 6 and appeared in every source.
14. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta - Average Rank: 13.0
Appears based on a single MaxPreps ranking and wins the tiebreaker by highest individual placement.
15. Apple Valley - Average Rank: 14.0
Apple Valley consistently placed in the mid-teens statewide.
16. Eagan - Average Rank: 16.67
Eagan showed steady placement in the mid-to-late teens.
17. Goodhue - Average Rank: 17.0
Goodhue’s top-10 MaxPreps ranking boosted its composite standing.
18. Farmington - Average Rank: 17.67
Farmington appeared in all three rankings, highlighted by a No. 15 finish.
19. Rosemount - Average Rank: 18.67
Rosemount appeared in two polls and peaked at No. 18.
20. Alexandria - Average Rank: 19.0
Alexandria earned recognition in all three sources.
21. Edina - Average Rank: 19.0
Edina appears based on a single On3 ranking.
22. Waconia - Average Rank: 22.0
Waconia earned two top-25 placements.
23. Minnetonka - Average Rank: 22.0
Minnetonka appears based on a single On3 ranking.
24. Mahtomedi - Average Rank: 22.5
Mahtomedi earned two rankings, including a top-20 showing.
25. St. Paul Central - Average Rank: 23.0
St. Paul Central appeared in two polls to round out the composite top 25.