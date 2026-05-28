Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Spring Football Player of the Week? – May 27, 2026

Central Florida high school football players last week showcased some serious talent in jamborees and spring games.

Spring football practice officially got underway on April 27 and the second set of games and jamborees were held the week of May 19-22, 2026.

We looked at games in multiple counties and nominated 15 athletes for Central Florida Spring Football Player of the Week for games played May 19-22, 2026.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., May 31, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Congratulations to the winner for games played May 12-16, 2026: Lake Nona DT Darren White-Jackson

Vote: Central Florida High School Spring Football Player of the Week (May 19-22, 2026)

Taijh Moore, RB, DeLand

Rising junior and star athlete caught a touchdown pass and scored the winning 2-point conversion run to power the Bulldogs past The First Academy (Orlando), 43-42, in a spring game between two of the best teams in Florida. He already has offers from Michigan and Penn State.

Anthony “Deuce” Woods, Jr., QB, The First Academy (Orlando)

Rising freshman completed 12 of 20 passes for a 320 yards and three TDs – all to Brian Dillard – and ran for 47 yards and a score in a close 43-42 loss to DeLand. He finished

Alvin Fluitt, CB, Leesburg

Rising senior returned an interception more than 30 yards for the winning TD to lead the Yellow Jackets past Wekiva, 14-0, in a jamboree.

Hunter Samson, QB, Horizon

Rising sophomore ran for more than 190 yards and scored four TDs combined in a 21-0 victory against Leesburg, and 9-0 triumph against Wekiva.

Kaleb Bielski, QB, Innovation

Rising senior passed for three TDs to power the Bulls past Astronaut, 27-14.

Nydrell Thigpen, RB, Kissimmee Gateway

Rising junior scored two touchdowns to guide the Panthers past Windermere, 14-0, in a jamboree.

Joe Aicher, QB, Edgewater

Spruce Creek transfer and rising junior (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) ripped off two long TD runs and finished with more than 90 yards rushing to lead the Eagles past Seminole, 35-7.

Cade Wright, RB/LB, Orangewood Christian School

Rising freshman ran for more than 50 yards and had at least seven tackles to power the Rams past Bishop Snyder, 28-13.

Lucas Parker, K, Lake Mary

Boomed a 40-yard field on the game’s final play to help the defending Class 7A state champ Rams tie defending Class 4A state runner-up Jones, 24-24, in a spring game between two of the best teams in Florida. A 5-star punter, he has been offered a full ride from Navy.

Cameron Tooley, QB, Jones

Super sophomore (6-3, 195) returned from an injury to catch two TD passes in a 24-24 tie with Lake Mary.

Noble Davis, QB, Olympia

Rising senior passed for more than 260 yards and three TDs and ran for more than 55 yards and a score to march the Titans past Lake Minneola, 42-18.

Brady Douglas, QB, East River

Rising sophomore passed for more than 185 yards and two TDs to lift the Eagles past Deltona, 21-7.

Jackson Stecher, QB, Lake Brantley

Rising junior passed for more than 390 yards and four TDs and ran for more than 70 yards in a wild 48-35 loss to Lake Wales. He has a whopping 28 Division I offers.

Onrique Archie, QB, Winter Park

Rising senior accounted for four TDs – two passing, two rushing – and more than 270 total yards in his starting quarterback debut to power the Wildcats past Dr. Phillips, 42-28.

Mik Zades, QB, Palm Bay

Rising junior returned from an injury to pass for more than 230 yards and one TD in a 24-14 loss to Sebastian River.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962