Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - December 8, 2025
The 2025-26Minnesota high school boys basketball season is here, and High School On SI has top 25 statewide preseason rankings. Each week, we will rank the top 25 teams in Minnesota regardless of classification.
Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - December 8, 2025
No. 1 Wayzata (2-0)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: Dec. 9 vs. St. Louis Park (1-2), Dec. 11 at Lakeville North (0-1), Dec. 13 vs. No. 3 Cretin-Derham Hall (1-0) at Edina
Ranking rationale: Wayzata’s win over then-No. 15 Prior Lake (0-2) was one of the best performances on the state’s first full night of games on Dec. 2. The visiting Trojans won 81-69 led by Nolen Anderson’s 27 points to go with 17 for Christian Wiggins.
Wayzata had an easier go of its second game at fellow Section 6-4A foe, Minneapolis Washburn (2-2), winning 80-45. Wiggins led with 18 points followed by 17 for Anderson. Washburn later in the week routed Waconia (2-1), a team that previously beat preseason No. 18 Shakopee (0-1). There are good transitive properties working in Wayzata’s favor.
No. 2 Maple Grove (2-0)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: Dec. 11 vs. No. 4 Totino-Grace (2-0), Dec. 13 vs. No. 7 East Ridge (1-0) at Edina
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove got out of the gates hot. The host Crimson dismantled St. Paul Como Park (0-3), 84-39. It was 61-25 by halftime. Jack Thelen (26 points) and Baboucarr Ann (20) combined for 46 to lead the way for one of the early Class 4A title contenders.
Maple Grove polished off a 3A title contender, winning 86-64 vs. preseason No. 6 DeLaSalle (0-1) on neutral floor. The Crimson led 49-22 at halftime. Max Iversen sank six threes en route to a game-high 26 points. Gavin Elmquist added five threes for 15 points.
No. 3 Cretin-Derham Hall (1-0)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: Dec. 9 at Woodbury (0-2), Dec. 11 vs. Stillwater (1-1), Dec. 13 vs. No. 1 Wayzata (2-0) at Edina
Ranking rationale: The Raiders breezed through their debut, winning 81-49 at home against Two Rivers (1-1). It was fueled by a 54-point first half. Jojo Mitchell dropped 20 points and Ty Schlagel added 19. The real tests begin this week as Cretin-Derham Hall seeks revenge against Wayzata in a Class 4A title game rematch.
No. 4 Totino-Grace (2-0)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: Dec. 11 at No. 2 Maple Grove (2-0), Dec. 13 vs. No. 6 Hopkins (2-1) at Edina
Ranking rationale: A good early measuring stick for Totino-Grace resulted in a 75-61 win at preseason No. 15 Prior Lake (0-2). The Eagles overcame a 33-30 deficit to beat the Lakers by two more points than No. 1 Wayzata (2-0) did on that same court two nights prior.
Breck transfer Deangelo Dungey made an instant impact with a game-high 17 points. T-G next obliterated previous No. 7 Apple Valley (1-1) 78-52 on neutral floor. It was 46-23 at the break. Tian Chatman led four in double figures with 16 points.
No. 5 Tartan (2-0)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: Dec. 9 at St. Paul Highland Park (2-0), Dec. 13 vs. No. 9 Alexandria (1-0) at Edina
Ranking rationale: Tartan moves up in the Power 25 primarily for a game that only lasted 27 minutes. The Titans were up 60-50 with 9:13 remaining against preseason No. 3 Hopkins (2-1) at Hopkins in the last game of the day at the Breakdown USA Big Stage Classic showcase.
Fights in the crowd led to a police presence and ultimately the game being called off. K.J. Wilson was in double figures scoring when play ended. Hopkins was without its top player, Jayden Moore. The Titans opened the season with a whopping 102-24 win vs. St. Paul Harding (1-1).
