Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings — February 9, 2026
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys basketball season is here, and High School On SI has top 25 statewide rankings. Each week, we will rank the top 25 teams in Minnesota regardless of classification.
No. 1 Tartan (18-0)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: Feb. 9 vs. Rochester Century (8-13), Feb. 11 vs. Hill-Murray (6-14), Feb. 13 vs. Simley (8-10)
Ranking rationale: Tartan rolled in a battle of eastern suburban teams adorned in black and blue. The Titans won 89-51 at Woodbury (8-12). K.J. Wilson Jr. led with 27 points to go with 22 for Emmanuel Oyesanmi. Tartan had no issues with previous No. 19 Mahtomedi (16-3), getting up by 11 at halftime to win 78-56 at home. Wilson Jr. had 19 and Tyrel Pride 18.
Finally, the Titans breezed past Two Rivers (7-13), winning 74-46 at home. Tartan likely wouldn’t be undefeated if it played the schedule some other top-10 teams do, but being undefeated with quality wins over No. 5 Maple Grove (13-6) and No. 12 Hopkins (14-6) is worthy of being top dog.
No. 2 Wayzata (18-3)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: Feb. 9 at No. 9 East Ridge (15-4), Feb. 12 at No. 14 Eden Prairie (14-5)
Ranking rationale: Wayzata had its hands full at Edina (9-12) for a while. The Trojans led just 37-33 at halftime before pulling away 82-58. Nolen Anderson posted 30 points and Christian Wiggins 24. The Trojans’ body of work keeps them at No. 2 this week despite a 62-57 loss vs. current No. 5 Maple Grove (13-6). In a grinder of a game, Wayzata had the ball down one with under 20 seconds left and the ball in Wiggins’ hands but couldn’t get it done.
Anderson led with 27. Wayzata’s only two losses to Minnesota squads are both to the Crimson. The other came to an elite Wisconsin team, West Allis Central (15-3). Head-to-head wins keep the Trojans ahead of No. 3 Totino-Grace (16-2) and No. 4 Buffalo (17-3).
No. 3 Totino-Grace (16-2)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: Feb. 9 vs. Centennial (4-15), Feb. 10 at Spring Lake Park (12-7), Feb. 12 vs. Elk River (6-11)
Ranking rationale: In recent years, Totino-Grace at Park Center (4-13) was a big-time matchup. This time, not so much. The Eagles hung 65 points on the Pirates in the first half of a 102-61 win. DeAngela Dungey’s 19 points led five T-G players in double figures. Next was a 98-69 neutral site win vs. Germantown, Wisconsin (11-6).
No. 4 Buffalo (17-3)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: Feb. 10 at Southwest Christian (15-4), Feb. 12 vs. No. 5 Maple Grove (13-6), Feb. 14 at Rogers (4-14)
Ranking rationale: The Bison picked up a 75-63 win at section rival Minneapolis Washburn (11-9). Matthew Jordan led with 26 points while Eli Hegle chipped in 21. Perhaps only winning by 12 in that one was an indicator for the next time out.
Buffalo dug itself a 40-18 hole at No. 14 Eden Prairie (14-5). The Bison battled all the way back to tie it late in the second half before the Eagles hung on 73-70. Hegle posted 22. Buffalo went 2-1 on the week with a bounceback 69-65 win at Edina (9-12). The Bison led by 13 at the half. Thomas Jordan led with 22 and Matthew Jordan 20.
No. 5 Maple Grove (13-6)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: Feb. 10 vs. Rogers (4-14), Feb. 12 at No. 4 Buffalo (17-3)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove was tested in the first half before cruising at Minnetonka (8-12), 72-53. The Crimson created separation after trailing 30-29 at halftime. Big man Jack Thelen led with 18 points to go with 17 for backcourt mates Baboucarr Ann and Max Iversen. Perhaps Maple Grove was looking ahead to its upcoming battle at No. 2 Wayzata (18-3).
The Crimson were ready to go in that one, outdueling the Trojans 62-57 in a tight battle throughout. Iversen hit the game-winner late and led with 30 points. Thelen added 14 to help Maple Grove pull off the season sweep of the defending Class 4A champs. Maple Grove had to come back out the next day against Nicolet, Wisconsin (9-9) and didn’t have its best. The Crimson fell 68-67 on neutral floor.
