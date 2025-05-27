Top 25 Minnesota high school baseball rankings (5/27/2025)
The 2025 Minnesota high school baseball season continues, and High School on SI has top 25 rankings every week.
1. Blaine (18-2)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: May 28 vs. Coon Rapids (1-17), May 29 (with win) vs. winner of Anoka (9-11) at Centennial (10-10), May 29 TBD, May 31 TBD
Ranking rationale: They weren’t games for the memory books, but Blaine skirted disaster with a 4-2 win vs. Duluth East (3-16) and a 2-1 win at St. Francis (12-8) leading into a big season finale matchup. The Bengals spotted the Greyhounds the first two runs of the game before tying it in the third and plating two more in the fourth inning.
Derek Schlomann led with two hits and Nick Ulrich allowed one earned run in five innings in that one. Carson Timm did not allow an earned run against St. Francis. He struck out five, something Brandon Bezak did in a 1 ⅔-inning save.
Blaine bolstered its credentials as the top team in the state by hanging on against a solid Stillwater (13-7) team that checks in at No. 12 this week, winning 2-1 in nine innings. Cooper Conrad went 3-for-4 while five Bengal pitchers combined to hold the Ponies without an earned run. Max Kinney had the walk-off hit-by-pitch. Blaine ends the season on an eight-game win streak with two wins over ranked teams in that span.
The Bengals’ two losses this year each came by a run on the road to ranked competition. They’re the Northwest Suburban Conference champs and the favorites to come out of Section 7-4A, which features just two ranked teams (No. 11 Andover). Blaine also leads Class 4A in fewest runs allowed per game (2.3).
2. Shakopee (17-3)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: May 26 vs. Bloomington Jefferson (4-13), May 28 (with win) vs. winner of No. 22 Minnetonka (11-9) at No. 15 Chaska (14-6), May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD
Ranking rationale: Shakopee climbs to its highest position all season in the Power 25. The Sabers took care of their lone matchup last week, winning 6-2 vs. Waconia (6-12). They’re the top seed in a deep Section 2-4A featuring five ranked teams.
Shakopee took home the South Suburban Conference crown with its three losses coming by a combined six runs. Two came to ranked opponents and the other was on the road. The one knock on the Sabers is their lack of a signature non-conference win. They didn’t have a lot of opportunities given the SSC’s double round-robin schedule.
3. Mounds View (15-5)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: May 27 vs. Osseo (3-16), May 29 (with win) vs. winner of Maple Grove (10-10) at No. 20 Spring Lake Park (11-7)
Ranking rationale: Mounds View is up to seven wins over current Power 25 teams with a 5-2 victory vs. then-No. 16 Woodbury (11-9) to salvage a season split with the Royals. The victory sealed the Mustangs’ first Suburban East Conference title in the last decade. That’s no small feat given the high-quality depth the conference boasts. There are five SEC teams in this week’s ranking and two more who were narrowly left out.
In the win vs. Woodbury, Nate Edelman held the Royals to one earned run and four hits in a complete game. Isaac Beseman went 3-for-3 and stole two bases. Mounds View dropped just its second game in the last nine when it fell 2-1 at current No. 8 White Bear Lake (14-6). That wasn’t the only bummer for the Mustangs, as the game was supposed to be at Target Field but was moved to White Bear Lake due to weather.
4. Cretin-Derham Hall (16-4)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: May 26 vs. St. Paul Central (8-11) at Northwestern University, May 28 (with win) vs. winner of East Ridge (11-9) vs. No. 18 Woodbury (11-9) at Northwestern, May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD
Ranking rationale: The Raiders have been competitive in almost every game this season. An exception came in last week’s 14-2 loss in six innings vs. Stillwater (13-7), which rises a spot this week to No. 12. Cretin-Derham Hall bounced back in the regular season finale with a 3-1 win vs. Rogers (10-10) played at University of St. Thomas.
The Raiders earned the top seed in Section 4-4A, which will be no cake walk with a potential meeting with either a ranked Woodbury team or an East Ridge squad that’s looking for its third straight state title. CD-H finished in solo second place in the competitive Suburban East Conference and ended the season with decent non-conference wins against Rogers and Eagan (9-11). The Raiders also lead Class 4A averaging 8 runs per game.
5. Wayzata (15-5)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: May 27 vs. St. Louis Park (5-15), May 28 (with win) vs. winner of Minneapolis Southwest (12-6) vs. Hopkins (12-8), May 28 TBD, May 31 TBD
Ranking rationale: Wayzata finished the regular season in a flurry, winning their last five games by a combined 43-12 margin. Last week, they rolled 5-0 vs. previous No. 8 St. Michael-Albertville (14-5) and 9-4 vs. previous No. 12 Minnetonka (11-9) on the same day. Noah Filer pitched six strong innings against STMA. The Trojans look to be the favorite in Section 6-4A after winning in 2024.