No. 6 Hopkins (2-1)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: Dec. 9 vs. No. 13 Apple Valley (1-1), Dec. 13 vs. No. 4 Totino-Grace (2-0)
Ranking rationale: Hopkins was the first Power 25 team to notch a victory in the 2025-26 season. The Royals traveled to White Bear Lake (0-2) on Nov. 26 and picked up an 83-66 victory against the Bears. They got out to a 13-point halftime lead.
Jayden Moore and Xavier Frelix co-led with 19 points to go with 18 for Anthony Byrd. The Royals next overcame a three-point halftime deficit to win 98-81 at home against Benilde-St. Margaret’s (0-3). Tre Moore led with 20 points, followed by 18 for Frelix and 16 for Jayden Moore and Ahmed Nur.
Hopkins was without Jayden Moore the next time out, which cost it in a 60-50 home loss to new No. 5 Tartan (2-0). This game was called off early with 9:13 remaining in the final game of the day at The Big Stage Showcase due to fights in the crowd.
No. 7 East Ridge (1-0)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: Dec. 9 at Irondale (1-1), Dec. 12 vs. Mounds View (2-0), Dec. 13 vs. No. 2 Maple Grove (2-0) at Edina
Ranking rationale: East Ridge opened with a solid win vs. Lakeville North (0-1), 68-62. Cedric Tomes showed why he’s headed to the Gophers with a 35-point performance.
No. 8 DeLaSalle (0-1)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: Dec. 9 vs. Holy Angels (1-1), Dec. 12 at St. Anthony (0-1), Dec. 13 vs. Champlin Park (1-2) at Edina
Ranking rationale: DeLaSalle doesn’t get dinged too much for falling to No. 2 Maple Grove (2-0), but it’s going to need to look better soon if it’s going to remain in the top 10. The Islanders got run off the floor in this neutral court matchup, 86-64. The Islanders were down 49-22 at halftime. Ichima Idoko led DLS with 15 points, followed by 13 for Kamar Thomas.
No. 9 Alexandria (1-0)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: Dec. 9 at Willmar (1-0), Dec. 11 at Sartell (0-0), Dec. 13 vs. No. 5 Tartan (2-0) at Edina
Ranking rationale: Alexandria opened with an 85-71 win at home against St. Cloud Tech (0-2). The Cardinals controlled throughout and led by 17 at halftime. Mason Witt led with 30 points to go with 23 for Gavin Roderick.
No. 10 Mankato East (3-0)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: Dec. 11 vs. Rochester Century (1-2), Dec. 13 vs. No. 17 St. Paul Johnson (0-0) at Edina
Ranking rationale: Mankato East survived its season opener against a team that was in consideration for a preseason Power 25 spot. The host Cougars rallied from a 26-point first-half deficit to win 74-72 vs. Northfield (1-1), which went on to upset then-No. 21 Rochester Mayo (2-1) and crack this week’s Power 25.
Lucas Gustafson led with 30 points and Briggs Meyer added 17. East next downed preseason No. 22 Faribault (0-2), 59-49. Gustafson posted 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. A busy week was capped with an 81-46 win at Winona (2-1). Gustafson went 20-6-6.
No. 11 Richfield (2-0)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: Dec. 9 at Robbinsdale Cooper (0-2), Dec. 11 at No. 19 Orono (2-0)
Ranking rationale: Richfield got off to a blistering start to its season. The host Spartans put up 63 first-half points en route to dismantling Delano (1-2), 97-47. Dre Collins led with 24 points, followed by 19 for Tyreze Hagler.
They followed it up with a 78-70 win vs. a Benilde-St Margaret’s (0-3) squad that narrowly missed out on a spot in the preseason Power 25. Speaking of 25, that’s how many points Collins put up to lead the Spartans once more.
