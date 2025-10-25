Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedules & Scores - October 25, 2025
There are 96 games scheduled across Minnesota on Saturday, October 25, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourMinnesota High School Football Scoreboard.
Minnesota High School Football Games To Watch - Saturday, October 25
With 15 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Minnesota high school football continues through the playoffs.
MSHSL Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25
MSHSL Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25
There are 16 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAAA classification on Saturday, October 25. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25
There are 16 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAA classification on Saturday, October 25. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25
There are 20 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAA classification on Saturday, October 25. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25
There are 18 games scheduled in the MSHSL AA classification on Saturday, October 25. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25
There are 21 games scheduled in the MSHSL A classification on Saturday, October 25. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL 9-Player High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25
There are 19 games scheduled in the MSHL 9-player classification on Saturday, October 25. You can follow every game on our MSHSL 9-Player High School Football Scoreboard.
