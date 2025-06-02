Top 25 Minnesota high school baseball rankings (6/2/2025)
The 2025 Minnesota high school baseball season continues, and High School on SI has top 25 rankings every week.
Top 25 Minnesota high school baseball rankings (6/2/2025)
1. Blaine (20-3)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: June 3 in Anoka vs. winner of No. 23 Forest Lake (11-10) vs. Anoka (10-12), June 4 TBD
Ranking rationale: No. 1 seed Blaine cruised 10-0 in five innings against No. 8 seed Coon Rapids (1-19) in the opening round of the Section 7-4A playoffs. The Bengals left no doubt, scoring six runs in the first inning highlighted by a Carter Amelse grand slam.
It was more of the same in the next round as Blaine won 12-2 in six innings at home against No. 5 seed Anoka. Nick Ulrich allowed no earned runs in five innings. Derek Schlomann, Wilson Guse, Carson Timm, Connor McLain and Sam Puder each had two hits.
The Bengals will have to win three in a row, though, for a section championship after falling 10-5 on a neutral field vs. No. 2 seed Andover (17-5).
2. Mounds View (17-6)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: June 3 in Champlin Park vs. Osseo (5-17) , June 3 (with win) vs. Maple Grove (12-11), June 5 TBD
Ranking rationale: May Madness is upon us. The top-seeded Mustangs in Section 5-4A fell 1-0 to No. 8 seed Osseo (4-17) in the opening round of the playoffs. Jack McHugo tossed a no-hitter for the Orioles. WIth its back against the wall, Mounds View responded in an elimination game.
The Mustangs rolled 11-0 at home against No. 4 seed and previous state No. 20 Spring Lake Park (11-9). A seven-run third inning busted things open. Starter Nate Edelman and reliever Calvin Anderson combined to shut out the Panthers.
Mounds View kept its season alive with a 1-0 neutral site win vs. Rogers (11-12). Ryan Maylone pitched a gem. Next, the Mustangs have the chance at revenge against Osseo in the elimination bracket semifinals.
3. Cretin-Derham Hall (19-4)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: June 4 vs. TBD at Northwestern University
Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall showed no mercy in its opening round win in the Section 4-4A playoffs. The Raiders scored a season high in a 26-2 neutral field win vs. St. Paul Central (8-13). Watson Fleming had three hits and four RBI, including an inside-the-park home run.
The Raiders continued their roll with a 10-0 neutral field win vs. No. 4 seed and state No. 18 at the time, Woodbury (13-10). They broke it open with seven runs in the fifth inning.
C-DH seems to have White Bear Lake’s number. The Raiders won for the third time this season against the Bears, who have been ranked in or around the top 10 all season. They won 8-2 on neutral field to advance to the championship round where they await whoever emerges from the elimination bracket between No. 14 Stillwater (15-8), No. 21 Woodbury (13-10) or White Bear Lake.
4. Farmington
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: June 3 in Dundas vs. Rochester Century (12-12)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers are in the Section 1-4A championship.
Top seed Farmington started its playoff path with a 10-0 win in five innings against No. 8 seed Rochester John Marshall (6-15). It wasn’t quite as easy as it looked, as it took seven runs in the fifth to make this a mercy rule victory. Joe Baldus threw a no-hitter with just one walk to go with nine strikeouts. Ty Beck had half of Farmington’s four hits.
It wasn’t quite as easy in the next round hosting Lakeville South (11-10), but there was no nail biting. The Tigers won 9-3. Brandon Lund struck out six and gave up two runs in four innings to earn the win. Jacob Traynor went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Ben Keppler went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and RBI.
Next in the semifinals, Farmington rolled 13-3 in six innings on a neutral field against No. 7 seed Rochester Century. Century beat No. 5 seed Lakeville North (13-12) in an elimination game to set up a rematch with Farmington. Farmington has two games to win one and advance to state.
5. Wayzata (17-6)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: June 3 in Hopkins vs. St. Louis Park (7-16), June 3 (with win) vs. No. 18 Hopkins (14-9), June 5 in Hopkins TBD
Ranking rationale: Wayzata was one of two top-five teams to be upset in round one of the section playoffs. The top-seeded Trojans fell at home to No. 8 seed St. Louis Park 5-1 in the opening round of the Section 6-4A tournament. Wayzata bounced back in an elimination game, winning 3-2 vs. No. 5 seed Minneapolis Southwest (12-8).