No. 12 Eagan (1-0)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: Dec. 9 vs. Minneapolis Southwest (1-1), Dec. 11 vs. Andover (1-1), Dec. 13 vs. No. 14 Minnetonka (1-0) at Edina
Ranking rationale: Eagan was firing on all cylinders in a 75-48 win at St. Thomas Academy (0-2). Ryan Miskowicz had a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds. Alex Scroepfer was on triple-double watch with nine points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
No. 13 Apple Valley (1-1)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: Dec. 9 at No. 6 Hopkins (2-1), Dec. 11 vs. Park Center (2-1), Dec. 13 vs. Rochester Mayo (2-1) at Edina
Ranking rationale: Apple Valley welcomed to town some competition from the Windy City. The Eagles debuted with an 81-69 win over Chicago Hope Academy (2-4). Trey Parker led with 23 points, followed by 17 for Camare Young.
It’s hard to put a value on this win, but it seems like a solid one for the resume considering CHA went 28-7 a season ago and was an Illinois Class 1A state champion. In a battle of the Eagles, Apple Valley fell 78-52 on a neutral court to Totino-Grace (2-0), which climbed a spot to No. 4. Parker had 18 points.
No. 14 Minnetonka (1-0)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: Dec. 11 vs. No. 16 Prior Lake (0-2), Dec. 13 vs. No. 12 Eagan (1-0) at Edina
Ranking rationale: The Skippers had a light opening week. In their lone game, they went on the road to defeat Burnsville (0-2) 64-54. Anthony Ortiz provided nearly half the scoring production with 28 points to go with 17 for Willie Wright Jr.
No. 15 Moorhead (0-0)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: Dec. 9 at Fargo Davies, North Dakota (0-0), Dec. 11 at Detroit Lakes (1-1), Dec. 13 vs. No. 21 Lakeville South (2-0) at Edina
The Spuds will be one of the last Power 25 teams to get the season underway when they debut this week. With several of their top contributors also starring for a football team that made a run to the state title game late in November, a little extra time to prepare for the hoops opener should help.
No. 16 Prior Lake (0-2)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: Dec. 9 vs. Waconia (2-1), Dec. 11 at No. 14 Minnetonka (1-0), Dec. 13 at No. 22 Edina (1-0)
Ranking rationale: Prior Lake didn’t schedule cupcakes to start the season. The Lakers gave the defending Class 4A state champion a solid effort in an 81-69 loss to No. 1 Wayzata (2-0). Prior Lake was led by 17 points for Colten Gunderson and 14 for Kobby Sam-Brew.
A couple nights later, they led 33-30 at halftime against the top-ranked 3A team, No. 4 Totino-Grace (2-0), before falling 75-61. Kolby Thompson led four Lakers in double figures with 11 points.
No. 17 St. Paul Johnson (0-0)
Previous ranking: 19
This week’s games: Dec. 11 vs. St. Croix Lutheran (2-1), Dec. 13 vs. No. 10 Mankato East (3-0) at Edina
Ranking rationale: The Governors are eagerly awaiting their season opener this week as they watch other teams around the state get underway. Anticipation is high for this group that returns a big chunk of its production from a team that went 20-7 and made the Section 4-3A title game.
No. 18 Mahtomedi (2-0)
Previous ranking: 20
This week’s games: Dec. 11 at Delano (1-2), Dec. 13 vs. Sartell (0-0) at Edina
Ranking rationale: The Zephyrs welcomed their state border rivals to the east to open the season. They edged Hudson, Wisconsin (1-1), 49-44. Willie Roelofs and Mark Graff did most of the damage with 18 points each. Later in the week, Hudson won 56-49 at Woodbury (1-1). Mahtomedi followed it up with a 78-58 win vs. Stillwater (1-1).
No. 19 Orono (2-0)
Previous ranking: 24
This week’s games: Dec. 11 vs. No. 11 Richfield (2-0), Dec. 13 vs. Faribault (0-2) at Edina
Ranking rationale: A battle of teams ranked No. 24 and No. 25 at the time lived up to the billing. Host Orono edged Minnehaha Academy (0-2) 63-60. The Spartans knocked off another high-profile private school, winning 90-67 on neutral floor vs. Breck (0-2). Finn Dyvik led with 17 points to go with 15 for Alexander Pilakowski. Orono led by 19 at halftime.
