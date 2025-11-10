Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Preseason State Rankings - October 10, 2025
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys basketball season is almost here, and High School On SI has top 25 statewide preseason rankings. Each week, we will rank the top 25 teams in Minnesota regardless of classification.
No. 1 Wayzata
First game: Dec. 2 at No. 15 Prior Lake
Ranking rationale: Wayzata is reaching dynastic levels coming off its third state championship in the last five years under head coach Bryan Schnettler. The Trojans absolutely dominated Cretin-Derham Hall, 80-55, in the Class 4A championship game. They finished with a 28-4 record.
A headliner back for the blue and gold is Golden Gopher commit Nolen Anderson. The 6-foot-6 small forward is just outside the 247 Sports national top 100 and is that service’s top recruit in Minnesota for the class of 2026. If he’s not the top dog in the state, it’s his teammate Christian Wiggins.
Wiggins is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard committed to Iowa State. Senior 5-foot-10 guard Isaac Olmstead is yet another double-digit scorer returning for the Trojans. He’s committed to Minnesota-Duluth. A transfer to watch is 6-foot-5 junior Izayah Cook, a talented guard coming in from Sauk Rapids-Rice.
Junior guard Max Benninga is continuing the family tradition of committing to Minnesota State-Moorhead. An area to watch for Wayzata will be the frontcourt with top big man Wyatt McBeth lost to graduation. Senior 6-foot-5 power forward Tommy Shunmugavelu is a name who can step up.
No. 2 Maple Grove
First game: Dec. 2 vs. St. Paul Como Park
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove appears primed to show last season’s third-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament, its first appearance at state since 2021, was no aberration. Head coach Nick Schroeder returns a lot of production from a team that won a competitive Section 5 title, finished with a 23-9 record and earned third place in its final season in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Maple Grove athletics joined the Lake Conference beginning in the 2025-26 season.
The top returner is 6-foot-5 junior guard Baboucarr Ann. He’s a rangy athlete who’s a top-100 player nationally in his class with several Power 5 offers. More notables back include senior 6-foot-5 wing Henry Knutson, a double-digit scorer from a season ago, and 6-foot-6 senior power forward/center Cole Johnson.
Big-time transfer additions come in the form of 7-foot junior center Jack Thelen, who averaged 13.8 points for St. Michael-Albertville, as well as 6-foot-3 senior guard Max Iversen, a North Dakota State commit who averaged 20-plus for Delano. Notable losses to graduation are guard Keegan Harney, who’s now at Minnesota State-Mankato, and forward Nathan Hromadka.
No. 3 Hopkins
First game: Nov. 26 at White Bear Lake
Ranking rationale: Hopkins is a team you can count on to reload year in and year out. The Royals are coming off a 26-2 season that featured a Lake Conference title. They did not make it to state due to the misfortune of being in Section 6-4A with eventual state champion Wayzata, who they went 1-2 against last season. They’re both butting heads again in this season’s section alignment.
Despite the graduation of several key seniors like guard Anthony Smith, who averaged nearly 25 points per night and is now at North Dakota, and wings Daveion Hart and J.J. Semanko, legendary head coach Ken Novak Jr. still has a wealth of talent at disposal.
It’s headed by senior guard Jayden Moore, a top-five recruit in Minnesota both in hoops and football (wide receiver). His little brother, Tre, is a sophomore guard who’s on a similar trajectory to Anthony.
Xavier Frelix, a senior guard transfer from Park Center, adds depth to the backcourt. His head coach James Ware is also coming with him to be an assistant for the Royals. Junior 6-foot-9 power forward Ahmed Nur is one of the top players in the state in his class and averaged double figures as an underclassman. Freshman guard King Smith is a name who could come on the radar soon. Novak Jr. will hit quadruple-digit career wins this season, sitting at 993.
