Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings — December 29, 2025
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys basketball season is here, and High School On SI has top 25 statewide rankings. Each week, we will rank the top 25 teams in Minnesota regardless of classification.
No. 1 Wayzata (8-0)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: Dec. 29 vs. West Allis Central, Wisconsin (5-0) at Concordia-Mequon, Wisconsin, Dec. 30 vs. Nicolet, Wisconsin (2-3) at Concordia
Ranking rationale: Wayzata continues to look like a transcendental team. The Trojans thumped an opponent many thought could go toe-to-toe. In a matinee the day before Christmas Eve, host Wayzata gave then-No. 2 Totino-Grace (5-1) a lump of coal in the form of an 88-65 rout.
The Class 4A top-ranked Trojans got up 47-33 at halftime against 3A’s top team. Nolen Anderson scored 23 points in front of his future college coach, Niko Medved. Sharp shooter Isaac Olmstead led with 27. Wayzata has won every game thus far by 12-plus. There might not be a team in Minnesota who can hang with Wayzata. We’ll see if a pair of teams across the border have better luck this week.
No. 2 Tartan (6-0)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: Dec. 30 vs. Brainerd (4-5)
Ranking rationale: Tartan posted a resounding win, rolling 85-69 at previous No. 13 Mahtomedi (5-1). K.J. Wilson Jr. starred with 33 points to go with 23 for Duke King as the Titans led 42-24 at the break. This could be Class 4A’s next best bet to challenge No. 1 Wayzata, but these teams are not scheduled to meet in the regular season.
Tartan beat one of the next best, downing previous No. 3 Maple Grove (7-2) 68-61 in a game at Bethel University. Wilson Jr. led a balanced attack with 18.
No. 3 Totino-Grace (5-1)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: Dec. 29 vs. De Pere, Wisconsin (4-0) at Concordia-Mequon, Wisconsin, Dec. 30 vs. West Allis Central, Wisconsin (5-0) at Concordia, Jan. 2 vs. No. 18 East Ridge (4-2)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles are still the favorite in Class 3A, but they were unable to hang with 4A powerhouse and No. 1 Wayzata (8-0). In an anticipated matchup that unfortunately did not live up to the billing, the host Trojans won 88-65 and were up 14 at the half. Dothan Ijadimbola led with 15 points.
No. 4 Maple Grove (7-2)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: None
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove throttled a former Northwest Suburban Conference foe, winning 82-55 vs. Champlin Park (2-8). Max Iversen paced four Crimson in double figures with 22 points. Maple Grove played a part in knocking previous No. 25 Rochester Mayo (8-3) out of the Power 25 thanks to an 83-68 neutral court win.
Babou Ann led with 21 to go with 18 for Iversen and Jack Thelen as the Crimson pulled away from a five-point halftime lead. Maple Grove drops a spot this week after a hard-fought 68-61 neutral court loss vs. Tartan (6-0), which jumps up to No. 2. Ann had 24 in the defeat.
No. 5 Cretin-Derham Hall (6-2)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: Jan. 3 vs. St. Thomas Academy (3-4)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders are one of the few teams that stand pat in the ranking. They handled business last week with a pair of neutral court wins (albeit not far from campus at Concordia-St. Paul). Cretin-Derham Hall dispatched Park Center (2-5) 81-55 and previous No. 11 Alexandria (4-3) 78-69. Jojo Mitchell and Ty Schlagel led with 17 against the Pirates in a game they controlled from the jump.
No. 6 DeLaSalle (6-1)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: Jan. 3 at No. 7 Richfield (8-0)
Ranking rationale: DeLaSalle notched its first ranked victory of the season in its second try. The Islanders won 91-88 in double overtime vs. previous No. 11 Alexandria (4-3) in St. Paul thanks to a strong performance by Jaeden Udean.
DLS followed it up again at Concordia with an 86-67 victory over a tough Class 2A team that was in Power 25 consideration entering the week, Holy Family (5-2). The Islanders are on a six-game win streak with their only loss coming on neutral court against current No. 4 Maple Grove (7-2).
No. 7 Richfield (8-0)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: Jan. 3 vs. No. 6 DeLaSalle (6-1)
Ranking rationale: The Spartans stayed unbeaten with an 89-27 thrashing of St. Paul Harding (1-6) and a 60-52 win vs. a Minnehaha Academy (2-4) team that’s better than its record indicates. Both were neutral court wins at Hamline. Dre Collins led with 24 points against Harding.
Gideon Horne was tops with 17 points and Waleed Muhammad added 16 against Minnehaha. The Spartans and DeLaSalle (6-1) were a coin flip for the No. 6 spot this week. These two teams will duke it out this week in a game ripe with Tri-Metro Conference title ramifications.
