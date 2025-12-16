Top 25 Minnesota Boys High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - December 15, 2025
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys basketball season is here, and High School On SI has top 25 statewide preseason rankings. Each week, we will rank the top 25 teams in Minnesota regardless of classification.
Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - December 15, 2025
No. 1 Wayzata (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: Dec. 16 vs. Chaska (3-1), Dec. 18 at Breck (0-4)
Ranking rationale: Statement made.
After beating Cretin-Derham Hall by 25 in last season’s Class 4A title game, the Trojans upped the ante by going on the road and downing the then-No. 3 Raiders (2-1) 96-66. It was a 24-point advantage by halftime.
Nolen Anderson led with 21 points and Christian Wiggins added 20. Wayzata and Totino-Grace have each established themselves as the clear cut favorites in 4A and 3A, respectively.
Earlier in the week, the Trojans rolled 95-53 vs. St. Louis Park (1-4) led by 24 points for Anderson. They almost matched that score the next time out, winning 94-55 at Lakeville North (1-2). Anderson poured in 34 against the Panthers.
No. 2 Totino-Grace (4-0)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: Dec. 19 vs. No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall (2-1)
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace climbs to No. 2 this week, but the case could be made for the top spot given the Eagles’ incredible resume. All four of their wins have come against teams who were ranked at time of playing, including a pair of top-10 foes last week.
Most have been in blowouts. An exception ended in a Tian Chatman game-winner with five seconds left that broke a tie and lifted T-G to a 78-76 win at previous No. 2 Maple Grove (2-1). Malachi Hill led with 25 points and Dothan Ijadimbola added 18.
The Eagles continued to slay Class 4A powers with a 72-64 win vs. No. 5 Hopkins (3-1). Ijadimbola led with 27 points. T-G has yet another huge opportunity this week against the reigning 4A runner up.
No. 3 Maple Grove (2-1)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: Dec. 16 at No. 9 Alexandria (2-0), Dec. 19 vs. Park Center (2-2), Dec. 20 at No. 7 East Ridge (3-0)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove dropped its first game of the season in a thriller. Totino-Grace (4-0), which vaults up to No. 2 this week, beat the Crimson 78-76 in Maple Grove. It was a back and forth game with plenty of runs.
T-G broke a tie with five seconds left. Max Iversen scored 26 points and Baboucarr Ann added 20 in defeat. This was the Crimson’s only game of the week due to its showcase matchup with East Ridge getting canceled. The two teams decided to reschedule this week.
No. 4 Tartan (2-0)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: Dec. 16 resumption of game at No. 5 Hopkins (2-1) Dec. 18 vs. St. Thomas Academy (2-2)
Ranking rationale: Tartan came a couple points away from doubling up its second opponent of the season, winning 88-45 at St. Paul Highland Park (2-2). This was the Titans’ only game of the week as their anticipated showcase neutral site matchup with No. 9 Alexandria (2-0) was cancelled.
Tartan’s Dec. 6 game at Hopkins that was called off with just over nine minutes remaining will be resumed this week. The Titans were up 60-50 when play was called off due to fights in the stands.
No. 5 Hopkins (2-1)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: Dec. 16 resumption of game vs. No. 4 Tartan (2-0), Dec. 19 vs. St. Louis Park (1-4)
Ranking rationale: Hopkins picked up its best win of the season thus far, edging then-No. 13 Apple Valley (3-2), 73-71. The host Royals were glad to get their star, Jayden Moore, back in the lineup after a one-game suspension.
He dropped a game-high 28 points. Moore was suspended for the Tartan game and will not be in the lineup when that one resumes this week. Hopkins pushed a red-hot Totino-Grace (4-0) team that’s up to No. 2 this week in a 72-64 road loss. Xavier Frelix led Hopkins with 15 points.
No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall (2-1)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: Dec. 17 at Roseville (2-2), Dec. 19 at No. 2 Totino-Grace (4-0)
Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall got off to a roaring start to Suburban East Conference play, winning 82-42 at Woodbury (0-4). Ty Schlagel led with 21 points. The Raiders dropped 60 on the Royals in the first half. They continued on in SEC play with a 96-64 win vs. Stillwater (1-3). They hung 58 on the Ponies in the first half.
C-DH felt what it was like to be on the other end of one of these whoopings. The Raiders fell 96-66 at home against No. 1 Wayzata (5-0) in a Class 4A title game rematch. Jojo Mitchell put up 26 points.
No. 7 East Ridge (3-0)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: Dec. 17 vs. Forest Lake (2-2), Dec. 20 vs. No. 3 Maple Grove (2-1)
Ranking rationale: The Raptors stay firm at No. 7 as their big chance to bolster their resume is delayed by a week. Their neutral site showcase game against Maple Grove was rescheduled to this week in Woodbury.
East Ridge won a pair of games last week, 63-53 at Irondale (1-3) and 74-55 vs. Mounds View (2-2). Cedric Tomes dropped 32 points against the Knights and 30 against the Mustangs. In the latter, East Ridge outscored Mounds View 40-17 in the second half.