No. 4 Cretin-Derham Hall
First game: Dec. 4 vs. Two Rivers
Ranking rationale: The Raiders may not be as big as last season’s team, but they’re still plenty skilled. Back in the fold for longtime head coach Jerry Kline, who surpassed 500 career wins last season, are a pair of D-I commits in senior point guard JoJo Mitchell III (St. Thomas) and 6-foot-7 junior small forward Ty Schlagel (Nebraska). Schlagel led the team in scoring at 18.4 points per game and Mitchell III was third at 16.7.
Notable departures are 6-foot-10 center Tommy Ahneman (Notre Dame) and Monteff Dixon (Iowa Central). The team only graduated three seniors total from a squad that went 29-2 and advanced to the Class 4A championship game, where it lost to Wayzata. C-DH also repeated as Suburban East Conference champion.
No. 5 Totino-Grace
First game: Dec. 4 at No. 15 Prior Lake
Ranking rationale: The three-year Class 3A state title streak might be over for Totino-Grace, but the Eagles are still a team to fear. While they lost to graduation their top scorer, Chace Watley, from the 2024-25 team that finished 23-7 against a tough schedule, won the Northwest Suburban Conference and took fourth place at state, most of the remaining production is back for head coach Nick Carroll.
That starts with 6-foot-6 small forward Dothan Ijadimbola. The Drake commit averaged 12.4 points per game and is a solid rebounder. Junior 5-foot-10 guard Malachi Hill put up 14 points per night as the second scorer. Senior 6-foot-5 guard Tian Chatman also averaged close to double figures.
Sophomore 6-foot-6 guard Daniel Zoa (6.9 ppg) is also a highly regarded underclassman. The Eagles picked up a big transfer in junior 6-foot-6 forward A.J. Taban, who led Stillwater in scoring at 12.9 points per game as a sophomore. They also added 6-foot-3 senior guard DeAngelo Dungey, who averaged 14.1 points a game for Breck.
No. 6 DeLaSalle
First game: Dec. 6 vs. No. 2 Maple Grove at Hopkins
Ranking rationale: If DeLaSalle keeps extending its MSHSL record streak of consecutive state tournament berths, the Islanders will soon have players on the roster who will have lived their whole lives without seeing the program miss a state tourney.
Last season made it 14 in a row for the storied program that owns 24 state titles. Last season wasn’t one of those 24, but DLS still claimed sixth place in Class 3A and was Tri-Metro Conference champion. Head coach Todd Anderson’s squad finished with a 24-7 record.
The black and gold have plenty to build around starting with 6-foot-2 shooting guard Jaeden Udean, who led the team at 17.9 points per game. Junior 6-foot-4 Kamar Thomas is also back after putting up 14.7 per night. The pipeline continues with 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Ichima Idoko. He’s the top-ranked player in Minnesota for the class of 2028 by several services. Ichima’s already fielding several Division I offers.
He played a limited role last season that should grow substantially. Senior 6-foot-5 forward Evan Miller (10.4 ppg) is another player to watch. Key losses are guard Dorian Pruitt (14.3), who’s now at Iowa Central Community College, and guard Andrew Apiagyei (6.6 ppg).
No. 7 Apple Valley
First game: Dec. 2 vs. Breck
Ranking rationale: Apple Valley isn’t just a wrestling school anymore. The Eagles are coming off their first state tournament appearance in eight years and have a great chance at getting back. Head coach David Collier returns his top two scorers and five of eight rotation players from a team that finished 23-8 and was Section 3-4A champion.
Senior 6-foot-5 forward/guard Camare’ Young led Apple Valley at 18.6 points per game and 4.2 assists, as well as 7.9 rebounds that was second on the team. Another big name back is 6-foot-3 guard Trey Parker (17.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.5 apg). Top rebounder is also back in 6-foot-4 forward Ryan Christiansen (5.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.1 apg). The team also has good size coming up from the JV ranks.