No. 8 Eagan (8-0)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: None
Ranking rationale: We’ve still yet to see Eagan take on a currently ranked team, but the Wildcats are doing what they’re supposed to against whoever's in front of them. Last week, they rolled 75-53 against a capable St. Louis Park (3-6) team that was coming off an upset of then-top-10 Hopkins (4-3). Eagan also stifled Stillwater (2-5) 55-37.
Both games were at Macalester. Alex Schroepfer and Kirubiel Dagmawi led with 13 against the Orioles. Schroepfer had 16 against the Ponies, who were held to 14 first-half points.
No. 9 Moorhead (6-0)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: Dec. 29 vs. Fargo North, North Dakota (0-4), Dec. 30 vs. Shanley, North Dakota (1-3), Jan. 3 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (0-8)
Ranking rationale: Moorhead made the short trip across the border to North Dakota and came home with a 76-69 win at Fargo Davies, North Dakota (4-2). David Mack led with 18 points to go with 16 for Austin Dryburgh.
Next, the Spuds welcomed a North Dakota team, West Fargo (3-3), to town and sent the Packers back with an 86-73 loss. Mack led with 25 points, followed by 23 for Romey Kromah and 19 for Jett Feeney.
No. 10 St. Paul Johnson (6-0)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: None
Ranking rationale: In a battle of the Twin Cities, host St. Paul Johnson waxed Minneapolis South (4-3), 96-69. The Governors next picked up a pair of neutral site wins against Class 4A competition at Concordia-St. Paul, winning 84-71 vs. Irondale (1-7) and 91-70 vs. Park Center (2-5).
Jermaine Thomas-Curtis stuffed the stat sheet against the Knights with 16 points, six rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks. He added 11 points against the Pirates.
No. 11 Apple Valley (5-2)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: None
Ranking rationale: Apple Valley is idle throughout its entire winter break and benefits from teams above it losing. The Eagles will be back in action Jan. 6 vs. No. 15 Farmington (6-1). Their resume lacks a big win, but there will be plenty of chances coming up. Losses to No. 3 Totino-Grace (5-1) and No. 19 Hopkins (4-3) are far from shameful.
No. 12 Buffalo (7-0)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: Dec. 30 vs. Elk River (2-3), Jan. 3 vs. Bemidji (5-2)
Ranking rationale: Buffalo continued its winning ways with an 84-69 home win vs. Delano (2-6). Matthew Jordan led with 21 points to go with 17 for Thomas Jordan. The Bison next won 73-59 at Annandale (3-2).
Matthew Jordan’s 16 points led five from Buffalo in double figures. Buffalo has played a weak non-conference slate, but it’ll get tested in the Lake Conference once the calendar turns to January.
No. 13 Eden Prairie (6-0)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: Dec. 29 vs. Eastview (3-5) at East Ridge, Dec. 30 vs. Rosemount (2-2) at East Ridge, Jan. 3 vs. Burnsville (3-3)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles were off last week before taking a Tour de South Suburban Conference this week with a trio of games against SSC foes. The Eagles are one of the more improved teams in the Power 25 coming off a 13-14 campaign in 2024-25.
No. 14 Blaine (7-0)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: Dec. 29 vs. North St. Paul (0-6) at White Bear Lake, Dec. 30 at White Bear Lake (3-3)
Ranking rationale: Blaine just keeps finding ways to win. The Bengals picked up their fourth victory of six points or fewer in their lone game last week, hanging on 57-53 at Spring Lake Park (5-3). Shiloh Ayitey put the team on his back with a 40-point game.
The 6-foot-2 senior combo guard has been a revelation this season. Blaine can climb higher with a ranked victory, but that opportunity will have to wait at least another week.
No. 15 Farmington (6-1)
Previous ranking: 18
This week’s games: Jan. 3 vs. Rochester John Marshall (2-4) at Rochester Mayo
Ranking rationale: The Tigers went 2-0 at Macalester over the holiday break. They thumped Stillwater (2-5) 90-52 and previous No. 25 and Section 1-4A rival Rochester Mayo (8-3) 76-60. Briggs Sheridan led four from Farmington in double figures with 20 points against the Ponies. He upped it to 23 to lead the way against the Spartans.
No. 16 Lakeville South (5-1)
Previous ranking: 19
This week’s games: Dec. 29 vs. Waconia (5-3) at Owatonna, Dec. 30 at Owatonna (5-3)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South was inactive last week. The Cougars are off to a solid start with a 1-1 mark against ranked foes. The lone loss was against the team right above it in the Power 25.
No. 17 Osseo (6-1)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 29 at White Bear Lake (3-3)
Ranking rationale: Six straight wins for Osseo have the Orioles in the Power 25 for the first time this season. Their latest victory is the most impressive of the bunch. It was a 67-64 result at home against previous No. 6 East Ridge (4-2). Kwatamah Silikpoh led with 19 poins and Owen Counce chipped in 15.