No. 6 DeLaSalle (17-2)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: Feb. 12 at Holy Angels (11-8), Feb. 14 vs. Fargo Davies, North Dakota (11-4) at Moorhead
Ranking rationale: While the Islanders stand pat at No. 6, they still made a statement last week. They thumped previous No. 5 Richfield (18-2) 94-66 in Minneapolis to draw even in the loss column with the Spartans in the Tri-Metro Conference.
Jaeden Udean balled out with 30 points to help avenge a one-point loss earlier in the season. DeLaSalle also won 65-50 at Fridley (6-9) and 64-54 on neutral floor vs. Superior, Wisconsin (13-5). Deon Wallace-Johnson had 29 points against the Tigers, who were held to 17-first half points.
No. 7 Richfield (18-2)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: Feb. 10 at Bloomington Kennedy (10-11), Feb. 12 vs. Brooklyn Center (3-13)
Ranking rationale: With its only blemishes on the season coming to current No. 3 Totino-Grace (16-2) and No. 6 DeLaSalle (17-2), the Spartans don’t have a bad loss. However, the way they got handled by the Islanders last week was concerning.
After beating DLS by one at home earlier in the season, Richfield was routed 94-66 in a game where it could’ve cinched up the Tri-Metro Conference. Now, the two teams are likely destined to split the title. Dre Collins’ 16 points led four Spartans in double figures. Richfield bounced back with a 105-67 win vs. Columbia Heights (10-9). Gideon Horne posted 24.
No. 8 Cretin-Derham Hall (16-4)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: Feb. 10 vs. White Bear Lake (5-14), Feb. 13 at No. 9 East Ridge (15-4)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders got back in the win column with an 89-56 win vs. Roseville (11-7), which is having a nice season of its own. Jojo Mitchell and Ty Schlagel each had 27 points. A light one-game week comes at the right time ahead of a pivotal Suburban East Conference matchup against East Ridge in which CD-H won the first meeting.
No. 9 East Ridge (15-4)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: Feb. 9 vs. No. 2 Wayzata (18-3), Feb. 11 at Woodbury (8-12), Feb. 13 vs. No. 8 Cretin-Derham Hall (16-4)
Ranking rationale: Do the Raptors belong back in the top 10? We’re about to learn this week. They’ve been taking care of business of late against weaker opponents, racking up a five-game win streak. Last week, East Ridge swarmed Forest Lake (7-13) 73-44 on the road. The Rangers were held to 15 points in the first half. Cedric Tomes led all scorers with 29.
No. 10 Lakeville South (17-3)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: Feb. 10 vs. No. 24 Eagan (13-7), Feb. 13 at No. 22 Apple Valley (12-6)
Ranking rationale: The Cougars ended previous No. 7 Prior Lake’s (15-5) 13-game win streak and avenged a 39-point loss in the process. Lakeville South got it done 66-59 at home. Seven Cougars scored six or more points with Nate Iwata’s 12 leading the way. This team is as deep as they come. The win streak stretched to five with a 71-48 win vs. Burnsville (6-14) led by 17 for Collin Johnson.
No. 11 Chaska (17-4)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: Feb. 10 vs. Bloomington Jefferson (3-17), Feb. 13 vs. Orono (11-8)
Ranking rationale: Chaska showed its border rival no mercy, winning 89-43 at home against Chanhassen (11-9). It’s hard to believe this was an eight-point game at the half. Jed Keenan led with 19 points. The Hawks added an 81-57 win at New Prague (6-14) and 76-65 win vs. St. Peter (13-7). It was also only a four-point game at halftime against the Trojans.
Eli Herzog had 17 in that one. They trailed by three at the break against the Saints. Keenan had 18. Their win streak is up to a whopping 14 games with their last loss coming in December. All four losses on the season have come to top-15 teams.
No. 12 Hopkins (14-6)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: Feb. 10 at Mankato East (14-6), Feb. 12 at Minnetonka (8-12)
Ranking rationale: The Royals dominated 90-47 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (0-19). Jayden Moore led with 17 points. Hopkins is surging with four straight wins and five in the last six after an 83-74 win vs. No. 14 Eden Prairie (14-5). The Eagles were coming off an upset of No. 4 Buffalo (17-3). Xavier Frelix had 23 and Moore 21.
