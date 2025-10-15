Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedules & Scores - October 15, 2025
There are 172 games scheduled across Minnesota on Wednesday, October 15, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourMinnesota High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend both come Wednesday night with a pair of top five heavyweight matchups. No. 2 Minnetonka goes to No. 1 Maple Grove and No. 4 Lakeville South goes to No. 5 Rosemount.
Minnesota High School Football Games To Watch - Wednesday, October 15
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Minnesota high school football rolls into Week 8.
MSHSL Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Wednesday, October 15
There are 19 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAAAA classification on Wednesday, October 15, highlighted by No. 23 Osseo at No. 16 Champlin Park. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Wednesday, October 15
There are 23 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAAA classification on Wednesday, October 15, highlighted by No. 10 Mahtomedi going to No. 6 St. Thomas Academy and No. 25 Cretin-Derham Hall going to No. 20 Elk River. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Wednesday, October 15
There are 32 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAA classification on Wednesday, October 15, highlighted by No. 7 Byron, No. 18 Kasson-Mantorville, and No. 9 Marshall. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Wednesday, October 15
There are 42 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAA classification on Wednesday, October 15. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Wednesday, October 15
There are 43 games scheduled in the MSHSL AA classification on Wednesday, October 15. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Wednesday, October 15
There are 43 games scheduled in the MSHSL A classification on Wednesday, October 15. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL 9-Player High School Football Schedule - Wednesday, October 15
There are 33 games scheduled in the MSHL 9-player classification on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our MSHSL 9-Player High School Football Scoreboard.
