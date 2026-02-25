High School

Minnesota High School Team Wrestling State Tournament Results, Matchups - February 25, 2026

The 2026 Minnesota high school team wrestling state tournament begins on Wednesday with the quarterfinals and semifinals at Grand Casino Arena.

This page will be updated with final results throughout the day.

Class 1A Quarterfinals

No. 2 Minneota vs. LeSueur-Henderson - 6 p.m.

No. 3 Chatfield vs. West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville - 6 p.m.

No. 1 Staples-Motley vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo - 6 p.m.

No. 4 United North Central Warriors vs. No. 5 Jackson County Central - 6 p.m.

Class 2A Quarterfinals

No. 2 New Ulm Area vs. Totino-Grace - 4 p.m.

No. 3 Pierz vs. Perham - 4 p.m.

No. 1 Simley vs. South St. Paul - 4 p.m.

No. 4 Scott West vs. No. 5 Foley - 4 p.m.

Class 3A Quarterfinal

No. 2 Stillwater Area vs. Apple Valley - 4 p.m.

No. 3 Shakopee vs. Northfield - 4 p.m.

No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville vs. Brainerd - 4 p.m.

No. 4 Hastings vs. No. 5 Elk River - 4 p.m.

