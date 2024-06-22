Minnesota (MSHSL) 2024 high school baseball championships: Live updates, scores, recaps (6/22/2024)
MINNEAPOLIS – The 2024 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school baseball state championships continues on Saturday at Target Field with the Class 3A and Class 4A state championship games.
Class 3A
The game is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
FINAL: No. 5 Totino-Grace 2, No. 3 Mahtomedi 1
RECAP
Totino-Grace junior and pitcher Tommy Heifort threw a complete game as the Eagles won their first baseball state championship with a 2-1 win over Mahtomedi. Heifort finished with eight strikeouts, one walk, and he allowed four hits.
Senior Noah Hill drove in both runs for the Eagles with RBI singles in the first and third innings.
Mahtomedi scores on run on an attempted pick-off gone wrong from Totino-Grace. Eagles' pitcher Tommy Heifort tried to pick off a runner at third, Gunnar Sather, but before Heifort threw it he pivoted back and threw to first, where the Mahtomedi runner, Jacob Reubish, had already taken off to second. When the Eagles threw to second, Sather took off for home and successfully stole the base.
QUOTES
Totino-Grace's Brayden Morel: "At the start of the year we created a goal: Play as a team and win a state championship. We followed through with that and continued after an 0-5 start and kept working hard."
Heifort: "The more the season has gone on, I’ve been focusing more on offspeed and saving my fastball to try and blow by them. … Low and slow, and then I try and attack with the fastball high up."
More from Heifort: "In the last inning, I don’t know if I was getting ahead of myself, but I was smiling and getting shaky and stuff like that. Once it was over, it was one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever felt."
Mahtomedi coach Mike Smith: "I think there was one play that we didn’t make that we probably should’ve made, but otherwise it was just a well played baseball game. … Credit to them. I thought their pitcher worked the top-half of the zone well today. … We swung at some pitches we normally don’t."
Class 4A
A minimum of 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1
No. 3 East Ridge 3, vs. No. 5 Mounds View 2
RECAP
The East Ridge Raptors defeated the Mounds View Mustangs 3-2 in the Class 4A championship on a walk-off wild pitch. It's the second straight title for the Raptors.
Benjamin Rudser drew a walk and Caden Stern pinch ran for him. Stern stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. He then advanced home on a wild pitch from Mounds View sophomore pitcher Andrew Gette to win the game.
Mounds View scored its two runs in the first inning. Isaac Beseman hit a grounder at the East Ridge second baseman, Colton Widen, who dove and knocked it down but could not corral it. The ball rolled into the outfield and two baserunners scored for the Mustangs.
East Ridge scored one run in the bottom of the second with a sacrifice fly from Luke Ryerse. Jack Blink scored.
Both starting pitchers settled in after the first inning. Mounds View's Tyler Guerin and East Ridge's Max Arlich both re-entered the game after a two-hour rain delay in the fourth inning.
Mounds View pulled Guerin for Gette in the sixth inning. East Ridge tied the game moments later when sophomore Bennett Skinner hit a sacrfice fly to score Adrian Thompson. Then East Ridge won in the seventh inning.
Arlich finished with seven innings pitched. He allowed four hits, no earned runs, five strikeouts and no walks.
Guerin finished with five innings pitched. He allowed one earned run, four walks and three strikeouts.
QUOTES
East Ridge catcher Benjamin Rudser on the game-winning wild pitch: "I was on the back of the dugout on the stairs, and I saw [Stern] running and I threw my arms up in the air and started sprinting toward home."
Rudser on Arlich: "He had to fight through adversity through that two-hour delay. He came back better than ever. He’s a warrior when he’s pitching."
Skinner on his game-tying RBI: "I was just thinking about how I can bring this run home any way possible. Craziest at bat of my life by far. When I saw it leave the bat, my heart dropped. … When I saw him running home. We did it."
Skinner on the title: "Last year I was in the stands. I watched my brother winning it, and that was the craziest feeling. … Coming into this season I really had a mission to win a state championship with my brother and alongside this team."
East Ridge coach Brian Sprout on the back-to-back titles: "The journey was way different. It was a grind. They knew it wasn’t going to be easy, and there were spots where we had to figure out who we were all over again, and I think that was the fun part of it. … It wasn’t just a cake walk all the way through. We had to work really hard to get to where we were. "
Mounds View pitcher Tyler Guerin on the rain delay: "I was gassed, honestly. I was hot. I was sweating. I threw up a couple times. [As a team], the rain gave us time to regroup."
Guerin on the 2024 season: "It was probably the most fun season I’ve had. We were a team that wanted to have fun. We wanted to have energy. We we’re the team other teams didn’t want to play because we had so much energy."
