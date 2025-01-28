Minnesota OL commits to Iowa football for 2026
Iowa’s tradition of developing offensive line talent helped them land a commitment from Minnesota recently.
Owen Linder, a three-star prospect in the 2026 class, posted on social media that he has committed to the Hawkeyes.
“First off, I want to thank God as I could not be where I am today without him,” Linder wrote. “Second, I would like to thank my family for everything they have done for me. They always push me to be the best person and football player that I can be.”
“Thank you to my teammates for supporting me. Thank you to Coach Nelson, Coach Coenen and all the other high school coaches I have had for getting me to where I am today.
“I would also like to thank Mike Shafer for helping me through this recruitment process and pushing me and helping me be a better person and player. Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Barnett and the entire Iowa coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. And with all that being said - I am proud to announce that I will be committing to the University of Iowa.”
Linder was offered by the Hawkeyes, Kansas, Kansas State, California, Arkansas and Illinois. He is the fourth commit to the 2026 class for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa joining fellow lineman Carson Nielsen out of Waterlo West.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Linder attends Chanhassen High School in Minnesota. According to 247Sports, he is the third-ranked prospect out of the state and 547th overall.