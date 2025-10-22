Minnesota High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
The final week of the 2025 Minnesota high school football regular season has concluded, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 20.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Minnesota high school football computer rankings, as of October 20.
Minnesota High School Football 9-Player Rankings
1. Kittson Central (7-0)
2. Hills-Beaver Creek (8-0)
3. Cromwell (7-1)
4. Mabel-Canton (8-0)
5. Bertha-Hewitt (7-1)
6. Stephen-Argyle Central (5-1)
7. Red Rock Central (8-0)
8. Edgerton (7-1)
9. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (7-0)
10. Wabasso (8-1)
11. Cook County (7-0)
12. Goodridge/Grygla (4-1)
13. Ogilvie (6-2)
14. Mille Lacs Co-op (6-2)
15. Spring Grove (6-2)
16. Kingsland (6-2)
17. Border West (6-2)
18. Littlefork-Big Falls (6-2)
19. Fertile-Beltrami (5-2)
20. Adrian (6-2)
21. Clearbrook-Gonvick (5-3)
22. Fosston (5-3)
23. Houston (5-3)
24. Alden-Conger (5-3)
25. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (3-3)
Minnesota High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Springfield (8-0)
2. Breckenridge (8-0)
3. Mahnomen/Waubun (8-0)
4. Parkers Prairie (7-1)
5. Minneota (8-0)
6. Cleveland (8-0)
7. Fillmore Central (8-0)
8. Barnum (7-1)
9. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (7-1)
10. Murray County Central (6-2)
11. Dawson-Boyd (6-2)
12. Park Christian (6-2)
13. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (6-2)
14. Otter Tail Central (6-3)
15. Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-2)
16. St. James (6-2)
17. Braham (6-2)
18. Lewiston-Altura (5-3)
19. Bagley (5-3)
20. Deer River (5-3)
21. Benson (4-3)
22. Lakeview (5-3)
23. Southland (4-4)
24. Lake Park-Audubon (4-4)
25. Brandon/Evansville (4-3)
Minnesota High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Holdingford (8-0)
2. Moose Lake/Willow River (8-0)
3. Pillager (8-0)
4. Jackson County Central (7-0)
5. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (7-0)
6. Staples-Motley (7-1)
7. Goodhue (8-0)
8. Osakis (7-1)
9. Triton (6-2)
10. Aitkin (7-1)
11. Lourdes (6-2)
12. Frazee (6-2)
13. Caledonia (7-2)
14. Eden Valley-Watkins (6-2)
15. Chatfield (5-3)
16. Le Sueur-Henderson (5-2)
17. Maple River (6-2)
18. Redwood Valley (6-2)
19. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (5-3)
20. Rush City (5-3)
21. St. Cloud Cathedral (5-3)
22. Barnesville (5-3)
23. International Falls (5-3)
24. Pipestone (4-4)
25. Maple Lake (5-3)
Minnesota High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Waseca (8-0)
2. Pine Island (8-0)
3. Pierz (8-0)
4. Minneapolis North (7-0)
5. Pequot Lakes (8-0)
6. Albany (7-1)
7. Annandale (7-1)
8. St. Croix Lutheran (6-0)
9. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-2)
10. Luverne (6-1)
11. Cotter/Hope Lutheran (5-1)
12. Holy Family Catholic (6-2)
13. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (6-2)
14. Spectrum (6-1)
15. Albert Lea (6-2)
16. Esko (6-2)
17. Minnewaska Area (5-3)
18. Jordan (5-3)
19. Foley (5-3)
20. Dassel-Cokato (5-3)
21. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (5-2)
22. Litchfield (5-3)
23. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (5-3)
24. Perham (4-4)
25. Fairmont (2-1)
Minnesota High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Marshall (8-0)
2. Byron (8-0)
3. Rocori (7-1)
4. St. Peter (8-1)
5. Grand Rapids (7-1)
6. Hermantown (7-1)
7. Academy of Holy Angels (7-1)
8. Kasson-Mantorville (7-1)
9. Hill-Murray (6-1)
10. Fergus Falls (6-2)
11. South St. Paul (7-1)
12. Stewartville (6-2)
13. North Branch (6-2)
14. Orono (5-3)
15. Willmar (5-3)
16. Delano (5-3)
17. Benilde-St. Margaret's (5-3)
18. Zimmerman (5-3)
19. Hutchinson (4-4)
20. Minneapolis South (3-2)
21. Totino-Grace (4-4)
22. Becker (4-4)
23. Johnson (4-3)
24. Richfield (4-4)
25. North (4-4)
Minnesota High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. St. Thomas Academy (8-0)
2. Chanhassen (7-1)
3. Alexandria (7-1)
4. Monticello (7-1)
5. Spring Lake Park (8-0)
6. Elk River (6-2)
7. Chaska (6-2)
8. Mankato East (6-2)
9. Mahtomedi (5-2)
10. Waconia (5-3)
11. Bemidji (4-4)
12. Buffalo (5-3)
13. Cretin-Derham Hall (5-3)
14. St. Francis (5-3)
15. Cambridge-Isanti (4-4)
16. Two Rivers (4-4)
17. Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-4)
18. Minneapolis Southwest (4-2)
19. Hastings (4-4)
20. Washburn (4-3)
21. Brainerd (3-5)
22. Sartell-St. Stephen (4-4)
23. Mayo (4-4)
24. Tartan (5-3)
25. Northfield (5-3)
Minnesota High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Maple Grove (8-0)
2. Rosemount (7-1)
3. Champlin Park (7-1)
4. Centennial (6-1)
5. Minnetonka (6-2)
6. Lakeville South (6-2)
7. Forest Lake (7-1)
8. Eden Prairie (6-2)
9. Woodbury (6-2)
10. Shakopee (5-3)
11. Moorhead (4-4)
12. Edina (4-4)
13. Blaine (5-3)
14. Prior Lake (4-4)
15. Rogers (4-3)
16. Mounds View (4-4)
17. Osseo (4-4)
18. St. Michael-Albertville (3-5)
19. Andover (4-4)
20. Farmington (4-4)
21. East Ridge (4-4)
22. Stillwater (3-5)
23. Hopkins (3-4)
24. Eagan (2-6)
25. Lakeville North (1-7)
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.