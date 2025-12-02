Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Top 25 State Rankings - December 2, 2025
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is underway, and each week, High School On SI will rank the top 25 teams regardless of classification.
1. Moorhead (4-0)
The Spuds took care of business in their trip up north, picking up wins over Warroad and Roseau to stay unbeaten. While those below start to falter, they're quickly distancing themselves from the pack. They’ll look to stay unbeaten this week against a pesky STMA team.
2. Minnetonka (3-0-1)
The Minnetonka defensive core has been advertising through the first few weeks of the season. The Skippers took care of Rogers 3-0 before replaying that result against Shakopee in a performance that should go a long way come March. First to two goals wins this week at Stillwater.
3. St. Thomas Academy (3-1)
Stillwater seems to have the Cadet secret formula, beating them for the third time in the last year. A fall seems necessary, but the teams below them haven't moved the needle enough to leap them. Lost in the shuffle was a top 10 victory over Holy Angels, 5-0, to firm up their spot in the top three. A couple of middling teams in Eastview and Holy Family await this week.
4. Hill-Murray (1-0-1)
The Pioneers opened up their season with a 7-4 victory over Eden Prairie. A tie 2-2 later in the week to Hermantown causes some pause, and six goals allowed in two games suggest there's work to do on the backend. Two matchups in Mahtomedi and Rogers will test the defensive side of the puck some more.
5. Maple Grove (4-0)
You can’t win them all if you don't win the first four, and Maple Grove continues to roll in their Lake Conference debut season. The Crimson edged out games against former 7AA rivals in Grand Rapids and Andover 3-0 and 3-2 respectively. The schedule remains brutal, and a couple of wildcards in Rogers and Eden Prairie will await this week.
6. Hibbing/Chisholm (3-0)
It's been all systems go so far this season for Hibbing/Chisholm, who stayed undefeated over the weekend, taking down St. Cloud Cathedral 6-2. Tate Swanson seems like a true go-to guy for them, and the sky seems to be the limit for the still-young Blue Jackets. A couple of tune-up games against Proctor and Duluth Denfeld start their week off before an intriguing matchup against Class 2A Shakopee on Saturday.
7. White Bear Lake (1-0-1)
The Bears proved their tie against Minnetonka was no fluke, following it up with a 3-1 win over Rogers to firmly assert themselves inside the top 10. Just one game against Centennial awaits them this week.
8. Stillwater (3-0)
The toughest team in the state to rank slots in at the eight spot in this week's cycle. The win over St. Thomas Academy serves as one of the best wins in the state, and it's trending to be a reload rather than a rebuild for last season's state runner-ups. They’ll stay in the bottom half of the top 10 for now, but a win this week over Minnetonka will firmly slot them inside the top two.
9. Edina (1-2)
Edina looks to be coming back into form as they start to get their top guns back from the football season. A statement win over Holy Family suggests the Hornets will at least hover around the top 10 for the foreseeable future.
10. Shakopee (2-1)
A 3-0 loss to a top-three team in Minnetonka doesn't raise any eyebrows, but it does bring the question as to if they can truly contend in section 2AA. The talent is there, but depth remains the one true question in what's otherwise a very strong team. Top-ranked Class A Hibbing/Chisholm awaits them Saturday.
11. Hermantown (1-0-1)
Hermantown played its usual season-opening game against Cretin, coming away with an impressive 6-3 win. But perhaps the more impressive result is a 2-2 tie to Hill-Murray on Saturday. A couple more road games await this week in Rock Ridge and Mahtomedi before they break in their new arena a week later against Duluth Marshall.
12. Holy Angels (1-1)
The Stars skated with St. Thomas Academy for a little more than two periods, but the Cadets took control late in an eventual 5-0 victory. They bounced back against Holy Family to get back in the win column for the week. If nothing else, they’ll be one of the more fun teams to watch in the metro and have a chance to get back into rhythm on Thursday against Minneapolis.
13. Rosemount (3-1)
The Irish picked up an overtime win against Chanhassen before falling in a back-and-forth bout against Rogers. Two matchups against Lakeville North and a road game against Shakopee highlight their week of action.
14. Lakeville South (0-1)
Not much to report from the South Suburban, as Lakeville South took the week off after falling to Minnetonka the week prior. Cretin-Derham Hall this week gives them a chance to propel into the top 10 with a win.
15. Wayzata (2-2)
As expected, Wayzata found its footing last week after going winless in the Turkey Trot the week prior. The Trojans picked up a solid win over Rock Ridge before handing Duluth East in a similar fashion. We’ll see if they can stymie a reeling Rogers team this Tuesday.
16. Rogers (2-3)
The whirlwind season continues for Rogers, as it fell to White Bear Lake and Minnetonka last week but defeated Rosemount. Two more tough teams in Wayzata and Hill-Murray are slated for this week.
17. Blaine (4-0)
Blaine continues to fly under the radar by just taking care of business against inferior teams. The Bengals took down a couple of solid squads in Mahtomedi and Eastview to climb to 4-0 on the young season. A couple of struggling but dangerous teams in Andover and Centennial await them this week.
18. Cretin-Derham Hall (1-2)
The Raiders can't shake the Class A demons early in the season, falling to Hermantown last week and moving to 1-2. There's little need to panic, but they’ll be banished from the top half until they get a quality win. Lakeville South this week gives them that chance.
19. Benilde-St. Margaret's (1-0)
Benilde enters the season as one of the bigger mysteries in the sport. They lost a ton of talent from the year prior, and their strong youth system suggests their floor will be in the bottom half of the rankings.
Last week's win over Gentry Academy suggests they should be solid once again. A matchup against fellow 6AA contender Edina this weekend should give us some answers on the team's ceiling.
20. Sartell (2-0)
Sartell quickly finds itself among the top three teams in Class A. They handled business last week against St. Cloud 5-0 to move to 2-0 on the season. Expect the goals to be aplenty this week against Gentry Academy.
21. Delano (2-1)
Delano lost any momentum it had accomplished a week ago when they suffered a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Buffalo. The Class A wins over Warroad and East Grand Forks keeps them in the top 25 for now, and a matchup against Providence Academy this week gives them a chance to bounce back.
22. Prior Lake (1-0-1)
The Lakers already look like a team no Section 2AA power wants to see in March. They can score with the best of them, and pushed an always-solid Eden Prairie squad to a 5-5 draw last week. Eagan and Apple Valley this week give them a chance to really start piling on the wins.
23. Buffalo (3-0)
Will see if it's just a cameo, but the Bison earned their spot in this week's rankings with a win over previously unbeaten Delano, 6-3. Two tough tests in Rogers and Minnetonka await.
24. Duluth Marshall (3-0)
Nothing too flashy, but the Hilltoppers kept the train rolling last week with a 6-1 win over Northern Lakes. Gentry Academy this week should give them a pretty good test as they look to ascend the rankings.
25. Rock Ridge (2-2)
It's been a bit of a disappointing start to the season for Rock Ridge, but a tough 2-0 loss to Wayzata and a win over Waconia suggest they're starting to work out the kinks. The best of Class A in Warroad and Hermantown await this week.