No. 20 Austin (2-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 9 vs. Albert Lea (0-3), Dec. 12 vs. Mankato West (0-2), Dec. 13 vs. Breck (0-2) at Edina
Ranking rationale: Austin certainly made a statement in its season opener. The Packers throttled preseason No. 22 Faribault, 80-61. Cole Hebrink led with 28 points to go with 20 for J’dan Stevens. Austin held Faribault to 22 first-half points and held Loyola Chicago post recruit Ryan Kreager to 12 on the night.
The Packers backed up the upset with a 71-45 rout at Rochester John Marshall (0-2), a Class 4A state tournament team from a year ago. Xzayveun Severin led with 18 points and Lazaro Ijong tacked on 16.
No. 21 Lakeville South (2-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 9 at Chanhassen (0-1), Dec. 11 vs. Minneapolis Washburn (2-2), Dec. 13 vs. No. 15 Moorhead (0-0) at Edina
Ranking rationale: The Cougars opened the season with wins of 68-61 at home against Chaska (1-1) and 77-57 at Burnsville (0-2). Chaska won its other game in a rout of Eastview (1-2), while Burnsville hung within 10 of current No. 14 Minnetonka (1-0). Nolan Greene led with 18 points against Chaska to go with 15 for Nate Owata. Owata led with 16 against the Blaze, followed by 14 for Casey Fliehe.
No. 22 Edina (1-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 9 at Farmington (1-0), Dec. 11 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (0-3), Dec. 13 vs. No. 16 Prior Lake (0-2)
Ranking rationale: The Hornets flashed in their solo game last week. They won 78-45 on the road against a proud program like Park Center (2-1). Vincent Cronin’s 19 points led the way for a team that had 11 players on the stat sheet. Mason Mohs added 16. The Pirates are down this season, but they won two in a row after this.
No. 23 Buffalo (2-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 9 at Rogers (0-2), Dec. 12 at St. Louis Park (1-2)
Ranking rationale: Buffalo’s laid waste to each of its first two opponents. The Bison won 83-51 at Cambridge-Isanti (1-1) and 82-43 vs. Monticello (2-1). The latter opponent likely would’ve been in the Power 25 this week had that result been reversed.
Eli Hegle led with 34 points to go with 22 for Thomas Jodan against the Bluejackets. Hegle poured in 27 against the Magic in a game that was 47-17 at halftime.
No. 24 Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 9 at Osseo (2-1), Dec. 12 vs. Eden Prairie (2-0)
Ranking rationale: Robbinsdale Armstrong knocked off a rival, as well as a rising opponent, in its first trio of games. The season got going with a 63-59 win at Robbinsdale Cooper (0-2). It continued with a 91-53 beatdown at home against North St. Paul (0-2) and a 66-64 win vs. St. Louis Park (1-2).
The Orioles were coming off a double-digit win against preseason No. 11 Champlin Park (1-2). Javaun Watson led with 19 points in game one, 24 in game two and 19 in game three.
No. 25 Northfield (1-1)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 9 vs. Faribault (0-2), Dec. 12 at Red Wing (1-2)
Ranking rationale: Northfield was oh so close to pulling off a pair of Power 25 upsets and cracking the top 20. Entering the week, though, the Raiders may have been content with a 1-1 split. The season started out hot as they built a 26-point lead in the first half at defending Class 3A runner-up and No. 12 Mankato East (2-0).
The Cougars came roaring all the way back from a 42-24 halftime deficit to steal a 74-72 win. Tyler Hupton had 19 points and Kayden Oakland 18 for Northfield. The Raiders didn’t wallow in the heartbreak. They got off the mat to upset then-No. 21 Rochester Mayo (2-1) 66-60 in Northfield. Oakland led four in double figures with 19.
More from High School On SI