A big loss is guard Justin Cowan, who put up 16.8 points per game and was one of the top defenders in the South Suburban Conference where Apple Valley finished in third place. Another notable loss is guard Marcus Horton Jr., who averaged around 10 points a night.
No. 8 Tartan
First game: Dec. 3 at St. Paul Harding
Ranking rationale: Tartan has its eyes on both the future and the present with three highly talented underclassmen leading the way. Sophomore 5-foot-10 point guard K.J. Wilson Jr. is entering his third year as a starter. He was second on the team in scoring last season only behind guard C.J. Banks, who graduated after averaging around 20 points a night.
Wilson is one of the highest ranked recruits in the class of 2028. So is 6-foot-4 forward Emmanuel Oyesanmi, a double-digit scorer last season for the Titans, who are coming off a 27-1 season. Tartan’s only loss came in the Section 4-4A championship game by five points to eventual state runner up, Cretin-Derham Hall. The Titans were Metro East Conference champions and also had a solid non-conference win over Lakeville North.
There are a couple incoming transfers to watch who each averaged around 15 points per game for their former schools: 6-foot-4 senior forward Duke King (North St. Paul) and 6-foot-2 guard Tyrel Pride (St. Paul Johnson).
Freshman Justus Dayee, a 6-foot-5 forward, is another young pup who could break onto the scene. Tartan is led by one of the state’s legendary head coaches, Mark Klingsporn, who surpassed 700 wins last season.
No. 9 East Ridge
First game: Dec. 4 vs. Lakeville North
Ranking rationale: The best player in the state might be donning black and gold. Senior 6-foot guard Cedric Tomes is a candidate for Mr. Basketball after averaging 27.3 points per game to go with 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
The floor general earned Suburban East Conference Player of the Year honors and committed this spring to the University of Minnesota. Last season, he guided East Ridge to a 21-7 record. The Raptors had a state tournament caliber group, but they had the misfortune of having to match up with then-unbeaten Tartan in the Section 4-4A semifinals, where their season came to a close.
Also back in the fold for head coach Josh Peltier is 6-foot-8 forward Graham Sanneh, who averaged more than five points and rebounds a night. Senior 6-foot-3 guard Bennett Skinner is a returning double-digit scorer.
More names to watch are sophomore 6-foot-2 forward Blake Jones and senior 6-foot-3 guard Aidan Galvin. Key losses are double-double machine Kyle Frendt (12.9 ppg, 14.4 rpg) and guard James Martin (14.8 ppg).
No. 10 Alexandria
First game: Dec. 4 vs. St. Cloud Tech
Ranking rationale: For the first time in school history, Alexandria brought home a boys basketball state title. The Cardinals’ 2024-25 team finished with a 29-3 record and a Class 3A championship. Alexandria knocked off three-time defending state champion Totino-Grace (23-7) in the semifinals before defeating top seed Mankato East (29-2) in the championship. Head coach Forest Witt has this program rolling with fourth-place finishes at state each of the previous two years.
The Cardinals only graduated two contributors from last year’s team, though one of them will be a big loss both literally and figuratively. Chase Thompson, a 6-foot-8 center who’s now at Clemson, was named Minnesota Mr. Basketball after averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per night.
Alexandria does bring back several talented guards and wings, including senior 6-foot cousins Talan Witt and Mason Witt, who each averaged double figures in scoring. Senior Gavin Roderick, a 6-foot-2 guard, is another double-digit scorer. Alexandria won 25 straight games to close the season and shared the Central Lakes Conference title with Sauk Rapids-Rice.
The Cardinals are favored to once again win the CLC, but repeating as state champs will be tougher with this year’s move up to Class 4A.
No. 11 Champlin Park
First game: Nov. 29 at Forest Lake
Ranking rationale: Despite losing its top two scorers, there’s plenty of talent in the pipeline to indicate Champlin Park’s 23-5 season was no flash in the pan. Junior 6-foot-4 guard Gavin Walter is one of the top players in his class.