Coming in, the Raptors’ only loss was by five to No. 4 Maple Grove (7-2). This game was a huge prove-it moment as Osseo’s best win leading in was a 73-70 win vs. Spring Lake Park (5-3). The Orioles probably want a rematch with Irondale (1-7), the only team that’s knocked them off thus far. Both teams have gone in completely different directions since that opening night matchup.
No. 18 East Ridge (4-2)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: Dec. 29 vs. No. 24 Edina (5-2), Dec. 30 vs. Minneapolis Washburn (4-4), Jan. 2 at No. 3 Totino-Grace (5-1)
Ranking rationale: The Raptors take the biggest plunge in the ranking after their second straight loss. East Ridge was upset in its lone game last week, falling 67-64 at Osseo (6-1), which debuts in the Power 25 this week at No. 17.
The Raptors are 0-2 against the current Power 25 after coming up just shy the previous week against current No. 4 Maple Grove (7-2). Cedric Tomes was his usual scoring self with 29 points, but he didn’t get enough help from the supporting cast.
No. 19 Hopkins (4-3)
Previous ranking: 20
This week’s games: Dec. 29 vs. Minneapolis North (6-1) at Augsburg, Dec. 30 vs. Crosby-Ironton (1-5) at Augsburg, Jan. 3 vs. No. 21 Alexandria (4-3)
Ranking rationale: Hopkins picked up an 88-36 win at Augsburg against Minneapolis Roosevelt (3-4). Xavier Frelix’s 17 points led 14 Royals who found the score sheet. This rout was just what Hopkins needed after three straight losses, two of which came by single digits to teams currently in the top three.
No. 20 Mahtomedi (5-1)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: Jan. 3 at Byron (4-2)
Ranking rationale: The previously undefeated Zephyrs faced a rude awakening. One of Class 3A’s top squads, Mahtomedi, fell at home 85-69 to one of the top 4A teams, current No. 2 Tartan (6-0). Mark Graff led the team with 23 points to go with 18 for Willie Roelofs.
No. 21 Alexandria (4-3)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: Jan. 3 at No. 19 Hopkins (4-3)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria takes a hit for going 0-2 last week, but the Cardinals established they’re still a formidable team. They pushed current No. 6 DeLaSalle (6-1) to double overtime in a 91-88 loss before falling 78-69 to No. 5 Cretin-Derham Hall (6-2) in the Raiders’ home city. They trailed by just three at halftime against C-DH. Both games were at Concordia-St. Paul.
Alexandria’s other loss was by seven to current No. 4 Maple Grove (7-2). The Cards will eventually have to knock off a ranked foe to climb back toward the top 10, but they’ve proven they can play with just about anyone.
No. 22 Northfield (6-1)
Previous ranking: 21
This week’s games: Dec. 29 vs. Bloomington Jefferson (2-4) at Hastings, Dec. 30 vs. TBD at Hastings
Ranking rationale: Northfield was off last week for the holidays. The Raiders are on a six-game win streak and led by double digits in their lone loss vs. reigning Class 3A runner up Mankato East (5-3). The only reason for a drop in the ranking is Osseo (6-1) vaulting from unranked into the top 20.
No. 23 St. Peter (8-1)
Previous ranking: 22
This week’s games: Jan. 3 at Southwest Christian (4-2)
Ranking rationale: St. Peter took care of its lone matchup last week, winning 90-77 at Kasson-Mantorville (1-4). Owen Potts led with 25 points en route to surpassing 1,000 for his career. Alek Korir added 24, Ian Wills 17 and Ethan Potts 15. The Saints drop this week due to Osseo’s entrance into the Power 25 at No. 17
No. 24 Edina (5-2)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 29 at No. 18 East Ridge (4-2), Dec. 30 vs. Minneapolis Washburn (4-4) at East Ridge
Ranking rationale: Edina is a pair of single-digit losses to ranked teams away from having a perfect record. The Hornets are back in the Power 25 after winning their lone game last week, a 62-55 result vs. Lakeville North (1-5). A 17-point night by Vincent Cronin helped Edina erase a two-point halftime deficit to bounce back after a six-point loss vs. current No. 16 Lakeville South (5-1).
No. 25 Belle Plaine (5-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 31 vs. Marshall (5-2) at Southwest Minnesota State, Jan. 3 vs. Caledonia (5-1) at Rochester Mayo
Ranking rationale: Belle Plaine is one of six remaining unbeaten Class 2A teams and the class’s representative in the Power 25 after previous No. 23 Goodhue (7-1) dropped out with a loss last week. The Tigers are the top-ranked team in the class’s QRF ranking, as well.
They’ve won four games by 12 or more with the lone exception being an 88-84 opening night overtime win vs. defending state runner up Waseca (3-4). This week’s games and a Jan. 6 game at No. 23 St. Peter (8-1) will give Belle Plaine a chance to back up its newfound ranking.