6. Farmington (15-5)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: May 26 vs. Rochester John Marshall (6-13), May 28 (with win) vs. winner of Lakeville North (10-10) at Lakeville South (10-8), May 28 TBD, May 29 TBD, May 31 TBD
Ranking rationale: Farmington is looking better and better for not having any games scheduled last week given the early-April-like rainy conditions. The Tigers will go 11 days between their regular season finale and this week’s Section 1-4A opener where they’re the top seed. Farmington’s a sizable favorite to make it to state for the second year in a row and third time in the last three tries as it’s the only Power 25 in the section. Don’t sleep on No. 2 seed Rochester Mayo (14-6), which upset Farmington in the season opener.
The Tigers finished second in the South Suburban Conference and a game behind No. 2 Shakopee (17-3). The two teams split the season series.
7. Prior Lake (14-6)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: May 26 vs. Eden Prairie (4-15), May 28 (with win) vs. winner of Waconia (7-12) at No. 17 Chanhassen (14-6), May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD
Ranking rationale: A three-game win streak, with a ranked victory mixed in, gives the Lakers momentum heading into the Section 2-4A playoffs. Last week, they picked up a 2-1 win in nine innings at then-No. 12 Minnetonka (11-9). Jaeger Solis supplied the game-winning double and Nikhil Kandi had two hits. Colten Gunderson, Ben Snider and Mason Golberg combined to toss a gem. That goes down as Prior Lake’s best non-conference win in limited opportunities given the South Suburban Conference’s round-robin schedule.
The Lakers took third place in the SSC and earned the second seed in Section 2-4A behind No. 2-ranked Shakopee. Their win last week and blunders by other top-10 teams lead to the three-spot jump in the Power 25.
8. White Bear Lake (14-6)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: May 26 vs. Roseville (2-18) at Northwestern University, May 28 (with win) vs. winner of Tartan (6-13) vs. No. 12 Stillwater (13-7), May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD
Ranking rationale: It took a little time to get the bats going, but White Bear Lake picked up a 7-0 win at Irondale (6-14). Evan Newlander was on point from the start, tossing a no-hitter with four walks and seven strikeouts. The Bears scored all seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to avoid the upset. Blake Eckerle went 3-for-4 with a RBI and Owen Farrington hit a three-run homer.
The big reason for a three-spot jump is the Bears’ 2-1 upset win vs. then-No. 2 Mounds View (15-5). White Bear Lake lost out on the chance to play this at Target Field due to a rainout, but playing on home turf seemed to help after the Bears lost the first meeting at the Mustangs 5-1. In the win, Jackson Kolb allowed one hit and one unearned run with eight strikeouts in four innings. Owen Mortimer followed with three innings of three-hit scoreless baseball. WBL scored both runs in the sixth inning.
9. Totino-Grace (14-6)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: May 27 vs. Zimmerman (4-15), May 29 (with win) vs. winner of Big Lake (10-5-1) at Princeton (13-6), May 29 TBD, May 31 TBD
Ranking rationale: The Eagles picked up their best non-conference victory of the season, blanking host and then-No. 20 St. Anthony Village (18-2), 5-0. Joey Terrhaar struck out five and allowed four hits over six innings to earn the win. Jake Rantz led with two hits and Tommy Heifort launched a home run. The week continued with a 6-3 win vs. Becker (8-11) and a 9-3 loss at current No. 15 Chaska (14-6).
It’s been quite the up and down season for Totino-Grace, which began the season 5-0 before losing two straight. After heating up, it lost four of the last seven of the regular season. The Eagles have played a Class 4A-heavy schedule, which should help them on their quest to defend their 3A state title. They’re the top seed in the Section 5-3A playoffs and heavy favorite to advance as the lone Power 25 team in the section.
10. Mankato East (17-3)
Previous ranking: 18
This week’s games: May 28 vs. Worthington, May 31 (with win) vs. St. Peter OR Albert Lea
Ranking rationale: The Cougars landed one of the best road wins in the state this season. They rode a three-run second inning to win 5-3 in wire-to-wire fashion at previous No. 5 Andover (15-5). Rain shortened this one to six innings. Andover scored two in the bottom of the sixth. Owen Studtman pitched three runs of no-hit ball. Jacob Langworth and Nathan Bridger allowed just one earned run the rest of the way.
