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Minnesota High School Softball 2026 Section Tournament Brackets, Scores — May 26

Get every result and matchup from all 32 section brackets
Jack Butler|
Sartell softball junior Marni Koosmann pitches to a Willmar battter May 14, 2025 during a game at Sartell High School. The Sabres came back in the eighth inning and won 6-5.
Sartell softball junior Marni Koosmann pitches to a Willmar battter May 14, 2025 during a game at Sartell High School. The Sabres came back in the eighth inning and won 6-5. | Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Minnesota high school softball section tournaments end this week, and High School On SI has all 32 section tournament brackets and results across four classifications.

Follow throughout the section playoffs for updated brackets and matchups. Select the bracket to view the winner and double elimination rounds.

The winner of each section tournament advances to the MSHSL state tournament, which begins on June 2 at Caswell Park in Mankato. High School On SI will have coverage throughout the tournament.

CLASS 1A

SECTION 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

SECTION 2A BRACKET

SECTION 3A BRACKET

SECTION 4A BRACKET

SECTION 5A BRACKET

SECTION 6A BRACKET

SECTION 7A BRACKET

SECTION 8A BRACKET

CLASS 2A

SECTION 1AA BRACKET

SECTION 2AA BRACKET

SECTION 3AA BRACKET

SECTION 4AA BRACKET

SECTION 5AA BRACKET

SECTION 6AA BRACKET

SECTION 7AA BRACKET

SECTION 8AA BRACKET

CLASS 3A

SECTION 1AAA BRACKET

Winners Semifinal

No. 1 Byron vs. No. 2 Northfield

SECTION 2AAA BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Mankato East vs. No. 2 St. Peter vs. No. 5 Jordan

SECTION 3AAA BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Simley vs. No. 3 South Saint Paul OR No. 5 Academy of Holy Angels

SECTION 4AAA BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Hill-Murray vs. No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall OR No. 3 St. Anthony Village OR No. 5 Mahtomedi

SECTION 5AAA BRACKET

Winners Semifinal

No. 1 St. Francis vs. No. 2 Delano

SECTION 6AAA BRACKET

Winners Semifinal

No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 3 Westonka

SECTION 7AAA BRACKET

Winners Semifinal

No. 1 Rock Ridge vs. No. 2 Hermantown

SECTION 8AAA BRACKET

Winners Semifinal

No. 1 Sartell vs. No. 2 Rocori

CLASS 4A

SECTION 1AAAA BRACKET

Winner Semifinal

No. 1 Farmington vs. No. 3 Rochester Century

SECTION 2AAAA BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Bloomington Jefferson vs. No. 6 Eden Prairie

SECTION 3AAAA BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Park vs. No. 3 Rosemount OR No. 5 Apple Valley

SECTION 4AAAA BRACKET

Winner Final

No. 1 Stillwater vs. No. 3 Woodbury - 5/26

SECTION 5AAAA BRACKET

Championsip

No. 5 Champlin Park vs. No. No. 3 Centennial OR No. 1 Rogers

SECTION 6AAAA BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Edina vs. No. 2 Wayzata

SECTION 7AAAA BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Forest Lake vs. No. 2 Andover OR No. 4 Anoka OR No. 5 Blaine

SECTION 8AAAA BRACKET

Winners Semifinal

No. 1 Brainerd vs. No. 2 Bemidji

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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