No. 13 Prior Lake (15-5)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: Feb. 10 at No. 22 Apple Valley (12-6), Feb. 13 vs. Burnsville (6-14)
Ranking rationale: Prior Lake’s 13-game winning streak came to an end against a team it routed by 39 less than a month prior. The Lakers fell 66-59 at No. 10 Lakeville South (17-3). Kolby Thompson’s 23-point night wasn’t quite enough.
Prior Lake’s started a new streak with an 87-84 win after trailing by 10 in the second half vs. then-No. 17 Farmington (13-7). Colten Gunderson posted 20. The Lakers dropping six spots might be too steep, but all teams in the top 10 to 15 are separated by extremely thin margins.
No. 14 Eden Prairie (14-5)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: Feb. 10 at No. 23 Farmington (13-7), Feb. 12 vs. No. 2 Wayzata (18-3), Feb. 14 vs. Chanhassen (11-9)
Ranking rationale: Remember when I said the Eagles haven’t been able to step up and beat elite competition? That’s no longer the case. Eden Prairie nearly fumbled a 22-point halftime lead, allowing then-No. 4 Buffalo to tie it up late, but EP hung on for a big 73-70 victory. Cooper Fahning had 19 points to go with 18 for Hamze Yusuf. The Eagles climb just a spot, though, with an 83-74 loss at Hopkins (14-6), which is up two rungs to No. 12 this week. The two teams split their season series.
No. 15 Alexandria (14-3)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: Feb. 10 at Detroit Lakes (11-6), Feb. 12 at St. Cloud Apollo (12-7)
Ranking rationale: The Cardinals flew 90-53 at Bemidji (12-6). Gavin Roderick led all scorers with 24 points. Alexandria all but clocked up the Central Lakes Conference title with an 84-73 win vs. Sartell (12-6). Mason Witt had 29 points and Roderick 27. The Cards suffered their first full loss of the season while playing at full strength. They were upset 82-75 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (11-11) to end their 10-game win streak. Grady Starzl led Alexandria with 20.
No. 16 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (18-0)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: Feb. 10 at West Central Area (8-9), Feb. 12 at BOLD (2-16)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers have dreams of hoisting a state title for the first time in program history. They looked like a legitimate contender in an 80-76 win vs. reigning Class 2A champ Albany (16-3). Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta stormed back from a 43-29 halftime deficit to keep its undefeated season alive.
Alex Asmus led with 23 points to go with 19 for Riley Asmus. MA/C-A had an easier time later in the week with wins of 82-65 vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (12-8) and 79-37 vs. Maple River (10-9). LC-WM was within six at the break.
No. 17 Rochester Mayo (19-3)
Previous ranking: 18
This week’s games: Feb. 11 at No. 22 Apple Valley (12-6)
Ranking rationale: Rochester Mayo is the cream of the crop among the three Rochester city schools. The Spartans won 76-47 at home against Rochester John Marshall (4-16). Will Gyarmaty drained a sextet of triples to lead with 26 points. Make it 11 wins in a row after an 83-61 win at Winona (4-17). This week’s game offers the Spartans a chance to pick up their first win over a ranked Class 4A team.
No. 18 St. Paul Central (18-2)
Previous ranking: 21
This week’s games: Feb. 10 at St. Paul Johnson (15-3), Feb. 12 at St. Paul Harding (3-16), Feb. 14 at White Bear Lake (5-14)
Ranking rationale: The Minutemen have won 10 in a row with two more coming last week. St. Paul Central won 67-59 at Park of Cottage Grove (9-11) and 82-70 at St. Paul Highland Park (11-7). Central can virtually lock up the St. Paul City Conference title if it can pull off the sweep of Johnson this week, which has just one loss in conference play.
No. 19 Mahtomedi (16-3)
Previous ranking: 19
This week’s games: Feb. 11 vs. St. Thomas Academy (10-10), Feb. 13 at North St. Paul (0-17), Feb. 14 at St. Paul Highland Park (11-7)
Ranking rationale: The Zephyrs will have a chance to make some noise this spring in the Class 3A tournament, but they were outmatched by the top dog in 4A, and the whole state for that matter, Tartan (18-0). Mahtomedi fell behind 11 at the half and couldn’t draw closer in a 78-56 loss. Wllie Roelofs’ 28 points and Mark Graff’s 20 were bright spots. Mahtomedi got back on track to win its ninth game in the last 10, 66-56 vs. South St. Paul (13-6). Roelofs had 23 points and Graff 14.
