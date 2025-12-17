Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Top 25 State Rankings - December 16, 2025
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is underway, and each week, High School On SI will rank the top 25 teams regardless of classification.
Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Top 25 State Rankings - December 16, 2025
1. Moorhead
Another week of copy and paste in the one slot, as the Spuds took care of business against Alexandria and Grand Rapids. Now comes the big one: a home matchup against No. 2 Minnetonka on Saturday. A tricky game against Andover still awaits the night before.
2. Minnetonka
The Skippers picked up a couple of solid Lake Conference wins over Prior Lake and Wayzata to bolster their record up to 7-0-1. They’ll put that zero on the line this week against the state's top team.
3. St. Thomas Academy
The Cadets home loss to Stillwater seems to be a thing of the past, as they've taken care of everyone in their path since. A 5-1 win over Hill-Murray suggests they’re on the level of Moorhead and Minnetonka. Mahtomedi kicks things off this weekend before an interesting tilt against Maple Grove.
4. Hill-Murray
Hill-Murray came out flat on Saturday against St. Thomas Academy and paid the price in the form of a 5-1 loss. The Pioneers can't seem to consistently find the back of the net as the season progresses. A get-right game against Hastings on Tuesday will pave the way for a big rivalry matchup against White Bear Lake.
5. Edina
It was a workmanlike performance last week from Edina, grinding out a 4-2 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret’s to pick up a solid section 6AA victory. Three big matchups await this week, with Eden Prairie rounding things out on Saturday.
6. Hermantown
Hermantown had a bit of an up-and-down week. A blowout win over Rosemount suggests they're the top team in Class A, but the 5-5 tie against Duluth Marshall suggests the gap between them and Hibbing for the top spot is narrow. Maple Grove on Friday night will be another big test.
7. Shakopee
The scoring is not as prolific as in years past, but the Sabers have proved they can grind out games against strong teams. Last week's 1-0 win over Holy Family proves that notion. A big matchup against Stillwater looms on Saturday.
8. Stillwater
The Ponies picked up a big 6-3 victory over Blaine last weekend, and are starting to prove they belong in the top 10. Shakopee is the big test this week.
9. Holy Angels
Holy Angels scored 27 goals against Breck and Dodge County, and is starting to look like the prolific offense we've expected to come out this season. An intriguing matchup against Benilde-St. Margaret's awaits this week.
10. Hibbing/Chisholm
Hibbing/Chisholm picked up a solid northern win over Grand Rapids, and parlayed that with a win over Totino-Grace. A potential state tournament matchup against Mahtomedi awaits this weekend.
11. Rogers
One game, one big victory over Maple Grove bolts the Royals back into the top half for now. The variance is starting to die, and they’re starting to flex their talent down the stretch. Champlin Park and Rock Ridge highlight a manageable week for Rogers.
12. Maple Grove
The Crimson got that bad taste out of its mouth from the Rogers game by shutting out an underrated Buffalo squad 3-0. First one to two goals wins this week with Hermantown on the docket.
13. Wayzata
The record is not pretty, but that's life in the Lake Conference. Sitting at 3-4-1, the Trojans are competing with just about every team they face. A 3-2 loss against Minnetonka and a 2-2 tie against Benilde-St. Margaret's are still fair results. Things don't slow down this week with White Bear Lake and Lakeville South.
14. Cretin-Derham Hall
The wins are coming, but they're not quite moving the needle enough to blast them up the rankings. Woodbury and East Ridge are fine wins, but both coming by one-win margins suggest they're not peaking yet. Just one game against Forest Lake this week.
15. Rosemount
Wins over Grand Rapids and Lakeville South prove they're a top 15 team, but a blowout loss to Hermantown suggests that's the cap for now. One game against a tricky Prior Lake team awaits this week.
16. Blaine
Despite outshooting the Ponies, the Bengals dropped their first game of the year, 6-3 to Stillwater and move to 5-1-1 on the season. A tough Chanhassen team awaits this week.
17. White Bear Lake
The White Bear Lake head-scratching season continues, falling to a middling Roseville team 5-4 to drop to 3-2-1 on the season. The early-season win over Rogers has faded quickly, and a matchup against Hill-Murray this weekend is crucial if the Bears want the top seed in Section 4AA.
18. Eden Prairie
The Eagles have strung along some of the more impressive wins of the season in the last couple weeks. A win over Shakopee and Duluth East was impressive, but a win over Maple Grove suggests they're going to be a player in Section 2AA. Edina on Saturday will cap off a busy week for the Eagles.
19. Benilde-St. Margaret's
Benilde-St. Margaret's seems to be the litmus test for those trying to break into the top 15. Wayzata failed that test last week in a 2-2 tie. Buffalo and Holy Angels highlight another tough week for the Red Knights.
20. Elk River
To no fault of their own, the Elks finally enter into this week of the rankings now that they have enough data points. The win over Andover quickly vaults them into the upper echelon of Section 8AA. A game against Edina this week will tell us how high the ceiling is.
21. Duluth Marshall
Duluth Marshall continues to climb up the rankings after a couple of big performances last week. Ironically, they picked up their most impressive result of the season in a tie against Hermantown. Just one game against Brainerd this week.
22. Delano
Delano counties to hum along through the schedule, with an overtime win over Monticello that could be big come state seeding time. Speaking of big seeding games, Orono comes to town this weekend – a game likely for the top spot in Section 2A.
23. Sartell
The Sartell bandwagon was brought to a halt after a loss to Class AA Bemidji. Still undefeated in their own class, the Sabers will remain around the 20 mark until further notice. A second game against Gentry Academy highlights another busy week.
24. Chanhassen
Wins over Delano and Eden Prairie prove that the Storm are starting to come back to form after a couple-year hiatus. Now the big tests: Blaine and rival Minnetonka, both on the road this week.
25. Warroad
The Warriors picked up big Class A wins over Mahtomedi and Orono, which will carry some weight should they make the state tournament. Thief River Falls this week should push them for a couple of periods.
More from High School On SI