Cruz Sturm singled in the walk-off run in the seventh. The Trojans finally got to relax a bit with a 14-2 drubbing of No. 6 seed Robbinsdale Armstrong (10-13). Eight runs in the first inning put this out of reach right away.
6. Shakopee (18-5)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: None
Ranking rationale: Shakopee is one of several highly ranked teams whose season either ended or is on the ropes after the opening week of the playoffs.
Shakopee nabbed a 5-2 win vs. Bloomington Jefferson (4-16) in the opening round of the Section 2-4A playoffs. The Sabers led just 3-2 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before plating a couple insurance runs.
Nick Johnson struck out nine in four innings while allowing three hits in the win. He helped his cause with a two-RBI single. Carson Schroeder had two hits. The luck wore out in a 9-6 loss in eight innings vs. No. 4 seed and state No. 22 Minnetonka (14-9).
With its back against the wall, Shakopee did what it was supposed to do for six innings against visiting Eden Prairie (6-16). The Sabers led 3-2 before surrendering a whopping 11 runs in the top of the seventh. A true shocker of a way to see an otherwise spectacular season come to an end. The quest for the school’s first state tournament berth since 1983 continues.
7. Prior Lake (16-7)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: June 3 vs. winner of Eden Prairie (6-16) vs. No. 16 Chanhassen (16-7), June 4 (with win) at No. 19 Minnetonka (14-9)
Ranking rationale: No. 2 seed Prior Lake eeked out a 3-2 win vs. No. 7 seed Eden Prairie to open the Section 2-4A playoffs. The Lakers plated the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth. Colten Gunderson was stellar, allowing three hits and one earned run over six innings.
Prior Lake stayed in the winners’ bracket with a 6-2 win vs. No. 3 seed Chanhassen. Jaeger Solis’ was a one-man wrecking crew, going 4-for-4 with a home run. The Lakers closed the week in tough fashion, falling 8-1 at home to No. 4 seed Minnetonka.
If Prior Lake can win its next game, it will have a chance at a rematch with Minnetonka in the championship. Prior Lake would have to win two in a row against the Lakers to advance to state.
8. Andover (18-5)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: June 4 in Anoka vs. Anoka (11-12), No. 23 Forest Lake (12-10) or No. 1 Blaine (20-3)
Ranking rationale: No. 2 seed Andover did what it’s supposed to go against a No. 7 seed, winning 6-0 and collecting 11 hits against Duluth East (3-18) in the Section 7-4A playoff opener. Brett Buettner led with a 3-for-3 day with two RBI. Drew Law and Keaton Coe each had two hits. Law had a double and drove in two.
Jack Simpson allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out seven to earn the win in five innings. The Huskies backed it up with a 4-2 win vs. No. 3 seed Forest Lake (12-10). The home team erased a 2-1 deficit with three runs in the sixth. Six different Huskies recorded a base hit. Buettner led with a double and pitched five innings with one earned run allowed and four strikeouts. Cale Rowe had three RBI.
Andover’s postseason resurgence continued with a 10-5 win vs. top seed and state No. 1 Blaine (20-3) to advance to the championship. The Huskies can now kick back and relax while the remaining three other teams duke it out in the elimination bracket.
9. White Bear Lake (16-7)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: June 2 at Northwestern University vs. winner of No. 21 Woodbury (13-10) vs. No. 14 Stillwater (15-8), June 4 (with win) at Northwestern vs. No. 3 Cretin-Derham Hall (19-4)
Ranking rationale: A lot of high seeds were pushed in their opening round playoff games. That includes White Bear Lake, which won 6-5 in eight innings on neutral field as the No. 2 seed against No. 7 seed Roseville (2-20) in the Section 4-4A playoffs. Blake Eckerle broke the tie in extra innings with a walk-off RBI single.
The Bears survived another round of theatrics with a 3-2 win vs. No. 3 seed Stillwater. This time, it was Owen Farrington providing the walk-off hit with a double.
The magical playoff run came to a screeching halt with an 8-2 neutral field loss to top seed Cretin-Derham Hall (19-4). The Bears have knocked off plenty of highly ranked opponents in 2025, but they have yet to solve the Raiders in three chances.
