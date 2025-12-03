High School

Minnesota high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025

See every Minnesota girls high school basketball final score from December 2, 2025

Spencer Swaim

Sauk Rapids girls basketball sophomore Brooklyn Widmer and St. Cloud Crush junior Weslie Schuck go after a loose ball during a game Dec. 6, 2024 at Sauk Rapids High School. The Storm lost 70-51.
Sauk Rapids girls basketball sophomore Brooklyn Widmer and St. Cloud Crush junior Weslie Schuck go after a loose ball during a game Dec. 6, 2024 at Sauk Rapids High School. The Storm lost 70-51. / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Minnesota high school girls basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.

Bloomington Kennedy 62, St. Paul Central 38

Breckenridge 56, Pelican Rapids 45

Byron 72, Pine Island 28

Carlton/Wrenshall 73, Greenway 67

Central Minnesota Christian 88, Ortonville 9

Chisholm 66, Cherry 46

Cleveland 54, Martin County West 43

Climax/Fisher 66, Blackduck 56

Concordia Academy 63, Hope Academy 52

Cromwell-Wright 50, Floodwood 33

Dover-Eyota 73, Lewiston-Altura 58

East Grand Forks 72, Barnesville 49

Faribault 66, Austin 31

Fertile-Beltrami 48, Fosston 46

Fertile-Beltrami 64, Win-E-Mac 22

Fillmore Central 59, Houston 48

Fosston 71, Bagley 24

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 69, Madelia 35

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 40, Win-E-Mac 30

Hancock 69, Renville County West 51

Henning 61, Bertha-Hewitt 58

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 62, United South Central 43

Kenyon-Wanamingo 61, LeRoy-Ostrander 42

Kimball Area 59, Swanville 51

Kittson County Central 46, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 42

Lake City 73, Chatfield 41

Lakeview 65, Yellow Medicine East 55

Lakeview 68, Edgerton 56

Mankato West 81, Kasson-Mantorville 52

Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 68, Mankato Loyola 46

Minneapolis Edison 45, Minneapolis Camden 30

Minneapolis North 54, Minneapolis South 45

New Prague 56, Shakopee 47

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 34, Laporte 25

North Woods 74, Bigfork 41

Northfield 65, Mankato East 17

Park Rapids Area 43, Staples-Motley 41

Perham 71, Hawley 34

Red Lake County 76, Crookston 64

Red Wing 65, River Falls 57

Rochester Lourdes 72, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47

Sacred Heart 47, Stephen-Argyle Central 44

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 80, Sleepy Eye 35

Springfield 58, New Ulm Cathedral 46

St. Clair 78, Le Sueur-Henderson 26

Superior 55, Esko 47

Wabasso 58, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 56

Wadena-Deer Creek 76, Sebeka 30

West Central Area 68, Border West 21

West Lutheran 80, New Life Academy 68

Worthington 39, Albert Lea 37

Full Minnesota high school girls basketball scoreboard.

Spencer Swaim
Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

