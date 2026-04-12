Minnesota High School Football: Coaching News From North Star State

A former Minnesota high school football head coach has moved to the collegiate ranks.

Brett Vesel has been named the new head football coach at Central Lakes College, the school announced. Vessel has spent nearly four decades coaching, with 30 of those spent as a head coach at various levels.

Vesel led Carlton High School to the only Minnesota State High School League State Football Playoff appearance in program history. He also coached in Wisconsin with La Crosse Logan High School, reaching the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Football Championships quarterfinal round.

He returned to Minnesota to serve as the head coach at La Crescent High School, earning a 9-2 record while reaching two section championship games.

Former Minnesota High School Head Coach Moves To College Ranks

“This is a tremendous opportunity, and I am extremely excited to take over the Raider football program,” Vesel said in a press release from the school. “I was born and raised in Minnesota and am a graduate of Vermilion Community College. My goal is to elevate this program to a high level of excellence, and I am eager to build a competitive presence in the MCAC and develop a program that represents our community with pride.”

Vesel also has experience coaching high school wrestling, boys and girls track and field, girls basketball, girls hockey and girls flag football.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Brett Vesel as the next head football coach at Central Lakes College,” Central Lakes College Director of Athletics Krystal Brodeen said. “Throughout this process, it was important for us to identify a leader who prioritizes accountability, strong character and the overall development of our student-athletes.

“Brett has a proven commitment to mentoring young men and fostering a positive and competitive team culture. His approach to player development aligns with our department’s values, and we are confident he will have a meaningful and lasting impact on our football program and campus community.”

The Raiders finished 3-7 overall and 3-4 in the conference in 2025.

Tim Zupke Steps Down As Head Coach At Mayer Lutheran

There will be a new head football coach at Mayer Lutheran High School in 2026, as Tim Zupke announced he was stepping down.

According to a report by the Herald-Journal, Zupke told members of the team after the school’s daily chapel service, citing a need to have more time for his family.

Zupke was a 17-year assistant with the Crusaders under Dean Aurich, who retired in 2024. He took over that season, leading Mayer Lutheran to a 1-7 record in 2024 and a 4-5 mark this past season.

Mayer Lutheran Has Had Just Two Head Coaches In Last 19 Years

“Our football athletes have been greatly blessed by the dedication and leadership of Coach Zupke these past two decades,” Mayer Lutheran Activities Director Kris Gustin said. “When Dean Aurich retired, Tim was the natural choice to succeed him in leading our program. We will definitely miss Coach Zupke as our program moves forward.”

The Crusaders will return starting quarterback Gabriel Shimanski, as he threw for 824 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore while rushing for almost 400 yards and seven touchdowns - numbers that led the team.

Other key contributors returning include Jon DeBoer, Ben Lindsmith and Wyatt Sunde. Both Lindsmith and Sunde had over 300 yards receiving each.