Minnesota high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school girls basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.
Bloomington Kennedy 62, St. Paul Central 38
Breckenridge 56, Pelican Rapids 45
Byron 72, Pine Island 28
Carlton/Wrenshall 73, Greenway 67
Central Minnesota Christian 88, Ortonville 9
Chisholm 66, Cherry 46
Cleveland 54, Martin County West 43
Climax/Fisher 66, Blackduck 56
Concordia Academy 63, Hope Academy 52
Cromwell-Wright 50, Floodwood 33
Dover-Eyota 73, Lewiston-Altura 58
East Grand Forks 72, Barnesville 49
Faribault 66, Austin 31
Fertile-Beltrami 48, Fosston 46
Fertile-Beltrami 64, Win-E-Mac 22
Fillmore Central 59, Houston 48
Fosston 71, Bagley 24
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 69, Madelia 35
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 40, Win-E-Mac 30
Hancock 69, Renville County West 51
Henning 61, Bertha-Hewitt 58
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 62, United South Central 43
Kenyon-Wanamingo 61, LeRoy-Ostrander 42
Kimball Area 59, Swanville 51
Kittson County Central 46, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 42
Lake City 73, Chatfield 41
Lakeview 65, Yellow Medicine East 55
Lakeview 68, Edgerton 56
Mankato West 81, Kasson-Mantorville 52
Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 68, Mankato Loyola 46
Minneapolis Edison 45, Minneapolis Camden 30
Minneapolis North 54, Minneapolis South 45
New Prague 56, Shakopee 47
Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 34, Laporte 25
North Woods 74, Bigfork 41
Northfield 65, Mankato East 17
Park Rapids Area 43, Staples-Motley 41
Perham 71, Hawley 34
Red Lake County 76, Crookston 64
Red Wing 65, River Falls 57
Rochester Lourdes 72, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47
Sacred Heart 47, Stephen-Argyle Central 44
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 80, Sleepy Eye 35
Springfield 58, New Ulm Cathedral 46
St. Clair 78, Le Sueur-Henderson 26
Superior 55, Esko 47
Wabasso 58, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 56
Wadena-Deer Creek 76, Sebeka 30
West Central Area 68, Border West 21
West Lutheran 80, New Life Academy 68
Worthington 39, Albert Lea 37
Full Minnesota high school girls basketball scoreboard.
