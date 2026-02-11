Top 25 Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 11, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Minnesota High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Minnesota boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from, MaxPreps, On3/Rivals, and Minnesota-Scores.net.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Wayzata was the consensus top team across all three sources.
Here is a look at the latest Minnesota Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 11:
1. Wayzata - Average Rank: 1.0
Wayzata is the unanimous No. 1 across all three sources, holding the top spot in every ranking.
2. Totino-Grace - Average Rank: 2.0
Totino-Grace finished second in all three rankings, solidifying its position as the clear No. 2 team.
3. Prior Lake - Average Rank: 4.0
Prior Lake earned consistent top-five recognition across every source.
4. Lakeville South - Average Rank: 4.33
Lakeville South placed inside the top six in all three rankings, highlighted by a No. 3 spot on MaxPreps.
5. Buffalo - Average Rank: 6.0
Buffalo appeared in the top eight in each ranking, including a No. 4 finish on MaxPreps.
6. Maple Grove - Average Rank: 6.67
Maple Grove maintained steady top-eight positioning across all three sources.
7. Cretin-Derham Hall - Average Rank: 8.33
Cretin-Derham Hall’s strongest showing was a No. 4 ranking on On3, boosting its composite placement.
8. Hopkins - Average Rank: 11.0
Hopkins cracked the top three on On3 and remained ranked in all three sources.
9. Tartan - Average Rank: 8.67
Tartan earned top-10 recognition in two sources and stayed within the top 12 across the board.
10. Chaska - Average Rank: 9.0
Chaska finished between seventh and 11th in all three rankings, showing strong consistency.
11. Eden Prairie - Average Rank: 11.0
Eden Prairie was ranked in all three sources and peaked at No. 9 on On3.
12. DeLaSalle - Average Rank: 11.67
DeLaSalle earned top-12 recognition in two rankings and remained firmly in the upper half statewide.
13. East Ridge - Average Rank: 15.67
East Ridge appeared in all three rankings and placed as high as No. 8 on Minnesota-Scores.net.
14. Farmington - Average Rank: 14.33
Farmington maintained a narrow range across all three rankings, reinforcing its steady profile.
15. Alexandria - Average Rank: 14.67
Alexandria was ranked in all three sources, highlighted by a No. 13 placement on On3.
16. Goodhue - Average Rank: 16.0
Goodhue appeared in two rankings, including a top-seven spot on MaxPreps.
17. Apple Valley - Average Rank: 18.33
Apple Valley earned recognition in all three sources, with its highest ranking at No. 14.
18. Blaine - Average Rank: 15.0
Blaine was ranked in two sources and placed as high as No. 15 on Minnesota-Scores.net.
19. Mahtomedi - Average Rank: 20.5
Mahtomedi appeared in two rankings and peaked at No. 18 on Minnesota-Scores.net.
20. St. Paul Central - Average Rank: 22.0
St. Paul Central was ranked in two sources and finished inside the top 25 in both.
21. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta - Average Rank: 11.0
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta appears in the composite based on a single source ranking and is noted accordingly.
22. Richfield - Average Rank: 21.0
Richfield was ranked in two sources and placed as high as No. 18 on MaxPreps.
23. Rosemount - Average Rank: 19.0
Rosemount earned recognition in two rankings, including a No. 17 spot on On3.
24. Eagan - Average Rank: 19.0
Eagan appeared in two rankings and peaked at No. 18 on On3.
25. Albany - Average Rank: 20.0
Albany appears in the composite based on a single source ranking and is noted accordingly.