10. Mankato East (19-3)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: June 3 at New Ulm vs. No. 22 Mankato West (15-5), June 3 (with loss) in New Ulm vs. winner of Albert Lea (12-8) vs. New Ulm (16-8) OR June 4 (with win) vs. Mankato West, Albert Lea or New Ulm
Ranking rationale: The top-seeded Cougars had it on cruise control in an 11-0 win in five innings vs. No. 8 seed Worthington (2-17) in the opening round of the Section 2-3A playoffs. Owen Studtmann struck out seven and allowed just three hits in four innings.
Zach Bosse went 2-for-2, while Jack Hansen and Caden Hansen each had RBI doubles. Mankato East stayed in the winners’ bracket with a 9-5 win vs. No. 4 seed St. Peter (14-7) in the quarterfinals. Caden Hansen broke a 5-5 tie in the sixth inning with a two-RBI double.
11. Totino-Grace (16-7)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: June 2 at Big Lake (12-6-1), June 2 (with win) at Big Lake vs. Monticello (14-7-1), June 4 TBD
Ranking rationale: No. 1 seed Totino-Grace rolled in its Section 5-3A opener, winning 5-0 at home vs. No. 8 seed Fridley (4-17). The Eagles fell out of the winners’ bracket with a 3-1 upset at home against No. 4 seed Princeton (16-6). They stayed alive in the elimination bracket with a 4-3 win vs. No. 3 seed St. Francis (13-10).
12. St. Michael-Albertville (16-5)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: June 3 in Cold Spring vs. Moorhead (12-9), June 4 (with loss) in Cold Spring vs. TBD OR June 5 (with win) in Cold Spring vs. TBD
Ranking rationale: The top seed Knights opened the Section 8-4A playoffs with a 5-1 win vs. No. 8 seed Sauk Rapids-Rice (8-13). Wes Byer allowed no earned runs and struck out in a complete game. Taylan Siens had a RBI double. C.J. Splettstoesser had a two-RBI single. In the next round, Ryley Wuebkers was in peak form.
He pitched a complete game with two hits and no earned runs allowed in St. Michael-Albertville’s 3-2 home win vs. No. 4 seed Elk River (8-11). Tate Tolifson led the offense with a RBI base hit. Both teams were scoreless over the final three innings.
STMA is now in the semifinals taking on No. 7 seed Moorhead. A win and it’s in the championship. A loss, and it’ll take three straight wins to claim the section title.
13. Edina (16-7)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: June 5 in Hopkins vs. No. 5 Wayzata (17-6), St. Louis Park (7-16), or No. 18 Hopkins (14-9)
Ranking rationale: Edina is climbing up the Power 25 as it continues its lengthy win streak.
No. 2 seed Edina blasted No. 7 seed Minneapolis Washburn (11-9) 10-0 in five innings in the Section 6-4A playoff opener. Bode McConnell led with three hits. Next, the Hornets survived 4-3 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (10-13). Reid LaFrenz’ RBI ground out in the sixth proved to be the game-winning run. Edina punched its ticket to the championship with a 3-0 win vs. Hopkins.
The Hornets have won seven straight. They’re a win away from making it to the state tournament for the second time in three seasons. This comes after a 40-year state drought from 1983-2023.
14. Stillwater (15-8)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: June 2 at Northwestern University vs. No. 21 Woodbury (13-10), June 2 (with win) vs. No. 9 White Bear Lake (16-7), June 4 (with two wins) vs. No. 3 Cretin-Derham Hall (19-4)
Ranking rationale: The No. 3 seed Ponies avoided a devastating opening round loss in the Section 4-4A playoffs, winning 4-3 in eight innings on neutral field vs. No. 6 seed Tartan (7-15). They trailed 1-0 until plating two in the bottom of the fourth and again at 3-2 before tying it in the sixth and winning it in the eighth. They were on the wrong end of a walk-off when they lost 3-2 against No. 2 seed White Bear Lake.
Stillwater got back on track with a 6-0 neutral site win in an elimination game vs. East Ridge (12-11). The Ponies still need four wins in a row to make it back to state for the first time since winning the title in 2022
15. Two Rivers (19-4)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: June 2 in Burnsville vs. Eagan (11-12), June 3 (with win) in Burnsville vs. loser of Apple Valley (10-12) vs. Rosemount (10-11), June 4 (with two wins) in Burnsville vs. winner of Apple Valley vs. Rosemount
Ranking rationale: The Warriors got a heavy dose of the South Suburban Conference to open their Section 3-4A playoffs. No. 1 seed Two Rivers first dispatched No. 8 seed Burnsville (2-20), 7-1, before falling 7-6 vs. No. 4 seed Apple Valley (10-12). That was the second straight win by that score for Apple Valley.
