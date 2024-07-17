Minnesota's top 2025 high school football recruits
The Minnesota high school football season will kick off in full in 42 days, and the top talent in the class of 2025 will make its mark during its senior season.
SBLive Minnesota is listing the top 15 prospects in Minnesota in the class of 2025.
The University of Minnesota has five commitments from Minnesota natives in the class of 2025. All of them are ranked in the top 10. The Gophers also have a commitment from the top prospect in the state, Emmanuel Karmo of Robbinsdale Cooper.
Northern Iowa has jumped into the mix in 2025 with two commitments from top-15 prospects in Minnesota. Both are from Totino-Grace High School.
The Eagles are one of two high schools with two recruits in the top 15. Edina, the Class 6A runner-up, features two top recruits as well.
1. Emmanuel Karmo, LB, Robbinsdale Cooper (Committed to Minnesota)
Karmo received a flurry of offers in the winter, including offers from USC, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and others. But Karmo chose the Gophers. He took three unofficial visits in the spring before committing on April 12. He took an official visit on June 8, and he took an official visit to Wisconsin on June 21.
2. Abu Tarawallie, DL, Heritage Christian Academy (Committed to Minnesota)
Tarawallie is the second player on the list committed to the Gophers. He plays at Providence Academy, and he chose Minnesota on June 7. Since his commitment, Tarawallie has taken two official visits to Minnesota, and official visits to Michigan State, Kansas State and Wisconsin.
3. Meyer Swinney, ATH, Edina (Committed to Cal)
Swinney was on the Golden Bears radar in the spring of 2023. They offered Swinney a scholarship, and he committed almost a year later on April 15, 2024. He had a stellar junior season at wide receiver for Edina. He caught 59 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns.
4. Trey Boyd, OL, Shakopee (Committed to Northwestern)
Boyd played both left and right tackle for Shakopee last season. Boyd picked up an offer from Northwestern in March. He also had offers from Arizona, Minnesota and Indiana during that time. After an official visit on May 10, Boyd committed to Northwestern on May 13. He has taken official visits to Purdue and Kansas since.
5. Ryan Babatz, OL, Buffalo (Committed to North Dakota State)
The state of Minnesota is a pipeline of talent for the Bison. Babatz is the top commit from the state for Bison so far this season. At 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Babatz has offers from Army, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina and Cornell.
6. Cameron Begalle, WR, Andover (Committed to Minnesota)
Begalle was the top target in a potent Andover passing game in 2023. He caught 74 passes for 1,252 yards. He received an offer from the Gophers in April, and he committed one day later.
7. Luke Emmerich, ATH, Monticello (Committed to Wisconsin)
Emmerich was one of the hottest prospects in the country in the spring. He received offers from Washington, Kansas State, Minnesota, Miami, USC, Nebraska, Utah, Cal, Boston College, Michigan State, Washington State, Iowa State and Wisconsin.
He committed to Wisconsin in May, and after sitting out with an injury in 2023 for Monticello, he’ll have 2024 to show why he earned so many Division I offers.
8. Colin Hansen, DL, Byron (Committed to Minnesota)
Hansen impressed the Golden Gophers at a camp on June 5, and one day later, the Golden Gophers offered Hansen a scholarship. Hansen committed that day, and the Byron native took an official visit to Minneapolis on June 15.
9. Josiah Young, CB, Totino-Grace (Committed to Northern Iowa)
Young’s first offer came from Ohio in February, and offers from Miami (OH), Northern Iowa, South Dakota State and Western Michigan. Young helped Totino-Grace to a 7-4 season after a 1-8 season in 2022.
10. Ethan Stendel, ATH, Caledonia (Committed to Minnesota)
Stendel is the final Gophers commit in the state. Stendel played quarterback for Caledonia in 2023, and he led the Warriors to a 10-1 record. Stendel committed to the Gophers on the same day he was offered, June 5. His 6-foot-2, 205 pound frame gives him the versatility to play multiple positions.
11. Theo Thomas, DL, Totino-Grace (Committed to Northern Iowa)
Thomas is the second player from Totino-Grace committed to Northern Iowa. James committed to Northern Iowa on June 18, and he visited Montana State on June 20. Thomas had 36 total tackles and two sacks last season.
12. Damian Devine, LB, Academy of Holy Angels (Uncommitted)
Devine is the top uncommitted prospect in Minnesota in the class of 2025. The Holy Angels linebackers has offers from Fordham, North Dakota State, North Dakota and Cornell, among others. Devine amassed 839 rushing yards on offense and 41 total tackles on defense in 2023.
13. Kyle Frendt, TE, East Ridge (Committed to Wyoming)
Frendt caught 47 passes for 804 yards and six touchdowns for East Ridge in 2023. He earned offers from Kent State, North Dakota State, Ball State, Wyoming and Iowa State before committing to the Cowboys.
14. Trillion Sorrell, CB, Edina (Committed to South Dakota State)
Sorrell helped Edina to the Class 6A title game. South Dakota State offered Sorrell on June 6, and he committed to the Jackrabbits on June 18. Sorrell had four interceptions in 2023.
15. Gavin Wang, OT, Annandale (Committed to North Dakota State)
Wang’s only offer is from North Dakota State, and he received it in February and he committed in April. He’s a 6-foot-6 offensive tackle at 255 pounds for Annandale.
