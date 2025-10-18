Roman Voss Caps Another Unbeaten Minnesota High School Football Season
When it comes to the top players and teams in Minnesota high school football, you would be hard-pressed to find better ones in Roman Voss and Jackson County Central.
Voss, one of the highest-graded players in the state and a top national recruit, led the Huskies to a fourth consecutive undefeated regular season with a 59-6 victory over Windom.
The Minnesota high school football regular season concluded this past Wednesday, with sectional action beginning Tuesday around the state.
A Minnesota commit, Voss had a hand - and legs - in five touchdowns on the night, throwing for three and running in two more. Jackson County Central will receive a bye through the first round of the Class 3AA sectional tournament.
Roman Voss Set a New School Record in Dominating Victory
Voss set a new school record for career touchdown passes with his first passing score, breaking the old mark set by Rudy Voss. According to the Jackson County Pilot, he now has 52 career TD passes in the air.
The touchdowns were all of the big-play variety for the Huskies from Voss, as he scored on runs from 87 and 69 yards out while throwing 67-, 75- and 49-yard TD passes to three different players. Carter Buhl, Tate Phillips and Evan Bartholomaus were on the receiving ends of the scores.
Voss finished with 191 yards passing and 170 yards rushing on the night, needing just three completions and five rush attempts to reach those numbers. As a team, Jackson County Central piled up 211 yards in the air and 439 yards on the ground for 650 total yards from scrimmage.
He now has 100 career touchdowns, running in 46, throwing 44 and catching 10.
Top Minnesota High School Recruit Staying Home for College
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Voss committed to the Golden Gophers this past summer. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 1 player in Minnesota, the No. 11 athlete overall and the No. 182 players in the country.
Voss holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, California, Illinois and nine other schools.
Jackson County Central captured the 2A state championship last year. They are grouped with Pipestone Area, Windom Area, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, Minnesota Valley Luther, Sibley East and No. 2 seed LeSueur-Henderson in Section 3.