Mankato East secured back-to-back Big 9 Conference titles by earning a season sweep of rival Mankato West (13-5), a team in consideration for this week’s Power 25. Keaton Wojcik allowed one hit and one run over six innings with 10 strikeouts. Tyler Rundle and Caeden Willaert each had two hits. The regular season concluded with a 4-2 win at section rival New Ulm (14-7). Willaert went six innings allowing just four hits and two earned runs. Caden Hanson led with two hits. The Cougars are the top seed in Section 2-3A.
11. Andover (15-5)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: May 28 vs. Duluth East (3-16), May 29 (with win) vs. winner of Cambridge-Isanti (8-11) at Forest Lake (10-9), May 29 TBD, May 31 TBD
Ranking rationale: The Huskies caught new No. 10 Mankato East (17-3) at the wrong time as the Cougars have hit their stride in May. A late two-run rally for Andover in the bottom of the sixth inning wasn’t quite enough in a 5-3 loss in six innings on a rainy Monday. Brett Buettner was a bright spot going 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. The Huskies bounced back 10-8 vs. Rosemount (8-11) before falling in the regular season finale 6-2 at Moorhead (10-9).
Andover drew the No. 2 seed in the Section 7-4A playoffs. The path to the section title game is manageable, but state No. 1 Blaine (18-2) potentially awaits. The Huskies dropping six spots this week might be a bit steep, but head-to-head losses vs. neighboring teams like Mankato East and No. 9 Totino-Grace (14-6) play a factor.
12. Stillwater (13-7)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: May 26 vs. Tartan (6-13) at Northwestern University, May 28 (with win) vs. winner of Roseville (2-18) vs. No. 8 White Bear Lake (14-6), May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD
Ranking rationale: The Ponies picked up a statement win, rolling 14-2 in six innings at previous No. 3 Cretin-Derham Hall (16-4). They led 6-2 after three innings and plated five in the sixth to lead to a mercy rule victory. A.J. Levy and Blake Vanek each went 3-for-4 with Levy recording three RBI and Vanek two. Dylan Bloom allowed four hits and struck out five in a complete game on the mound.
Stillwater nearly pulled off another top-five upset, falling 2-1 in nine innings at No. 1 Blaine (18-2). Henry Mestad led the offense with a pair of hits. Five pitchers combined to limit the Bengals to five hits. The Ponies earned the No. 3 seed in a deep Section 4-4A bracket. While they’ve split their last six regular season games, two losses were by a run to ranked teams. They should feel good about where they’re head going into the postseason.
13. St. Michael-Albertville (14-5)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: May 27 vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice (7-12), May 29 (with win) vs. winner of Brainerd (9-10) at Elk River (7-10), May 29 TBD
Ranking rationale: St. Michael-Albertville cooled down to close to the regular season finish line after 5-0 and 8-1 starts to the season. Last week, the Knights fell 5-0 at a surging No. 5 Wayzata (15-5) squad. They closed with a 3-0 win vs. Buffalo (10-9). Ryler Wuebkers struck out 11 in the win.
STMA finished with four wins over teams ranked in this week’s Power 25. It’s the top seed in Section 8-4A, which is relatively gettable given none of the other seven teams are ranked.
14. Two Rivers (17-3)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: May 26 vs. Burnsville (2-18), May 28 (with win) vs. winner of Eastview (6-14) at Apple Valley (8-12), May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD
Ranking rationale: Two Rivers has to like its chances of winning its first section title since 2016, the year it also won a state title. The Warriors are the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Section 3-4A playoffs and ended the regular season by doubling up the No. 2 seed. They rolled 8-4 at Eagan (9-11), plating all their runs in the first two innings. Cam Anfang had two hits and five different pitchers combined to stifle the Wildcats.
Two Rivers can’t sleepwalk through the opening round game vs. Burnsville after the Warriors escaped with a 4-3 road win in this matchup a couple weeks ago. A reason the Warriors aren’t higher in the ranking despite a gaudy record is a lack of tough competition playing in the Metro East Conference. It won’t be until the state tournament until we see the Warriors meet a top-10 foe.
15. Chaska (14-6)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: May 26 at No. 22 Minnetonka (11-9), May 28 (with win) vs. winner of Bloomington Jefferson (4-14) at No. 2 Shakopee (17-3), May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD
Ranking rationale: The Hawks appear to be undervalued in the Section 2-4A playoffs where they’re the No. 5 seed, slotting behind teams they’re ahead of in the Power 25 like No. 17 Chanhassen (14-6) and No. 22 Minnetonka. Chaska heads to the postseason with momentum stemming from its 9-3 win vs. state No. 9 and Class 3A No. 1 Totino-Grace (14-6). That was the capper of a 3-0 week that also included a 4-3 win vs. Lakeville North (10-10) and 7-4 win at Bloomington Jefferson (4-14), all in the span of about 30 hours.