William Denenholz pitched five innings in the win, allowing just two hits and one earned run. The Warriors responded with a 9-0 drubbing of No. 7 seed Park of Cottage Grove (4-19). Jack Grosenick went four innings and Mason Boyken three as the two combined for a three-hit shutout. J.C. Chino went 3-for-4 and Landon Monsour had a double and three RBI.
16. Chanhassen (16-7)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: June 2 vs. Eden Prairie (6-16), June 3 (with win) at No. 7 Prior Lake (16-7), June 4 (with two wins) at No. 19 Minnetonka (14-9), June 5 TBD
Ranking rationale: No. 3 seed Chanhassen got off to a slow start at the plate in the Section 2-4A playoffs. The Storm did just enough on offense to pull out a 2-1 win vs. No. 6 seed Waconia (7-14). Carter Carstens provided the walk-off RBI. Mason Brokl pitched a complete game. Two runs weren’t enough in a 6-2 loss at No. 2 seed Prior Lake. It was a tight game until the Lakers tacked on three late runs.
In an intriguing elimination game matchup, two border rivals got a rubber match in the playoffs. It went the way of the host Storm in an 8-3 win over No. 5 seed Chaska (15-8), which drops to No. 20 this week. Jonathan Drevlow starred with a 3-for-4 day with two home runs and four RBI. Carter Carstens hit a three-run jack. Mason Brokl pitched six strong innings to earn the win.
17. Champlin Park (15-7)
Previous ranking: 19
This week’s games: June 5 vs. No. 2 Mounds View (17-6), Osseo (5-17) or Maple Grove (12-11)
Ranking rationale: Champlin Park overcame a slow finish to the regular season to catch fire in the postseason.
The No. 2 seed Rebels dispatched No. 7 seed Irondale (6-16) 8-1 in the Section 5-4A playoff opener. Champlin Park stayed in the winners’ bracket with a 6-4 win vs. No. 3 seed Rogers (11-12). Kellan Oligmueller’s two-RBI double in the bottom of the sixth broke a 4-4 tie.
The Rebels are in the catbird seat to win the section after downing Maple Grove 7-2 in the semifinals. They now get two chances to win one game at home in hopes of advancing to state for the first time since 2017.
18. Hopkins (14-9)
Previous ranking: 21
This week’s games: June 3 vs. winner of St. Louis Park (7-16) vs. No. 5 Wayzata (17-6)
Ranking rationale: One of Hopkins’ best seasons in recent memory continued in the Section 6-4A playoffs. The No. 4 seed Royals opened with a 3-2 win vs. No. 5 seed Minneapolis Southwest (12-8). They lucked out and got to stay at home for round two, winning 5-1 vs. No. 8 seed St. Louis Park, which had just upset top seed Wayzata the previous day. Karl Schiebe pitched a complete game against Southwest.
The Royals still have work to do to get to the championship after falling 3-0 in the semifinals to No. 2 seed Edina (16-7).
19. Minnetonka (14-9)
Previous ranking: 22
This week’s games: June 4 vs. Eden Prairie (6-16), No. 16 Chanhassen (16-7) or No. 7 Prior Lake (16-7)
Ranking rationale: It appeared Minnetonka was playing possum to close the regular season. The Skippers shook off a six-game losing streak by picking up a pair of ranked wins to open the Section 2-4A playoffs.
First, No. 4 seed Minnetonka held on to win 5-4 in nine innings vs. No. 5 seed and then-state No. 15 Chaska (15-8). Garrett Wheeler singled in the walk-off run. Jacob Musgjerd’s home run helped Minnetonka to a 4-0 lead. Next was a 9-6 win in eight innings at top seed and state No. 2 at the time, Shakopee (18-5). Musgjerd, Sam Friberg and Miles Humphreys each had two hits.
The Skippers are in the championship thanks to an 8-1 win at Prior Lake. Mateo Aldecocea spun a complete game two-hitter. Matthew Marceau led the offense going 3-for-5. August Berger homered.
