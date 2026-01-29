Minnesota High School Basketball Star Shatters Scoring Record in Historic Night
Maple Grove High School's point guard, Baboucarr Ann, had an outstanding game on Wednesday night, scoring 47 of Maple Grove’s 93 points in a win over Eden Prairie.
The 6-foot-4 guard broke the school scoring record with his spectacular performance. He also added five rebounds, four assists, and two steals to his night.
It’s not too often you see a high schooler score 47, as Ann has completed a formidable accomplishment against a good team in Eden Prairie.
How the game unfolded
The game was close early on, going back and forth between the two talented teams. Maple Grove pulled away with the lead near halftime, going up 51-35 at the break. Eden Prairie was never able to fully claw back, though, as Maple Grove outscored them 42-40 in the second half, leading to a 93-75 win behind Ann’s 47-point night.
Maybe the most impressive part of the big performance was the fact that Ann only hit five free throws. 42 of his 47 points came from the field, which included four three-pointers. He was 19-25 from the floor, which is incredible.
Not Only a Top Player in the State, But a Top Player in the Nation
Ann is rated as one of the top basketball players overall in the class of 2027.
Rivals has him ranked as a four-star prospect, the No. 57 player in the nation, and the No. 2 player in Minnesota. 247Sports has him rated as the No. 149 player in the nation and No. 3 player in Minnesota.
Ann boasts offers from many of college basketball’s powerhouses. Iowa State, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Minnesota have all thrown their name in the mix for the talented guard.
This season, Ann is averaging 22.1 points per game, and he’s made 26 three-pointers this year.
Ann projects as a high-major two-way player at the collegiate level, who has natural athletic traits that allow him to play above the basket on offense and defend multiple positions. His size and length will create matchup problems at the college level. He is the perfect fit for the Big Ten, where he has quite a few offers.
Maple Grove Is competing for a State Title
Maple Grove is off to a nice start to the 2025-26 season. The Crimson is 11-4 overall on the season, and 4-2 in league play.
They are a top 10 team in Minnesota high school basketball right now.