16. Edina (13-7)
Previous ranking: 21
This week’s games: May 27 vs. Minneapolis Washburn (11-7), May 28 (with win) vs. winner of Robbinsdale Armstrong (9-11) at Buffalo (10-9), May 28 TBD, May 31 TBD
Ranking rationale: Jackson McGrath led with two hits and Ari Farsht did not allow an earned run in five innings as Edina rode a three-run first inning to a 4-2 win vs. Osseo (3-16). Next was a 4-1 win to salvage a season split against Buffalo, a team it could meet this week in the Section 6-4A playoffs. A three-run bases clearing double by Owen Meyer in the top of the seventh inning made the difference. A 3-0 week and four-game win streak continued with a 3-2 win in 11 innings at Eden Prairie (4-15). McGrath singled in the go-ahead run in extras.
The Hornets are the No. 2 seed in their section and have a good shot at making it to the championship, where they could meet state No. 5 and top seed Wayzata (15-5). Their resume boasts a season sweep of current No. 21 Hopkins (12-8) and splits with Wayzata and No. 13 St. Michael-Albertville (14-5).
17. Chanhassen (14-6)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: May 26 vs. Waconia (7-12), May 28 (with win) vs. winner of Eden Prairie (4-15) at No. 7 Prior Lake (14-6), May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD
Ranking rationale: Chanhassen picked up a 3-2 win vs. Eden Prairie, a feat worth a little more weight in May than April given the Eagles’ recent upsets of ranked teams. Ty Jensen came up clutch with a two-out walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh. The Storm kept the momentum going with a 6-3 win vs. Bloomington Jefferson (4-14) featuring a Charlie Johnson grand slam.
Chanhassen was tripped up in its season finale, falling 6-2 at St. Louis Park (5-15). The Storm still drew a favorable draw, earning the No. 3 seed for the Section 2-4A playoffs to stay on the opposite side of the bracket as state No. 2 and top seed Shakopee (17-3), as well as No. 15 Chaska (14-6), who it split with, and No. 22 Minnetonka (11-9), who it battled to a 10-9 victory.
18. Woodbury (11-9)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: May 26 vs. East Ridge (11-9)
Ranking rationale: The Royals fell short of picking up their first top-five win, falling 5-2 at current No. 3 Mounds View (15-5) to end the season on a three-game skid and losers of five of their last seven. The bright spot during that stretch is a 7-6 win at current No. 12 Stillwater (13-7). The losses have also all been competitive against tough competition.
19. Champlin Park (12-7)
Previous ranking: 22
This week’s games: May 27 vs. Irondale (6-14), May 29 (with win) vs. winner of Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha Christian Academy (11-9) at Rogers (10-10), May 29 TBD, May 31 TBD
Ranking rationale: Champlin Park was idle last week due to rainy conditions. On the bright side, other Power 25 teams near the Rebels in the ranking lost, so they move up three spots. They would’ve liked to have gotten in a game, though, as they lost their last two outings to unranked foes. Champlin Park still has a strong resume featuring a win at current No. 20 Spring Lake Park (11-7) and vs. No. 9 Totino-Grace (14-6).
The Rebels drew the No. 2 seed in the Section 5-4A playoffs, where they’re one of just two Power 25 teams in the bracket. State No. 3 and top seed Mounds View (15-5) is the main competition.
20. Spring Lake Park (11-7)
Previous ranking: 23
This week’s games: May 27 vs. Maple Grove (10-10), May 29 (with win) vs. winner of Osseo (3-16) at No. 3 Mounds View (15-5), May 29 TBD, May 31 TBD
Ranking rationale: The Panthers had a pair of games canceled, which was unfortunate as they likely would have padded their record in road games against Cambridge-Isanti (8-11) and Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha Christian Academy (11-9). Instead, they get 10 days off between their regular season finale and Section 5-4A playoff opener. Spring Lake Park earned the No. 4 seed. The Panthers are a team to watch as they ended the regular season on a five-game win streak highlighted by a win vs. No. 9 Totino-Grace (14-6).
