Top 25 Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 17, 2026

Take a look at the latest Top 25 Minnesota High School Boys Basketball composite rankings compiled from three sources

Spencer Swaim

Wayzata takes on Shakopee in the 2025 MSHSL boys basketball Class 4A semifinal
Wayzata takes on Shakopee in the 2025 MSHSL boys basketball Class 4A semifinal / Earl Ebensteiner

Another week of the 2025-26 Minnesota High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.

These composite Minnesota boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from, MaxPreps, On3/Rivals, and Minnesota-Scores.net.

Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.

Here is a look at the latest Minnesota Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 17:

Methodology: Composite rankings are determined by average rank across all sources in which a team appears. Unranked teams in a source are excluded from that team’s average.

1. Wayzata - Average Rank: 1.33

Two No. 1 rankings and no placement lower than second make Wayzata the clear composite leader.

2. Totino-Grace - Average Rank: 1.67

Totino-Grace earned a No. 1 ranking and two No. 2 placements across the three polls.

3. Prior Lake - Average Rank: 4.0

Prior Lake never ranked lower than fifth and secured a top-three spot from MaxPreps.

4. Maple Grove - Average Rank: 4.33

Maple Grove placed inside the top six in all three rankings.

5. Lakeville South - Average Rank: 6.0

Lakeville South consistently landed between fifth and seventh statewide.

6. Buffalo - Average Rank: 8.0

Buffalo’s two top-seven finishes strengthened its composite case.

7. Cretin-Derham Hall - Average Rank: 8.33

Cretin-Derham Hall earned steady top-12 recognition, including a No. 4 ranking.

8. Hopkins - Average Rank: 8.67

Hopkins peaked at No. 3 and appeared in all three sources.

9. Chaska - Average Rank: 8.67

Chaska remained firmly in the top 10 across every ranking.

10. Tartan - Average Rank: 8.67

Tartan’s consistent top-eight placements secured its top-10 composite finish.

11. DeLaSalle - Average Rank: 11.33

DeLaSalle earned two top-11 placements and appeared in all three rankings.

12. Eden Prairie - Average Rank: 11.67

Eden Prairie ranged from ninth to 16th across the polls.

13. East Ridge - Average Rank: 13.0

East Ridge peaked at No. 6 and appeared in every source.

14. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta - Average Rank: 13.0

Appears based on a single MaxPreps ranking and wins the tiebreaker by highest individual placement.

15. Apple Valley - Average Rank: 14.0

Apple Valley consistently placed in the mid-teens statewide.

16. Eagan - Average Rank: 16.67

Eagan showed steady placement in the mid-to-late teens.

17. Goodhue - Average Rank: 17.0

Goodhue’s top-10 MaxPreps ranking boosted its composite standing.

18. Farmington - Average Rank: 17.67

Farmington appeared in all three rankings, highlighted by a No. 15 finish.

19. Rosemount - Average Rank: 18.67

Rosemount appeared in two polls and peaked at No. 18.

20. Alexandria - Average Rank: 19.0

Alexandria earned recognition in all three sources.

21. Edina - Average Rank: 19.0

Edina appears based on a single On3 ranking.

22. Waconia - Average Rank: 22.0

Waconia earned two top-25 placements.

23. Minnetonka - Average Rank: 22.0

Minnetonka appears based on a single On3 ranking.

24. Mahtomedi - Average Rank: 22.5

Mahtomedi earned two rankings, including a top-20 showing.

25. St. Paul Central - Average Rank: 23.0

St. Paul Central appeared in two polls to round out the composite top 25.

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

