Northwestern to Host Longstanding High School Football Rivalry in the Fall

Northwestern University announced in a press conference on Tuesday that its rebuilt 35,000-seat Ryan Field will host a long-standing Illinois high school football rivalry in the fall.

‘Today, we make true on that promise’

The brand-new, state-of-the-art $875 million stadium, which is set to reopen when Northwestern football hosts Penn State on Oct. 2, will welcome New Trier and Evanston Township as they renew their North Shore rivalry on Oct. 16.

The classic high school football matchup will be the first of many high school and community-based events at the newly-built Ryan Field.

“Last year, around this exact time, we announced a promise, a promise that the future Ryan Field would serve as a place where people gather, connect, build community, learn, play and create lasting memories,” said Dave Davis, Northwestern’s assistant vice president for neighborhood and community relations, at Tuesday’s press conference. “Today, we make true on that promise...because great institutions don’t wall themselves off from the community, we open doors of partnership, we open doors for our neighbors, we make sure that our facility, our assets can benefit communities that can thrive in perpetuity.”

The North Shore rivalry

According to The Record, the New Trier and Evanston Township football teams have competed since 1913. The North Shore rivalry record is 57-54-6 in favor of the Wildkits.

The suburban Chicago high schools are close in proximity, with Isabella Street as the borderline and Northwestern University just off the street.

“We are excited for our student-athletes from Evanston and New Trier,” New Trier athletic director Augie Fontanetta said. “High school athletics is always about the student experience and making sure our kids have great experiences throughout their high school career and what better experience than showcasing the greatest football rivalry at the new Ryan Field.”

Rivalry renewed

Last season, the Trevians beat the Wildkits, 35-6. This fall, New Trier and Evanston will face off for the 118th time.

The matchup will also close out the regular season for both teams.

“In (more than 140) days, Evanston will be competing with New Trier in Illinois’ greatest rivalry in college football’s greatest arena,” said Chris Livatino, Evanston Township High School’s athletic director, on Tuesday. “Having this game at Ryan Field, right along the border between Evanston and Wilmette, ensures that everyone wearing orange and green can experience it firsthand, in a first-class environment.”

The Trevians capped their 2025 season with a 5-5 record, while the Wildkits finished with a 3-6 mark.

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