21. Hopkins (12-8)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: May 27 vs. Minneapolis Southwest (12-6), May 28 (with win) vs. winner of St. Louis Park (5-15) at No. 5 Wayzata (15-5), May 28 TBD, May 31 TBD
Ranking rationale: The Royals have been trending toward a spot in the Power 25 in recent weeks. They’ve finally arrived after they ended the regular season on a five-game win streak with two ranked victories mixed in. First in the streak was an 8-7 result vs. 13 St. Michael-Albertville (14-5) and last was a 6-3 score at Minnetonka (11-9).
Both opponents were ranked in the top 15 at game time. Hopkins has played a tough schedule with six of eight losses coming to currently ranked teams. The other two were competitive losses against Buffalo (10-9). The Royals have been led by Karl Schiebe, who was named a Metro West All-Star by the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Head coach Jason Mihalikas is looking to guide this program to its first state tournament appearance since 2021. It won’t be an easy task as the Royals are the No. 4 seed in Section 6-4A. They slot behind top seed No. 5 Wayzata, No. 16 Edina (13-7) and Buffalo.
22. Minnetonka (11-9)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: May 26 vs. No. 15 Chaska (14-6), May 28 (with win) vs. winner of Bloomington Jefferson (4-14) at No. 2 Shakopee (17-3)
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka missed out on a couple chances to bolster its resume against top-10 teams. The Skippers fell 9-4 at current No. 5 Wayzata (15-5) and 2-1 vs. current No. 7 Prior Lake (14-6). The skid continued with a 5-4 loss vs. Rogers (10-10) and 6-3 loss vs. Hopkins (12-8).
Minnetonka led 3-1 on Wednesday against Wayzata when the game was delayed due to rain until the next day. The Prior Lake loss was in nine innings. Minnetonka outhit Rogers 9-4 and nearly came back from a 5-1 deficit. Hopkins scored four in the seventh. Talk about a tough stretch of luck? Not to mention, the Skippers are in the deepest section in Class 4A. They are the No. 4 seed in Section 2-4A and have a top-15 matchup right off the bat. They won the first meeting with Chaska, 5-3.
The Skippers may not be in the form they showed when they began the season at 7-1, but they’re not far off from getting on another roll.
23. St. Anthony Village (18-2)
Previous ranking: 20
This week’s games: May 29 vs. winner of North St. Paul (2-18) vs. Minneapolis South (10-8), May 29 TBD, May 31 TBD
Ranking rationale: There was no shame in losing last week vs. No. 9 Totino-Grace (14-6). Getting shut out and being held to three hits is a bit disappointing. Especially given the Huskies’ pitchers hung tough, allowing just six hits and two earned runs. St. Anthony Village bounced back a couple days later with an 8-0 win at Cambridge-Isanti (8-11) where Will Rehfuss struck out 10. The Huskies also won 15-0 in five innings in the regular season finale vs. St. Paul Como Park (6-13).
St. Anthony earned the top seed and a first round bye into the double-elimination portion of the Section 4-3A playoffs. This is the Huskies’ best shot to make it back to the state tournament for the first time since 2011. It won’t be easy, though, as second seed Hill-Murray (15-4) and third seed Mahtomedi (12-7) will be tough outs.
24. Northfield (16-4)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: May 27 vs. Kasson-Mantorville (10-9) at Dundas, May 31 (with win) vs. winner of Stewartville (8-11) at Red Wing (10-10) OR May 29 (with loss) vs. TBD
Ranking rationale: Six Big 9 Conference teams have cycled through the Power 25 this season. Two of them are present in this week’s edition with Northfield making its debut. The Raiders’ resume features wins vs. Owatonna (16-4) and Mankato West (13-5), two teams who have spent time in the ranking. Owatonna was one of the first teams left out this week. Almost just as impressive is that Northfield has not lost a game by more than a run all season. It hung tough with current No. 10 Mankato East (17-3) but lost a few other close ones to unranked teams.
The Raiders are in position to go back to the state tournament for the second year in a row. Head coach Josh Spitzack’s team is the top seed in Section 1-3A. Northfield opened the tournament with a 14-1 win vs. Faribault (2-17) to extend its win streak to eight. It now can exact revenge against Kasson-Mantorville, a team it lost to on the road on April 25.
25. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (20-0)
Previous ranking: 25
This week’s games: May 29 vs. winner of Paynesville (13-6) at New London-Spicer (13-7), May 31 TBD
Ranking rationale: A sweep at Minnewaska Area (12-6) by scores of 13-4 and 6-5 secured a perfect regular season record for the Tigers. The second game of the twin bill was Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta’s first walk-off win of the season. That’s because all other wins have come by multiple runs. All but two have been by three or more.
MA/C-A earned the top seed in the North subsection of the Section 3-2A playoffs. It earned a bye into the double-elimination rounds.
