Minnesota High School Softball 2026 Section Tournament Brackets, Scores — May 26

The 2026 Minnesota high school softball section tournaments end this week, and High School On SI has all 32 section tournament brackets and results across four classifications.

Follow throughout the section playoffs for updated brackets and matchups. Select the bracket to view the winner and double elimination rounds.

The winner of each section tournament advances to the MSHSL state tournament, which begins on June 2 at Caswell Park in Mankato. High School On SI will have coverage throughout the tournament.

CLASS 1A

SECTION 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

CLASS 2A

CLASS 3A

Winners Semifinal

No. 1 Byron vs. No. 2 Northfield

Championship

No. 1 Mankato East vs. No. 2 St. Peter vs. No. 5 Jordan

Championship

No. 1 Simley vs. No. 3 South Saint Paul OR No. 5 Academy of Holy Angels

Championship

No. 1 Hill-Murray vs. No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall OR No. 3 St. Anthony Village OR No. 5 Mahtomedi

Winners Semifinal

No. 1 St. Francis vs. No. 2 Delano

Winners Semifinal

No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 3 Westonka

Winners Semifinal

No. 1 Rock Ridge vs. No. 2 Hermantown

Winners Semifinal

No. 1 Sartell vs. No. 2 Rocori

CLASS 4A

Winner Semifinal

No. 1 Farmington vs. No. 3 Rochester Century

Championship

No. 1 Bloomington Jefferson vs. No. 6 Eden Prairie

Championship

No. 1 Park vs. No. 3 Rosemount OR No. 5 Apple Valley

Winner Final

No. 1 Stillwater vs. No. 3 Woodbury - 5/26

Championsip

No. 5 Champlin Park vs. No. No. 3 Centennial OR No. 1 Rogers

Championship

No. 1 Edina vs. No. 2 Wayzata

Championship

No. 1 Forest Lake vs. No. 2 Andover OR No. 4 Anoka OR No. 5 Blaine

Winners Semifinal

No. 1 Brainerd vs. No. 2 Bemidji