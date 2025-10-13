Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - October 13, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school football regular season is almost over, and each week, High School On SI has all-classification top 25 rankings. Here are the rankings after Week 7.
No. 1 Maple Grove (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s game: Oct. 15 vs. No. 2 Minnetonka (6-1)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove is the last undefeated Class 6A team standing. The Crimson went on the road and doubled up Wayzata (1-6), 42-21. Maple Grove led 21-0 at halftime with three different players scoring double-digit yard touchdowns.
Wayzata cut it to 14 midway through the third quarter. Seventeen seconds later, James Engles ran for his second touchdown of the night, this one from 61 yards. He finished with 15 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns to go with one catch for 34 yards and a touchdown. Adam Spurrell still hasn’t lost in his second year as head coach.
No. 2 Minnetonka (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s game: Oct. 15 at No. 1 Maple Grove (7-0)
Ranking rationale: Despite a 27-20 upset loss at home to then-No. 18 Edina (4-3), Minnetonka still has everything to play for. Well, except a perfect season. But the Skippers can still climb to No. 1 in the Power 25 if it can pull off an upset of its own this week at the defending Class 6A champs.
Against Edina, Minnetonka got out to a 13-0 lead after one quarter. Unfortunately, the Hornets are a team that’s capable of passing its way out of a deficit. They took a 20-13 halftime lead and it was tied through three. Chase Bjorgaard scored his third touchdown of the night in what went on to be the game-winner with 6:09 left. Caleb Francois finished with passing touchdowns of 51 and 30 yards for Tonka.
No. 3 Eden Prairie (5-2)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s game: Oct. 15 vs. Wayzata (1-6)
Ranking rationale: With previous No. 4 Forest Lake (6-1) taking its first loss last week to unranked Mounds View (2-4), the Eagles are further vindicated for remaining at No. 3. After a gauntlet of a schedule, they got to relax in a 35-12 win at Eastview (2-5).
The Eagles led 21-0 at halftime and had a shutout going until late in the third quarter. Justice Bates ran for two touchdowns and Windlan Hall had a punt return TD.
No. 4 Lakeville South (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s game: Oct. 15 at No. 5 Rosemount (6-1)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South escaped with a 27-23 win vs. a pesky Prior Lake (3-4) team to set up a matchup this week at Rosemount for all the marbles in the Metro South district and Section 3-6A.
The Cougars got up 13-0 early before the Lakers took their first lead in the third quarter. Nic Swanson provided the game-winning touchdown rush from 3 yards out with 0:39 left. He had two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to guide South to its fifth straight victory.
No. 5 Rosemount (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s game: Oct. 15 vs. No. 4 Lakeville South (6-1)
Ranking rationale: From 1-8 a year ago to a win away to a district and section title. Longtime head coach Jeff Erdmann is restoring the belief in Irish nation. Rosemount has played a handful of close games but not last week.
The Irish won 41-7 at Eagan (2-5) for their sixth straight win. Jaidon Jackson caught a touchdown and ran for two more. The defense continues to shine. It leads Class 6A in scoring defense (8.9).
No. 6 St. Thomas Academy (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s game: Oct. 15 vs. No. 10 Mahtomedi (7-0)
Ranking rationale: St. Thomas Academy keeps rolling. The Cadets were too much for Two Rivers (3-4), winning 50-14 on the road. The Warriors were fresh off a 35-14 win vs. blue blood Mankato West (2-5) six days prior. STA got up 43-6 at halftime. Dominic Baez led a ground game that churned out over 200 yards with 15 carries for 80 yards and three touchdowns.
No. 7 Byron (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s game: Oct. 15 vs. Totino-Grace (4-3)
Ranking rationale: If bears and tigers met in the wild, it could make for quite the fight. Same goes on the football field in southern Minnesota. In a battle of two of Class 4A’s top teams, Byron went into the (Stewartville) Tiger den and came out with a 29-26 victory.
This thriller had four lead changes and one tie. The last lead change came with a second left on the clock as Elijah Rodemeyer found Beau Nicklay for a 40-yard touchdown. The win all but secured the top seed for Byron in Section 1-4A, which features Stewartville and current No. 18 Kasson-Mantorville (6-1), which also took Byron down to the wire.
No. 8 Alexandria (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s game: Oct. 15 at Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-3)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria is among the group of teams that could conceivably win it all in Class 5A. The Cardinals had no issue with visiting Brainerd (3-4), prevailing 49-18 for their sixth straight win. Well, they did have issues allowing the Warriors a 65-yard touchdown to open the game, but it was all Alexandria from there.
Talan Witt passed for two touchdowns, ran for two and caught one. He caught a 51-yard TD from cousin, Mason, in the third quarter. The next touchdown saw the combo reversed for 30 yards. Talan Witt’s rushing touchdowns were from 80 and 63 yards out.