He put up 8.9 points per game as an underclassmen playing behind two talented scorers who moved on to the next level in Tyler Wagner (27.7 ppg, Austin Peay) and Preston Thielke (12 ppg, Anoka-Ramsey). Walter already has an offer from Northern Iowa and other smaller schools.
Fifth-year head coach Aaron Kloeppner can also lean on 5-foot-11 guard Kyler Pust (8.5 ppg), who’s receiving D-II and D-III interest. Senior 6-foot-3 guard Pierless Davis is another player who’s stood out in the offseason. Champlin Park took a leap from 14-13 in 2023-24 to making the section title game and coming close to making it back to state for the first time since 2021.
No. 12 Mankato East
First game: Dec. 2 vs. Northfield
Ranking rationale: Mankato East has been so close to claiming its first state title in program history, it can almost taste it. The Cougars took second place in Class 3A for the second year in a row after falling 73-64 in the 2025 championship game to Alexandria, a team they beat during the regular season.
East was the top seed with its only loss of the season leading in coming in the second game of the season by 12 to one of the top teams in 4A, Hopkins. The Cougars final record closed at 29-2. They ran the table in the Big 9 Conference to repeat as champions.
Head coach Joe Madson will try to get his group back to the big stage with a largely new cast of characters. Five of East’s top nine rotation players graduated, including Mr. Basketball finalist, guard Brogan Madson.
Madson averaged over 20 per game to go with four rebounds and five assists. He’s now at the University of Sioux Falls. Guard Ganden Gosch, another double-digit scorer and the team’s top rebounder, is now at Minnesota State-Mankato.
The main returner is the team’s second leading scorer, senior 6-foot point guard Lucas Gustafson, who averaged around 14 a night. Senior 6-foot-7 wing Amari Nobles also put up close to 10 points a night. He brings versatility and rebounding. Senior 6-foot-9 post Braden Petzel was also a key cog on last year’s team. He’s committed to Northern Illinois football as an offensive tackle.
No. 13 Richfield
First game: Nov. 29 vs. Delano
Ranking rationale: Richfield loses a 30-point-per-game scorer and still might be a better team this season. Replacing C.J. Armstrong (31.4 ppg), who’s now at Augustana, certainly won’t be easy. However, with everyone else back and a couple high-impact transfers, the Spartans could be ready to take the next step.
Head coach Omar McMillan’s team went 22-6 overall and 14-2 in the Tri-Metro Conference to take second place behind DeLaSalle. Richfield has won three of the last four against DLS and could finally snap the Islanders’ conference supremacy.
Big parts of last year’s squad were junior 6-foot-4 small forward Dre Collins (16.6 ppg) and 6-foot-1 junior guard Tyrece Hagler (15.1 ppg). Hagler put up 33 points in the Spartans’ 99-89 Section 6-3 semifinals loss to eventual champ Orono. The newcomers are junior 6-foot-4 forward Gideon Horne (19.9 ppg at Hope Academy) and 6-foot-2 junior shooting guard Waleed Muhammad (8.8 ppg at Breck).
No. 14 Eagan
First game: Dec. 4 at St. Thomas Academy
Ranking rationale: Eagan has elevated the status of its program in the last three seasons. Since going 7-20 in 2021-22, the Wildcats have been over .500 every season since with two section finals appearances and a third-place Class 4A finish in 2023-24.
Head coach Kevin McKenzie’s group is coming off a 17-12 campaign last season in which it took fourth in the South Suburban Conference and fell in the Section 3-4A championship to Apple Valley.
Eagan could contend for conference and section titles with its top three and five of the top six scorers returning. It starts with do-it-all 6-5 senior small forward/point guard Alex Schroepfer. He led the Wildcats in points (16.5), rebounds (7.1) and assists (4.5) per game.
