Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (3/16/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for March 9-15. Voting closes on Sunday, March 22 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Carlos Acuna, so., Birmingham (California) baseball

Acuna fired a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in a 5-0 victory over Taft.

2. Qwanell Bradley, sr., Hoosac Valley (Massachusetts) basketball

Bradley dominated with 33 points and 22 rebounds in a 91-76 Division 5 championship game win over Holbrook.

3. Quentin Coleman, sr., The Principia School (Missouri) basketball

Coleman, a Wake Forest commit, had 50 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and three assists in a 98-34 Class 3 state championship game rout of Miller Career Academy.

4. Aidan DePaco, sr., San Ramon Valley (California) soccer

DePaco netted a hat trick as San Ramon Valley captured the CIF Division II state championship with a 4-1 victory over Mira Monte.

5. Denton Forsythe, sr., Dale (Oklahoma) basketball

Forsythe, a Tulsa signee, had 34 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals as Dale completed a five-peat with an 82-40 Class 2A championship game win over Fairland.

6. Ahmad Hudson, jr., Ruston (Louisiana) basketball

Hudson did all he could in a 63-60 Non-Select Division I title game loss to Zachary, putting up 32 points, 24 rebounds, seven blocks and four steals.

7. Sam Hunt, jr., Holly Pond (Alabama) baseball

Hunt struck out 12 and didn’t allow a hit in a 6-0 shutout of Hanceville.

8. Gunnar Keith, sr., Liberty-Eylau (Texas) baseball

Keith whirled a no-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks in a 4-0 shutout of Hooks.

9. Kasch Kubasiewicz, sr., Lompoc (California) baseball

Kubasiewicz took a perfect game into the sixth inning en route to a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts as Lompoc blanked rival Cabrillo, 5-0.

10. Kayden Lambson, jr., Spanish Fork (Utah) baseball

Lambson allowed one earned run with 16 strikeouts in six innings as Spanish Fork downed Dixie, 7-3.

11. Jabari Levingston, jr., Lincoln Prep (Louisiana) basketball

Livingston netted 28 points as Lincoln Prep defeated Southern Lab in the Division IV Select state championship game, 69-42, for its first state title since 1992.

12. Cameron Lomax, sr., Frisco Heritage (Texas) basketball

Lomax, an SMU signee, put up 28 points and 15 boards in a 60-47 Class 5A Division I title game victory over Beaumont Westbrook.

13. Pat Vialva Jr., jr., Tualatin (Oregon) basketball

Vialva Jr. hit two three-pointers in the final six seconds as Tualatin stormed back to stun Central Catholic in the Class 6A title game, 70-69. Vialva Jr. finished the game with 27 points and seven rebounds.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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