No. 20 Henning (20-0)
Previous ranking: 23
This week’s games: Feb. 10 at New York Mills (14-2), Feb. 12 at Wadena-Deer Creek (4-14), Feb. 14 vs. Hankinson, North Dakota (14-0) at Moorhead
Ranking rationale: There were still four undefeated Class 1A teams entering last week. Now just one remains. Henning has yet to take a setback with three more dubs last week. The Hornets won 81-67 at Pillager (13-5), 104-27 vs. Bertha-Hewitt (6-13) and 82-47 vs. Sebeka (12-8). Kale Misegades posted a triple-double of 37 points, 10 assists and 13 rebounds against Pillager.
He was an assist shy of another against Sebeka with 25 points and 12 boards. Misegades posted 20 points against B-H. A big matchup comes up this week in a battle of two of the top small schools in Minnesota and North Dakota.
No. 21 Montevideo (18-1)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Feb. 12 vs. Marshall (9-10), Feb. 13 at Sauk Centre (9-9)
Ranking rationale: Two of the seven teams in the West Central Conference now reside in the Power 25. Montevideo is a two-point loss back on Dec. 11 vs. current No. 16 Morris Area Chokio-Alberta (18-0) away from an undefeated season. Fifteen of the Thunder Hawks’ 18 wins have come by double digits and they’re outscoring opponents by 23 per game. They’re led by future St. Thomas Tommie, Griffin Epema. Montevideo has a chance to get the Tigers back when they meet again on Feb. 17.
No. 22 Apple Valley (12-6)
Previous ranking: 22
This week’s games: Feb. 10 at No. 13 Prior Lake (15-5), Feb. 11 vs. No. 17 Rochester Mayo (19-3), Feb. 13 vs. No. 10 Lakeville South (17-3)
Ranking rationale: A puzzling season for the Eagles continued last week. They pulled off one of their biggest wins of the season, 89-82 at previous No. 17 Farmington (13-7). Trey Parker had 29 points and Camare Young 22 in a game Apple Valley led by 11 at the half. The Eagles followed it up with a dud, losing 82-78 at home to Shakopee (6-14).
Apple Valley salvaged a 2-1 week with a 61-58 neutral site win vs. Onalaska, Wisconsin (15-2). Parker’s 24 points were enough to help Apple Valley avoid letting a 16-point halftime advantage slip away.
No. 23 Farmington (13-7)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: Feb. 10 vs. No. 14 Eden Prairie (14-5), Feb. 13 at No. 24 Eagan (13-7)
Ranking rationale: After climbing as high as No. 8 less than a month ago, Farmington continues to trend downward. While the Tigers fought valiantly against a pair of Power 25 opponents last week, they still went 0-2 and have dropped four of their last five (all to ranked foes). First was an 89-82 loss at home to No. 22 Apple Valley (12-6). Briggs Sheridan had 26 points and Benny Fenske 21.
A potential game-tying three missed the mark in an 87-84 loss at then-No. 7 Prior Lake (15-5). Fenske had another 21-point night. Farmington will likely need to split this week’s matchups to keep a number next to its name. A head-to-head win in the first matchup gives Farmington the edge over No. 24 Eagan.
No. 24 Eagan (13-7)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Feb. 10 at No. 10 Lakeville South (17-3), Feb. 13 vs. No. 23 Farmington (13-7).
Ranking rationale: Following a three-week absence, Eagan is back in the Power 25. The Wildcats are far from their peak at No. 7, but they’re playing some better ball of late. They’ve won three in a row, including a 69-61 win vs. current No. 25 Rosemount (15-6).
They also handled Shakopee (6-14) 69-58 on the road. Shakopee went out the next night and upset No. 22 Apple Valley (12-6). Eagan’s last outing was a 51-47 win vs. Lakeville North (7-13), which was not far removed from a win over current No. 10 Lakeville South (17-3). Tanner Mulkern’s 15 points led the way against the Irish.
No. 25 Rosemount (15-6)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Feb. 12 vs. Shakopee (6-14)
Ranking rationale: A couple wins last week have the Irish back in the Power 25 after they were one of the top teams left out of last week’s edition. Rosemount won 73-58 at Lakeville North (7-13) and 76-65 vs. Eastview (6-14). Peyton Gholson and Jacob Phillips each had 20 against the Panthers. Gholson was the top scorer with 27 against the Lightning.