No. 8 DeLaSalle (2-1)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: Dec. 16 vs. Robbinsdale Cooper (2-3), Dec. 19 vs. Columbia Heights (2-0)
Ranking rationale: The Islanders rolled by nearly identical scores in their two games last week. They won 85-42 at home against Holy Angels (2-3) and 84-45 at St. Anthony (1-2). A showcase game against Champlin Park (2-3) was rescheduled to January.
No. 9 Alexandria (2-0)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: Dec. 16 vs. No. 3 Maple Grove (2-1), Dec. 19 vs. St. Cloud Apollo (3-0), Dec. 20 vs. Elk River (1-1)
Ranking rationale: We’ll have to wait until this week to see the Cardinals get a chance against a ranked opponent. Their Dec. 13 neutral site matchup vs. No. 4 Tartan (2-0) was one of 16 Saturday showcase games canceled.
Alexandria’s lone game last week was a 98-88 win at Sartell (0-2). Gavin Roderick posted an astounding 46 points to go with 19 for Mason Witt. Roderick scorched the nets on 9-for-12 3-point shooting and had six rebounds.
No. 10 Richfield (5-0)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: Dec. 16 at Fridley (1-2)
Ranking rationale: Richfield won by an otherworldly 105-37 margin at home vs. Robbinsdale Cooper (2-3). The Spartans have one of the most explosive offenses in the state averaging 91.8 points per game. More impressive was an 84-61 win at previous No. 19 Orono (3-1). Dre Collins led with 28 points along with 19 for Tyreze Hagler against the Spartans.
No. 11 Eagan (4-0)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: Dec. 16 vs. Eastview (1–4), Dec. 19 at Lakeville North (1-2)
Ranking rationale: Eagan piled it on in the second half en route to a 69-43 win vs. Minneapolis Southwest (2-2). The Wildcats led by five at the half before outsourcing the Lakers 39-18 in the second. Alex Schroepfer’s looking like one of the top players in the South Suburban Conference after scoring 27 in the non-conference win.
He had 20 to lead in a 70-43 home win against Andover (2-2). The week concluded with a 58-37 win at previous No. 14 Minnetonka (1-2). Schroepfer led with 18 as the Wildcats won the second half by 16. This game was originally scheduled to be at the Edina showcase event before being moved to Minnetonka.
No. 12 Moorhead (1-0)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: Dec. 16 at Monticello (3-1), Dec. 19 vs. No. 20 St. Peter (5-0), Dec. 20 vs. West Fargo Horace, North Dakota (2-0) at Concordia-Moorhead
Ranking rationale: The Spuds haven’t had the chance to play much basketball. Their Dec. 9 game at Fargo Davies, North Dakota (0-0), was postponed to Dec. 22 due to snow.
Then, their Dec. 13 game in Edina vs. No. 16 Lakeville South (4-0) was canceled. So, the only data point we have to work with thus far is Moorhead’s 92-57 romp at Detroit Lakes (2-2). Thirteen Spuds scored, led by 18 for Austin Dryburgh, 17 for Romeo Kramah and 16 for Jett Feeney.
No. 13 St. Paul Johnson (2-0)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: Dec. 16 vs. Two Rivers (1-3)
Ranking rationale: At long last, St. Paul Johnson got to play some basketball. The Governors’ long wait until Dec. 11 to open the season was worth it. They rolled 77-52 at home against St. Croix Lutheran (3-2).
After Johnon’s Saturday showcase matchup with then-No. 10 Mankato East (3-2) was canceled, the two teams agreed to make it up on that same day in St. Paul. The Host Governors picked up a big non-conference win, 73-67.
No. 14 Mahtomedi (4-0)
Previous ranking: 18
This week’s games: Dec. 17 at No. 21 Orono (3-1)
Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi rolled on the road, winning 74-38 at Delano (1-3). Eleven Zephyrs scored, including Noah Carlson leading with 19. Next, it won 64-48 at Sartell (0-2) in a game that was moved from the showcase in Edina to Sartell.
No. 15 Apple Valley (3-2)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: Dec. 16 vs. Lakeville North (1-2), Dec. 19 at Shakopee (0-3)
Ranking rationale: While Apple Valley fell shy of notching its first ranked win, it showed a lot more fight than it did in its 20-plus point beatdown against current No. 2 Totino-Grace (4-0).
The Eagles nearly erased a six-point halftime deficit at current No. 5 Hopkins (2-1), falling 73-71. Forward Camare Young (31 points) went toe-to-toe scoring with Hopkins guard Jayden Moore (28). Apple Valley got back in the win column with a 96-72 win vs. Park Center (2-2).
No. 16 Lakeville South (4-0)
Previous ranking: 21
This week’s games: Dec. 16 vs. No. 18 Farmington (3-0), Dec. 19 at No. 25 Edina (2-1)
Ranking rationale: The Cougars had a successful week going 2-0, but they unfortunately lost out on a chance to add their first ranked victory of the season.
Lakeville South was one of the 36 teams affected by the cancellation of a Dec. 13 showcase in Edina. It was scheduled to take on No. 12 Moorhead (1-0).