He’ll have backcourt mate, 6-foot-1 guard Mikey McKenzie, back after putting up 11.5 points per game. The Wildcats have size with 6-foot-8 center Kevin Kemp (9.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg). Senior 6-foot-1 forward Will Berran can do a bit of everything (7.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 apg).
No. 15 Prior Lake
First game: Dec. 2 vs. No. 1 Wayzata
Ranking rationale: Brian Jungwirth did a phenomenal job in his first season at the helm. He turned around Prior Lake from a 12-16 record in 2023-24 to 22-7 and a second-place finish in the South Suburban Conference at 13-5. Could this be the year the Lakers finally end their state tournament drought dating back to 1978?
It won’t be easy, but Prior Lake has a chance. Section 2-4A should be deep as always. However, there doesn’t appear to be a dominant team. The Lakers lost by five in the section title game to SSC champion Shakopee, a team they split with in the regular season.
Hurting their chances in 2025-26 is the loss of their top two scorers and four of the top seven rotation players. Forward Norbu Jenpa put up over 20 points per game and guard Cade Wozney put up 11 a night and was an all-conference defender. A key returning piece is 6-foot-7 senior forward Colten Gunderson (9.4 ppg) who was all-SSC honorable mention.
Junior 6-foot-5 forward Kobby Sam-Brew (8.2 ppg) and junior 5-foot-11 guard Kolby Thompson (5.3 ppg) each played important roles as underclassmen.
No. 16 Minnetonka
First game: Dec. 4 at Burnsville
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka has some rebuilding to do after losing pieces who helped the Skippers win the Class 4A title in 2023-24 and have another successful season in 2024-25 at 19-9.
Head coach Bryce Tesdahl’s squad graduated two players moving on to the next level in guard Isa El-Amin, who averaged nearly 25 points per game and is now at Minnesota State-Moorhead. Jacob Hudson, another all-Lake Conference performer, averaged nearly 10 a night and is now at TPLS Christian Academy.
Two more notable losses are forward Malachi Boadi (10.9 ppg), who’s now at St. Thomas for football and guard Duke Richardson (9.7 ppg).
Key returners are senior 6-foot-3 point guard Anthony Ortiz (7.3 ppg) and 6-foot-1 guard Caleb Francois (9.6 ppg). Francois is committed to Iowa State for football. Minnetonka has developed a strong pipeline with plenty of new faces primed and ready to contribute.
The Skippers last season advanced to the Section 2-4A semifinals where they lost to Prior Lake. A highlight of the season, which featured a ton of big-time games, was a 78-51 road win against eventual 4A champion, Wayzata.
No. 17 Moorhead
First game: Dec. 2 at Fergus Falls
Ranking rationale: Moorhead is making waves in football with all its future college talent, but its boys basketball program is humming, too. The Spuds jumped from a .500 team in 2023-24 to 24-8 and a fifth-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament.
They had a relatively easy path out of Section 8, but they made the most of it by winning two games at state. Their only loss there was by nine to eventual state champion Wayzata, which beat Cretin-Derham Hall by 25 in the final.
Head coach Matt Ellingson will move on without his top two scorers and top rebounder from a year ago. Guard Reign Battle averaged 20 points per game and was named team MVP. He’s at Minnesota State-Moorhead for football. The team’s next leading scorer and top rebounder, 6-foot-6 forward Brian Zarazua Jr., is now at Concordia-Moorhead.
The Spuds will build around more prized football talents, 6-foot junior guard David Mack, who averaged over 15 a night, and 6-foot-2 junior guard Jett Feeney, who approached double digits per night. Moorhead has size in the post with 6-foot-7 center Austin Dryburgh.
No. 18 Shakopee
First game: Dec. 2 vs. Chanhassen
Ranking rationale: Shakopee nabs a spot in this season’s preseason Power 25, but it appears the Sabers pushed their chips in for last season.
