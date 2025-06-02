Minnesota (MSHSL) high school softball state tournament brackets, scores, matchups (6/2/2025)
The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school softball state tournament begins on Tuesday, and High School On SI has brackets for all four classifications.
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)
Quarterfinals
No. 1 United South Central vs. No. 8 Blackduck
No. 4 Braham vs. No. 5 Wabasso
No. 2 Clinton-Graceville vs. No. 7 Bethlehem Academy
No. 3 Moose Lake/Willow River vs. No. 6 Badger/Greenbush-Middle
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Randolph vs. No. 8 Esko
No. 4 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. No. 5 Spectrum
No. 2 St. Agnes vs. No. 7 Jackson County Central
No. 3 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Mankato East vs. No. 8 Simley
No. 4 Becker vs. No. 5 Rocori
No. 2 Chisago Lakes Area vs. No. 7 Benilde-St. Margaret’s
No. 3 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. No. 6 Byron
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Forest Lake vs. No. 8 Edina
No. 4 Jefferson vs. No. 5 Brainerd
No. 2 Champlin Park vs. No. 7 Eagan
No. 3 Farmington vs. No. 6 White Bear Lake
