Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedules & Scores - September 5, 2025
There are 170 games scheduled across Minnesota on Friday, September 5, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Minnesota High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Maple Grove hosting No. 5 Eden Prairie and another top-ten matchup featuring No. 9 Lakeville South travelling to No. 4 Shakopee.
Minnesota High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 5
With 18 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Minnesota high school football rolls into week two.
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs No.11 Elk River, 6:00 PM
No. 10 Blaine vs Rogers, 6:00 PM
Totino-Grace vs No. 18 Stewartville, 7:00 PM
Marshall vs No.24 Rocori, 7:00 PM
No. 6 Moorhead vs Woodbury, 7:00 PM
John Marshall vs No. 14 Mankato East, 7:00 PM
Highland Park vs No. 20 Mahtomedi, 7:00 PM
No. 9 Lakeville South vs No. 4 Shakopee, 7:00 PM
No. 2 Minnetonka vs St. Michael-Albertville, 7:00 PM
No. 17 Farmington vs No. 12 Lakeville North, 7:00 PM
No. 19 Orono vs No. 23 Byron, 7:00 PM
Wayzata vs No. 3 Edina, 7:00 PM
No. 5 Eden Prairie vs No. 1 Maple Grove, 7:00 PM
Eagan vs No. 13 Prior Lake, 7:00 PM
Burnsville vs No. 8 Chanhassen, 7:00 PM
No. 25 Monticello vs No. 16 Alexandria, 7:00 PM
No. 7 Forest Lake vs No. 22 Anoka, 7:00 PM
No. 21 Champlin Park vs No. 15 Andover, 7:00 PM
MSHSL Class AAAAAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 18 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAAAA classification on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 1 Maple Grove taking on No. 5 Eden Prairie as well as No. 4 Shakopee and No. 9 Lakeville South. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAAAAA High School Football Scoreboard. Here are the ranked on ranked matchups:
MSHSL Class AAAAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 26 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAAA classification on Friday, September 5. There are seven games consisting of ranked teams Friday night. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAAAA Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class AAAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 35 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAA classification on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No.19 Orono taking on No. 23 Byron. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAAA High School Football Scoreboard.
View our full Class AAAA Scoreboard
MSHSL Class AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 41 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAA classification on Friday, September 5 highlighted by No. 18 Stewartville hosting Totino-Grace. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MSHSL AAA Scoreboard
MSHSL Class AA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 38 games scheduled in the MSHSL AA classification on Friday, September 5, with two games kicking things off at 6:00pm. You can follow ever game on our MSHSL Class AA High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MSHSL Class AA scoreboard
MSHSL Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 43 games scheduled in the MSHSL A classification on Friday, September 5, with two games kicking off at 6:00pm. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MSHSL Class A scoreboard
MSHSL 9 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 33 games scheduled in MSHSL 9 man on Friday, September 5, with two games kicking off at 3:30pm. You can follow every game on our MSHSL 9 man High School Football Scoreboard
View full MSHSL 9 man scoreboard