The senior-laden team in 2024-25 won the South Suburban Conference by multiple games, finished 24-7 and took fourth place at the Class 4A tournament in its first state berth since 2021. Head coach Jake Dammann lost his top six scorers from that squad, including double-digit scorers forward Luke Wherley and guards Eli Schroeder, Devin Pass and Isaac Cordes.
A key returner is junior 6-foot-3 guard Luke Schroeder, who averaged about six points per night. Another name to watch is 6-foot-3 junior guard Blake Betton, who’s a talented football defensive back with Power 4 offers.
No. 19 St. Paul Johnson
First game: Dec. 11 vs. St. Croix Lutheran
Ranking rationale: St. Paul Johnson returns almost everyone back from last year’s Section 4-3A runner-up team that finished 18-10. However, the one loss is a big one. Top scorer, senior guard Tyrel Pride, transferred to Tartan after averaging around 15 points a night for the Governors.
One of many notable returners is 6-foot-8 center Kenny Turner, the next leading scorer at 11 per night. Junior point guard Collin Moore Jr. (~8 ppg) will run the offense. Head coach Colin Moore Sr.’s squad also features returners in 6-foot-3 guard Jermaine Thomas-Curtis and 6-foot-1 senior guard Rino Kamp. That duo combined for about 20 points a night.
The Governors are hoping to get to state for the first time since 2015 and end DeLaSalle’s 14-year section title streak. DLS beat Johnson 74-65 in the section finals last year.
No. 20 Mahtomedi
First game: Dec. 4 vs. Stillwater
Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi looks like a team on the rise and the best bet to challenge defending Metro East Conference champion and preseason No. 8 Tartan. The Zephyrs return three of their top four scorers from a team that finished 18-10 and improved as the season went on.
The key returners back for head coach Keith Newmann are 6-foot-2 senior guard Mark Graff (19.2 ppg) and 6-foot-7 junior forward/center Willie Roelofs (16.5 ppg). Another notable returner is 6-foot-4 senior forward/guard Noah Carlson (7.2 ppg).
Mahtomedi loses some size upon the graduation of 6-foot-6 center Hank Roelofs (7.7 ppg). The Zephyrs are looking to get back to state for the third time in school history and first since 2019.
To do it, they’ll have to find a way past powerhouse No. 6 DeLaSalle and No. 19 St. Paul Johnson. They fell 53-52 in the section semifinals on a buzzer-beater to Johnson.
No. 21 Rochester Mayo
First game: Nov. 29 vs. New Prague
Ranking rationale: It’s time for Rochester Mayo to strike while the iron’s hot. The Spartans return their entire starting lineup from last season’s 18-9 squad. Meanwhile, there’s a big exodus of talent elsewhere in Section 1-4A, both in talent and coaching.
Legendary Lakeville North head coach John Oxton retired, while most of his production from the section runner-up team graduated. The top seven scorers from Mayo’s rival, Rochester John Marshall, are also gone from the section championship team.
Other top section teams like Lakeville South and Farmington also lose a lot of production. The Spartans’ 17-year state tournament drought may soon be over.
Leading the way for second-year head coach Pat Franko is 6-foot-4 wing Will Gyarmaty. The Wisconsin-La Crosse commit averaged around 16 points per game. There’s plenty more size with 6-foot-6 senior power forward/center Reggie Parker, 6-foot-6 senior power forward/center Logan Shimek and 6-foot-6 senior wing Isaac Peterson, who all averaged around 10 points per night. Running the point is 5-foot-11 junior point guard Elliot Myszkowski, who was also near double figures scoring.
No. 22 Faribault
First game: Dec. 1 at Kasson-Mantorville
Ranking rationale: Faribault boasts arguably the best big man in the state. Senior 6-foot-10 center Ryan Kreager (14.8 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 2.5 bpg) is committed to Loyola Chicago and is just outside the top 100 nationally for the class of 2026 by multiple recruiting services.
The Falcons’ size continues with 6-foot-7 forward Breuer Wolff. Those two played a big part in Faribault making a six-win leap up to 19-9 last year and a trip to the Section 1-3A semifinals.