No. 9 Marshall (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s game: Oct. 15 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (5-2)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers won a second straight game against a fellow top-10 team in Class 4A. Marshall stays undefeated after a 27-14 win at Fergus Falls (5-2). It was a tight game through three quarters before the Tigers won the final frame 13-0.
Andrew Stelter led with 15 carries for 106 yards and four touchdowns. Marshall showed grit to pull out a win despite being outgained 333-219.
No. 10 Mahtomedi (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s game: Oct. 15 at No. 6 St. Thomas Academy (7-0)
Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi passed its first true test of the season. The Zephyrs hung on for a 28-27 win at then-No. 24 Cretin-Derham Hall (5-2). It validates what’s been a remarkable turnaround from a 3-7 campaign a year ago.
Mahtomedi used big plays to build a 21-7 lead in the second quarter. Mark Graff hit Jaxon Mitchell for a 70-yard score. Mitchell also had a 93-yard kick return touchdown. It was a thrilling finish as the Raiders scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull within one. A 2-point conversion attempt with 1:27 failed.
C-DH got the ball back on the ensuing onside kick, only to then fumble it away.
No. 11 Centennial (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s game: Oct. 15 vs. Anoka (0-7)
Ranking rationale: While Centennial failed to shut out a third straight opponent, it picked up a nice Power 25 road win, 28-21 at previous No. 23 Blaine (4-3). Interestingly enough, the Cougars still shut out the Tigers in three of four quarters.
Blaine put up all 21 points in the third quarter to tie it up after trailing 14-0 at the half. Isaac-Belinske Strauss ran in a 7-yard touchdown with 7:31 to go that went on to be the game-winner. He led with two touchdown runs. Tanner Dittrich also had a 92-yard kick return touchdown.
No. 12 Chanhassen (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s game: Oct. 15 at Rochester Mayo (4-3)
Ranking rationale: Chanhassen picked up its third straight win with a 35-21 victory at home against Mankato West (2-5). Nathan Ramler threw for two touchdowns in the district and section matchup.
One was a deep bomb to James Kopfmann who kept his balance to stumble into the end zone. The other was in the red zone to Loghan Gustad. The Storm pulled away from a 21-21 score at halftime.
No. 13 Forest Lake (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s game: Oct. 15 at Stillwater (3-4)
Ranking rationale: Forest Lake’s undefeated season came to an end in surprising fashion. The Rangers allowed 10 points combined in their previous four games. They surrendered four touchdowns in a 28-23 loss at Mounds View (3-4).
The Mustangs set the tone with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown 1:33 into the game. Forest Lake briefly took a lead in the second quarter but trailed by as much as 18 in the third. A 15-yard touchdown from Connor Johnson to D.J. Westman pulled the Rangers within five with 2:51 to go, but that’s as close as they got.
Without a signature win on the resume, Forest Lake takes a significant drop in this week’s ranking.
No. 14 Spring Lake Park (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s game: Oct. 15 vs. Brainerd (3-4)
Ranking rationale: The Panthers have no wins against Power 25 teams, which is a reason they aren’t higher up the chain despite being an undefeated Class 5A squad. To their credit, they haven’t gone down to the wire against anyone.
Spring Lake Park’s closest game came last week in its toughest matchup to date, a 21-7 win at Buffalo (4-3), which just moved down from 6A this year. SLP got out to a 21-0 halftime lead and cruised from there. Quarterback Nolan Roach went 6-for-9 for 72 yards, a touchdown and no picks to go with nine carries for 65 yards and a score.
No. 15 Edina (4-3)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s game: Oct. 15 vs. Moorhead (3-4)
Ranking rationale: While Edina’s season hasn’t gone quite as hoped, it still showed it’s a team no one wants to see in the Class 6A tournament. The Hornets’ three losses this season all came to current top-five foes.
The fourth time was the charm as they won 27-20 at No. 2 Minnetonka (6-1). It had to feel like “Here we go again” down 13-0 in the first quarter. Edina fought back to score 20 unanswered in the second quarter to lead at halftime. The Skippers tied it up in the third, only for Chase Bjorgaard to score the game-winner with 6:09 remaining from 11 yards out. He was a monster, rushing 42 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns.
That opened things up for Mason West to have a clean game of 13-for-18 passing for 115 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Edina did a nice job on elite rushing quarterback Caleb Francois, who ran 20 times for 75 yards and no touchdowns.
No. 16 Champlin Park (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s game: Oct. 15 vs. No. 23 Osseo (4-3)
Ranking rationale: Make it four straight wins for Champlin Park after a 27-14 road victory at Lakeville North (1-6). It was a scoreless game through one quarter with the Rebels leading by one score for much of the second half before a Preston Nelson 24-yard touchdown run put the game on ice with 1:44 remaining. He starred with 31 rushes for 224 yards and three touchdowns.
