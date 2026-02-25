Minnesota High School Team Wrestling State Tournament Results, Matchups - February 25, 2026
The 2026 Minnesota high school team wrestling state tournament begins on Wednesday with the quarterfinals and semifinals at Grand Casino Arena.
This page will be updated with final results throughout the day.
Class 1A Quarterfinals
No. 2 Minneota vs. LeSueur-Henderson - 6 p.m.
No. 3 Chatfield vs. West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville - 6 p.m.
No. 1 Staples-Motley vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo - 6 p.m.
No. 4 United North Central Warriors vs. No. 5 Jackson County Central - 6 p.m.
Class 2A Quarterfinals
No. 2 New Ulm Area vs. Totino-Grace - 4 p.m.
No. 3 Pierz vs. Perham - 4 p.m.
No. 1 Simley vs. South St. Paul - 4 p.m.
No. 4 Scott West vs. No. 5 Foley - 4 p.m.
Class 3A Quarterfinal
No. 2 Stillwater Area vs. Apple Valley - 4 p.m.
No. 3 Shakopee vs. Northfield - 4 p.m.
No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville vs. Brainerd - 4 p.m.
No. 4 Hastings vs. No. 5 Elk River - 4 p.m.
