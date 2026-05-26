Minnesota High School Softball 2026 Section Tournament Brackets, Scores — May 26
The 2026 Minnesota high school softball section tournaments end this week, and High School On SI has all 32 section tournament brackets and results across four classifications.
Follow throughout the section playoffs for updated brackets and matchups. Select the bracket to view the winner and double elimination rounds.
The winner of each section tournament advances to the MSHSL state tournament, which begins on June 2 at Caswell Park in Mankato. High School On SI will have coverage throughout the tournament.
CLASS 1A
SECTION 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)
SECTION 2A BRACKET
SECTION 3A BRACKET
SECTION 4A BRACKET
SECTION 5A BRACKET
SECTION 6A BRACKET
SECTION 7A BRACKET
SECTION 8A BRACKET
CLASS 2A
SECTION 1AA BRACKET
SECTION 2AA BRACKET
SECTION 3AA BRACKET
SECTION 4AA BRACKET
SECTION 5AA BRACKET
SECTION 6AA BRACKET
SECTION 7AA BRACKET
SECTION 8AA BRACKET
CLASS 3A
SECTION 1AAA BRACKET
Winners Semifinal
No. 1 Byron vs. No. 2 Northfield
SECTION 2AAA BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Mankato East vs. No. 2 St. Peter vs. No. 5 Jordan
SECTION 3AAA BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Simley vs. No. 3 South Saint Paul OR No. 5 Academy of Holy Angels
SECTION 4AAA BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Hill-Murray vs. No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall OR No. 3 St. Anthony Village OR No. 5 Mahtomedi
SECTION 5AAA BRACKET
Winners Semifinal
No. 1 St. Francis vs. No. 2 Delano
SECTION 6AAA BRACKET
Winners Semifinal
No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 3 Westonka
SECTION 7AAA BRACKET
Winners Semifinal
No. 1 Rock Ridge vs. No. 2 Hermantown
SECTION 8AAA BRACKET
Winners Semifinal
No. 1 Sartell vs. No. 2 Rocori
CLASS 4A
SECTION 1AAAA BRACKET
Winner Semifinal
No. 1 Farmington vs. No. 3 Rochester Century
SECTION 2AAAA BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Bloomington Jefferson vs. No. 6 Eden Prairie
SECTION 3AAAA BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Park vs. No. 3 Rosemount OR No. 5 Apple Valley
SECTION 4AAAA BRACKET
Winner Final
No. 1 Stillwater vs. No. 3 Woodbury - 5/26
SECTION 5AAAA BRACKET
Championsip
No. 5 Champlin Park vs. No. No. 3 Centennial OR No. 1 Rogers
SECTION 6AAAA BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Edina vs. No. 2 Wayzata
SECTION 7AAAA BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Forest Lake vs. No. 2 Andover OR No. 4 Anoka OR No. 5 Blaine
SECTION 8AAAA BRACKET
Winners Semifinal
No. 1 Brainerd vs. No. 2 Bemidji
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917