No. 17 Monticello (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 21
This week’s game: Oct. 15 vs. Bemidji (4-3)
Ranking rationale: Host Monticello withstood an early barrage from previous No. 14 Elk River (5-2) to pull off the upset. The Magic pitched a shutout over the final three quarters in a 22-14 win over the defending Class 5A champions in a 2024 state quarterfinals rematch.
The Elks led 14-0 just over eight minutes into the contest. Cale Holthaus rattled off two touchdown runs, including 45 yards on the second one, to tie it up at halftime. Elk River went ahead in the third quarter. These two teams are now section rivals and could be meeting again in a few weeks.
No. 18 Kasson-Mantorville (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s game: Oct. 15 vs. St. Anthony (2-5)
Ranking rationale: The KoMets bounced back from their first loss of the season to top-10 Byron (7-0) by winning 29-14 vs. Winona (2-5). Jeremiah Peterson blocked a punt that led to a safety and later rushed in for a touchdown to help build an early lead.
No. 19 Andover (5-2)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s game: Oct. 15 vs. Blaine (4-3)
Ranking rationale: Andover is a team that seems to play up or down to its competition. The Huskies played in their fourth straight one-score game and fifth of the season in a 23-21 loss at new No. 23 Osseo (5-2).
The Huskies got out to a 14-0 lead in the first seven minutes and again were up 21-7 at halftime thanks to a pair of touchdown runs by Joseph Mapson. The Orioles pitched a shutout in the second half and got the go-ahead points on a 30-yard field goal as time expired.
Andover is still in the top 20 thanks in part to a Week 4 win at Centennial (6-1), which takes over the Huskies’ previous No. 11 position.
No. 20 Elk River (5-2)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s game: Oct. 15 vs. No. 25 Cretin-Derham Hall (5-2)
Ranking rationale: Elk River couldn’t have drawn up a better start to its matchup at then-No. 21 Monticello (6-1) that headlined Thursday’s slate of games. The Elks got out to a 14-0 lead just 8:09 into the game.
It was hard to envision them going scoreless over the final 39:51. That’s what happened in a 22-14 loss in a rematch of the 2024 Class 5A quarterfinals. Elk River has yet to beat a current Power 25 this season but both its losses were to ranked competition and its wins have been dominant.
No. 21 Jackson County Central (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: 25
This week’s game: Oct. 15 at Windom Area (3-4)
Ranking rationale: Jackson County Central still hasn’t lost a game since 2023. The Huskies’ latest victory was 44-13 at Luverne (5-2). JCC is the top team in Class 2A and Luverne a fringe top 10 team in Class 3A. Star quarterback Roman Voss passed for two touchdowns (both to Evan Bartholomaus) and ran for two more. Gage Johnson ran for three touchdowns.
No. 22 Annandale (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Oct. 15 at Jordan (5-2)
Ranking rationale: We go from the top team in Class 2A to the top team in 3A. The Cardinals have obliterated everyone on their schedule to the tune of a combined 310-35 point differential. Their closest game was a 30-10 win at Holy Family (5-2).
Head coach Matt Walter has his team rolling after a 10-2 campaign in 2024 that resulted in a state quarterfinals berth. The Cards are one of seven 3A teams still unbeaten, so the quest for the school’s first football state title won’t be easy.
No. 23 Osseo (4-3)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Oct. 15 at No. 16 Champlin Park (6-1)
Ranking rationale: Osseo is back in the Power 25 after pulling off a thrilling upset at home against previous No. 11 Andover (5-2). A 30-yard field goal as time expired by Ethan Khamvongsouk lifted the Orioles to the 23-21 victory.
Osseo’s been a team of destiny this season, already doubling last season’s win total with old head coach Derrin Lamker back on the sidelines after a stint at Augsburg.
The Orioles looked ready to lose their third straight game when the Huskies got out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Andover was shut out in the second half. Wes Kranz passed and ran for a touchdown in the comeback.
No. 24 Farmington (4-3)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Oct. 15 at Prior Lake (3-4)
Ranking rationale: Farmington might have its groove back. The Tigers got out to a 3-0 start to the season, only to follow with three straight losses.
They’re back in the win column, and in the Power 25, after a 15-6 win at home over previous No. 20 Shakopee (4-3). Christopher Rehak led with 16 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
No. 25 Cretin-Derham Hall (5-2)
Last week’s ranking: 24
This week’s game: Oct. 15 at No. 20 Elk River (5-2)
Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall hangs onto a spot in the Power 25 after going down to the wire with new No. 10 Mahtomedi (7-0) in a 28-27 home loss in a battle between two of Class 5A’s top teams.
The Raiders went up 7-0 early before surrendering three straight touchdowns, including a 70-yard pass and 93-yard kick return. C-DH’s furious fourth quarter rally down 28-14 ended a point shy as a 2-point conversion attempt failed with 1:27 remaining.
The Raiders got the ball back on the onside kick before coughing it up to end the game. Izaak Johnson completed 17 of 23 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Ja’Dale Thompson added 16 carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