South’s week finished with an 85-60 win at Chanhassen (1-2) and a 73-62 win vs. a solid Minneapolis Washburn (3-3) squad. The Cougars surged late against the Millers after being tied at 28 at the break. Ryker Sanders and Nate Owata led with 17 points each against the Storm.
No. 17 Buffalo (3-0)
Previous ranking: 23
This week’s games: Dec. 17 vs. Chanhassen (1-2), Dec. 19 vs. Sartell (0-2)
Ranking rationale: Plenty of attrition in the Power 25, as well as a 1-0 week for the Bison, lead to a six-spot jump. Buffalo escaped with a 70-66 win at St. Louis Park (1-4).
No. 18 Farmington (3-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 16 at No. 16 Lakeville South (4-0), Dec. 19 vs. Prior Lake (1-3)
Ranking rationale: Farmington enters the ranking thanks to a 75-67 win vs. previous No. 22 Edina (2-1). The Tigers erased a five-point halftime deficit with a 49-point second half. Benny Fenske led with 20 points as 10 Farmington players found the score sheet.
Farmington opened the season with a 66-38 win vs. Rochester Century (2-3) and in its last outing won 77-63 vs. Rosemount (1-1). Kale Flees led with 19 points, followed by 16 for Fenske. The Century win has aged well considering Century dominated previous No. 10 Mankato East (3-2) this week.
No. 19 Eden Prairie (4-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
This week’s games: Dec. 16 at Waconia (4-1), Dec. 19 at Chaska (3-1)
Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie is off to a 4-0 start with multiple blowout wins. The Eagles have looked good in the non-conference slate with notable wins coming 84-64 at preseason top-20 Shakopee (0-3) and 91-57 at then-No. 24 Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-2).
In the win over Shakopee, Carter Pulrang led with 27 points. Hamze Yusuf added 19 and Cooper Fahning 18. Yusuf had 25 against Armstrong to go with 21 for Fahning and Pulrang. The Eagles poured in 57 points in the first half.
No. 20 St. Peter (5-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
This week’s games: Dec. 16 at Worthington (1-3), Dec. 19 at No. 12 Moorhead (1-0)
Ranking rationale: The Saints are on the radar after an 88-58 road win against reigning Class 2A runner up Waseca (0-4), which was coming off an unbeaten regular season in 2024-25. Parker Maloney dropped 30 points in that one. St. Peter has won every game thus far by nine or more points. It tripled up Tri-City United (0-5) 113-36 in the season opener.
No. 21 Orono (3-1)
Previous ranking: 19
This week’s games: Dec. 17 vs. No. 14 Mahtomedi (5-0), Dec. 19 vs. Delano (1-3)
Ranking rationale: Orono suffered its first loss of the season last week but bounced back in a big way. The Spartans fell at home to another set of Spartans, No. 10 Richfield (4-0), 84-61.
Orono got off the mat to steamroll Faribault (1-4), 77-39 at home. Brennan Doherty led with 20 points. Division-I bound big man Ryan Kreager of the Falcons was held to three points.
No. 22 Northfield (3-1)
Previous ranking: 25
This week’s games: Dec. 16 vs. Rochester Century (2-3), Dec. 18 at New Prague (2-3), Dec. 19 at Winona (2-2)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders added a Highway 3 rivalry victory to their resume. Northfield hung on at home after leading by as much as 15 early in the second half against a Faribault (1-4) team that’s more capable than its record indicates. Kaden Oakland led with 22 points and Tyler Hupton contributed 21. Northfield stayed unbeaten with a 77-52 win at Red Wing (1-4).
No. 23 Blaine (4-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
This week’s games: Dec. 16 vs. Champlin Park (2-3), Dec. 18 at Anoka (1-5)
Ranking rationale: A 4-0 Class 4A team deserves some respect, even if the competition hasn’t been the stiffest. The Bengals are coming off a 70-64 win vs. Centennial (1-2) in which Shiloh Ayitey (26 points) and Henry Semans (21) did the heavy lifting. The best win of the four was a 74-52 drubbing at Andover (2-2). Semans had 19 and Ayitey 18 in that one.
No. 24 Goodhue (3-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
This week’s games: Dec. 16 at Rushford-Peterson (2-1), Dec. 19 vs. Lake City (1-3)
Ranking rationale: Goodhue is counted among the favorites in Class 2A. The Wildcats’ last outing was their best one, a 91-75 win vs. Cannon Falls (2-1). They did it without their top player, Luke Roschen, in the lineup due to injury. Alex Loos picked up the slack with 30 points, followed by 21 for Owen Roschen and 20 for Cody Ryan.
No. 25 Edina (3-1)
Previous ranking: 22
This week’s games: Dec. 16 at Shakopee (0-3), Dec. 19 vs. No. 16 Lakeville South (4-0)
Ranking rationale: The Hornets suffered their first loss of the season last week, but it was still a successful enough week to stick in the Power 25. Edina bounced back from a 75-67 loss at new No. 18 Farmington (3-0) with an 86-68 drubbing of Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-3) and 68-52 rout of previous No. 16 vs. Prior Lake (1-3).
Both wins were at home. Vincent Cronin led with 30 against the Red Knights and 25 points against the Lakers. Both games saw Edina pull away with strong second halves.
