Minnesota (MSHSL) high school softball state tournament brackets, scores, matchups (6/2/2025)

The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school softball state tournament begins on Tuesday, and High School On SI has brackets for all four classifications.

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)

Quarterfinals

No. 1 United South Central vs. No. 8 Blackduck

No. 4 Braham vs. No. 5 Wabasso

No. 2 Clinton-Graceville vs. No. 7 Bethlehem Academy

No. 3 Moose Lake/Willow River vs. No. 6 Badger/Greenbush-Middle

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Randolph vs. No. 8 Esko

No. 4 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. No. 5 Spectrum

No. 2 St. Agnes vs. No. 7 Jackson County Central 

No. 3 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area

CLASS 3A BRACKET 

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Mankato East vs. No. 8 Simley 

No. 4 Becker vs. No. 5 Rocori

No. 2 Chisago Lakes Area vs. No. 7 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 

No. 3 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. No. 6 Byron

CLASS 4A BRACKET

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Forest Lake vs. No. 8 Edina

No. 4 Jefferson vs. No. 5 Brainerd

No. 2 Champlin Park vs. No. 7 Eagan

No. 3 Farmington vs. No. 6 White Bear Lake

