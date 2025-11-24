Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Top 25 State Rankings - November 24, 2025
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is underway, and each week, High School On SI will rank the top 25 teams regardless of classification.
Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Top 25 State Rankings - November 24, 2025
1. Moorhead
The Spuds waltz into the new season having to replace a Brimsek finalist goaltender and the Mr. Hockey winner from a season ago. Lucky for them, a trio of Cullens hop aboard alongside a couple of 50+ point scores in Zac Zimmerman and Tyden Bergeson. Two blowouts of Lake Conference powers Wayzata and Edina put them as the clear favorites early on.
2. St. Thomas Academy
The Cadets handled the bottom teams of their conference accordingly last week, picking up a couple of blowout wins over Tartan and Simley. The ranking is more so a projection, as they bring back a likely Mr. Hockey finalist in Cole Braunshausen and parlay that with sophomore and Forest Lake transfer Maverick McKinnon.
3. Hill-Murray
Hill-Murray was one of the few teams that didn't skate in the first week of the regular season. The overall talent is intriguing, with Chaz Lentz expected to lead the way after a 57-point season as a junior. A couple of interesting underclassmen as well put the Pioneers as the favorites in 4AA – but we've seen that before.
4. Minnetonka
A 6-3 win over a strong Lakeville South squad to open the season suggests the Skippers should hang around the top five for the foreseeable future. They did skate to a tie against White Bear Lake later in the weekend despite outshooting the Bears 48-26, which adds some pause. They’ll get a couple of high-flyers with Shakopee and Rogers slated for their Thanksgiving weekend.
5. Hibbing/Chisholm
Having a Class A school in the top five of the overall rankings has been an anomaly in recent years, but the Blue Jackets more than fit the bill. They took the trip to the metro and stymied a solid Cretin-Derham Hall squad, firmly establishing themselves as the top team in the class. A rematch of last year's 7A section championship should give us an idea of how competitive the section will be come March.
6. Maple Grove
The Maple Grove Lake Conference debut was a resounding success. The Crimson took down the perennial powers of Edina and Wayzata, and it looks like a team that should be sitting in the upper echelon of the conference. A couple of always-strong 7AA opponents await this week in Andover and Grand Rapids.
7. Shakopee
Shakopee had to grind out a 2-1 win over Chanhassen in its season opener on Thursday despite outshooting the Storm 33-16. The Sabers still have the weapons, and we'll likely get a preview of the Section 2AA championship this weekend when they head on the road to play Minnetonka.
8. Holy Angels
Despite losing Mr. Hockey Finalist Henry Lechner, the Stars bring back a wealth of talent from the season prior. The recurring question: is it enough to break through in a loaded Section 6AA? A matchup against St. Thomas Academy this week should give us some clues.
9. Edina
Edina had a couple of players showing out at the Prep Bowl, so its 0-2 performance at the Turkey Trot doesn't carry too much weight. It should be a typical Hornet team, and expect them to get things figured out before the new year. New-found rival Holy Family on Saturday will be their only action of the week.
10. Rosemount
Rosemount opened its season by taking down a couple of Suburban East foes in East Ridge and Park. It should be another strong Irish squad this season, and the schedule is a bit tougher than in years past. Can they break through the private school gridlock that sits atop 3AA will be the question hovering over their head once again this season.
11. Rogers
Rogers ran up the score against a fellow state tournament participant Andover in their opening tilt 7-1. The encore against St. Michael-Albertville left a lot to be desired, as the Knights hung on for a 3-2 upset win. The talents are still there, and expect them to be right in the thick of things in their new section.
12. White Bear Lake
It’s rare to see a stock rise after a tie, but the Bears do so after skating to a 1-1 draw with a top-five team in Minnetonka. Tuesday’s game against Rogers gives them a shot to really make a move.
13. Delano
Delano pitched a tent up in the great northwest and headed home with a couple of big-time Class A wins. The win over Warroad was impressive, but the victory over East Grand Forks later in the weekend suggests they should be one of the premier teams in the class. In a loaded 2A, they could be the hunted come March.
14. Cretin-Derham Hall
The Raiders head into the season with a couple of holes to replace on the scoring side of the puck, but no less should be a consideration once again in 3AA. A home loss to Hibbing will keep them out of the initial top 10, but they’ll likely re enter once they win a few games of note. A road game against a pesky Eastview squad gives them a chance to get that bad taste out of their mouth.
15. Wayzata
Similar to Edina, the Trojans dropped both their games at the Turkey Trot. Nuance is required, as they dropped games to two top-five teams in Moorhead and Maple Grove. There's little reason to believe they won't round into form, and they should have a chance to bounce back this week with games against Duluth East and Rock Ridge.
16. Lakeville South
Lakeville South got an early Christmas present with the return of Carter Ernst, making them the heavy favorites in Section 1AA once again. A loss to Minnetonka in the season opener has tamed expectations, but there's little reason to suggest they won't hover around the top 15 for the foreseeable future.
17. STMA
St. Michael-Albertville turned a few heads with an upset victory over Rogers last weekend. It’s a team that returned a lot of talent from last season and should make some noise in a weaker section. If nothing else, they've proved they won't be a walkover when other Lake Conference opponents see them on the schedule.
18. Blaine
Blaine defended home ice in its first two matchups of the season, dispatching Woodbury and Duluth East with relative ease. The Bengals will be a team that gives the upper end of the rankings some real problems, and we’ll see if they can make the next jump after winning 17 games last season.
19. Warroad
Warroad dropped its home opener against Delano 3-1, but bounced back with a big win over St. Cloud Cathedral 6-3. There might not be a Taven James or Carson Pilgrim manning the ship this season, but someone should emerge as a standout eventually in Hockeytown U.S.A. They’ll welcome top-ranked Moorhead to the Gardens on Black Friday.
20. Sartell
Might be a little bit of an overcorrection, but Sartell came out the gate firing last week with a dominant 7-3 win over a 20-win team last season in Rock Ridge. New to Class A, the Sabers should be right in the thick of things in a relatively wide-open year in Section 6A.
21. Hermantown
It's an interesting sight walking into a season where the Hawks aren't the favorites in their own section. Still, the team brings back enough pieces to be a mainstay in the overall top 25. Cretin Derham-Hall this week should give us an idea as to where this team may stand.
22. Stillwater
Last year's State runner-up, Stillwater brings back almost no returning scoring. The Bantams and Peewee systems are always strong, so there should be enough talent coming up the ranks to make them a formidable squad. An overtime win over Centennial may not wow the masses, but it's a solid win to start the season.
23. Duluth Marshall
Duluth needs representation in the top 25, and the Hilltoppers will carry the flag in this first rendition. They returned nearly all their scoring from last year, and that crew didn't miss a bit last week. 15 goals in two games suggest they might add some flavor in section 8AA. A lone game against Northern Lakes this week should still provide them with some resistance.
24. Holy Family
Always a wildcard, the Fire nearly ran the table in section 2AA last year, eventually falling in the final to Shakopee. There's enough talent returning to keep them in the back half of the top 25, and a couple of big matchups this week against Holy Angels and Edina give them an opportunity to soar up the ranks with quality efforts.
25. Grand Rapids
The Thunderhawks lose their star goaltender, Carter Casey, to junior hockey, but there's enough there to make them an intriguing team. With Andover's exodus from section 7AA, they become the new favorites. They were idle last week, and have a chance to start things off on the right foot against Duluth East on Tuesday.
More from High School On SI