Notable losses to graduation for head coach Eric Hildebrandt are guards Mohamed Madey (Bay College, 23.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 4.1 apg) and Rashid Ibrahim (12.5 ppg, 4.0 reb). The Falcons have a good chance to make the state tournament for the first time since 1998, but Section 1 is deep.
No. 23 Orono
First game: Dec. 2 vs. No. 24 Minnehaha Academy
Ranking rationale: What does Orono have during life after Nolan Groves and Brady Wooley? The most dynamic duo in school history graduated with 6-foot-5 guard Groves (34.2 ppg, 8.5 rpg) headed to Texas Tech and 6-foot-9 forward Wooley (18.7 ppg, 10.0 rpg) off to Yale.
To make matters worse, the team’s third-leading scorer, guard Mitchell Kauch, also graduated. This core led the Spartans to a 24-8 record and a third-place finish at a highly competitive Class 3A tournament. Orono won in the regular season over 4A champ Wayzata.
The bright spot for head coach Barry Wohler, who was named the MHBCA Class 3A Coach of the Year in 2025, is his next three returning scorers and more rotation players are back and ready to take on bigger roles.
Junior 6-foot guard Grant Hansen (7.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg), 6-foot-2 forward Gavin McGuirk (3.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg) and 6-foot guard Brennan Doherty (3.2 ppg) are a few names to keep an eye on.
No. 24 Minnehaha Academy
First game: Dec. 2 at No. 23 Orono
Ranking rationale: When you think of Minnesota prep basketball in the last decade, Minnehaha Academy is one of the first programs that comes to mind. While Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren are no longer walking through that door, this team continues to churn out talent.
Leading the way this year for head coach Jadee Jones is 6-foot-6 junior wing Kellen Troup. He’s ready to grow his role after being the fifth scorer on last year’s squad at 9.8 points per game. Troup led the Redhawks in rebounding at 7.2 per game.
There’s more size where that came from with the transfer addition of 6-foot-6 freshman forward Mekhi Abner. He’s one of the top recruits in the state in his class. Senior 6-foot-1 guard Malachi Snell did a little bit of everything for Minnehaha last season.
The Redhawks finished with a 20-11 record against a tough schedule and took sixth place at the Class 2A state tournament. Other players to watch for 2025-26 are eighth-grade guard Carter Cupito and 6-foot junior guard Ayden Green, a Breck transfer.
Minnehaha graduated its top four scorers: forward George Norseman (18.6), forward Kingston Manning (11.7), guard Fitta Jafar (11.4) and guard Noah Hamburge (10.1).
No. 25 Byron
First game: Dec. 1 vs. Pine Island
Ranking rationale: There’s some uncertainty and newness to this year’s Byron squad, but the Bears deserve the benefit of the doubt to start in the top 25. Reasons for doubt begin with the retirement of head coach Kyle Finney. He led Byron to state twice in the last five years of his nine-year tenure as head coach. Finney was with the program for nearly three decades.
He now hands the reins to a familiar face in Marcus Leloux, an assistant to Finney the last three seasons. There’s talent coming back, but Leloux will largely have to start from scratch. The top two scorers (Will Brian and Max Dearborn), who combined for nearly 40 points per game, are gone, as well as four of the top five scorers and six rotation players.
A key returner is senior 6-foot guard Fisher Kruckeberg, who’s garnering D-III interest. Senior 6-foot-1 forward Hayden Landswerk and junior 6-foot–1 forward Elijah Rodemeyer each saw time last season. Rodemeyer is a talented athlete who starred at quarterback for the Bears’ state-ranked football team.
Byron is coming off a 28-4 record and fifth-place finish at the State 3A tournament. The Bears were Hiawatha Valley League champions at 15-1 and won the Section 1-3A title. Another key loss inside is 6-foot-6 forward Colin Hansen, who also averaged double figures.