20. Chaska (15-8)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: None
Ranking rationale: One of the most anticipated opening round playoff matchups in the state lived up to the hype. No. 5 seed Chaska lost 5-4 in nine innings at No. 4 seed Minnetonka (14-9) in a battle of top-25 teams.
The Hawks bounced back to keep their season alive with a 3-2 win in eight innings vs. a Bloomington Jefferson (4-16) squad that was coming off a three-run loss to top seed and state No. 2 Shakopee (18-5) the previous game. Drew Dardis pitched well in six innings. Owen Strey doubled in the tying run in the bottom of the seventh. Ryan Kamann had the game-winning RBI in the eighth.
The Hawks couldn’t extend their season in the elimination bracket, falling 8-3 at No. 3 seed Chanhassen (16-7).
21. Woodbury (13-10)
Previous ranking: 18
This week’s games: June 2 at Northwestern University vs. No. 14 Stillwater (15-8), June 2 (with win) at Northwestern vs. No. 9 White Bear Lake (16-7), June 4 at Northwestern TBD
Ranking rationale: Woodbury opened the Section 4-4A playoffs in thrilling fashion. The No. 4 seed Royals pulled out an 8-7 win in eight innings vs. No. 5 seed East Ridge (12-11). Matthew Markfort singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth. The next game had fewer theatrics.
The Royals fell 10-0 to top seed and new state No. 3 Cretin-Derham Hall (19-4). Woodbury lived to fight another week with a 7-1 elimination game win on neutral field vs. Tartan (7-15). Woodbury’s been a solid team all season but will have to break through and beat one of the heavy hitters to keep its season going.
22. Mankato West (15-5)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: June 3 in New Ulm vs. No. 10 Mankato East (19-3), June 3 (with loss) in New Ulm vs. winner of Albert Lea (12-8) vs. New Ulm (16-8) OR June 4 (with win) vs. Mankato West, Albert Lea or New Ulm
Ranking rationale: A run to the Section 2-3A semifinals has the Scarlets back in the Power 25. No. 2 seed Mankato West won 12-6 vs. No. 7 seed Jordan (5-15) and 8-4 vs. No. 3 seed Marshall (18-6). Ben O’Neil had four hits and was a home run shy of the cycle with five RBI and Jayden Knutson had three hits and a pair of RBI in the Jordan win. Against Marshall, O’Neil led with three hits. Ben Hoehn allowed two earned runs over 5 ⅓ innings.
Mankato West will be motivated for its rematch with rival Mankato East with a championship game berth on the line. The Cougars took the first two meetings by a combined three runs.
23. Forest Lake (12-10)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: June 3 at Anoka (11-12), June 3 (with win) in Anoka vs. No. 1 Blaine (20-3), June 4 (with two wins) in Anoka vs. No. 8 Andover (18-5)
Ranking rationale: Forest Lake is back in the Power 25 after winning two of three games thus far in the Section 7-4A playoffs. The No. 3 seed Rangers rolled 12-2 vs. No. 6 seed Cambridge-Isanti (9-13) in the opener. They dropped to the elimination bracket with a 4-2 loss at No. 2 seed Andover. Forest Lake kept its season alive with a 9-4 win vs. Centennial (11-12).
24. St. Cloud Cathedral (21-1)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: June 2 vs. Pierz (14-8), June 3 (with loss) vs. TBD OR June 5 (with win) vs. TBD
Ranking rationale: The Crusaders haven’t met much pushback in their run to the Section 6-2A semifinals. Top seed St. Cloud Cathedral won 15-0 vs. No. 16 seed Osakis (4-14), 3-0 vs. No. 8 seed Foley (11-11) and 11-1 vs. No. 5 seed Albany (12-9). Henry Schloe had three hits, a RBI and pitched a complete game against Albany.
Caden Johnson also had three hits in that one. Cathedral is in prime position to make it back to state for the first time since 2018. The Crusaders are seeking their 10th state championship and 15th state tournament appearance.
25. Perham (18-1)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: June 2 in Park Rapids vs. Thief River Falls/Goodridge (14-7), June 2 (with loss) in Park Rapids vs. TBD OR June 3 (with win) in Park Rapids vs. TBD, June 5 TBD
Ranking rationale: Class 2A teams round out the last two spots of this week’s Power 25.
Perham is cruising in the Section 8-2A playoffs. The top-seeded Yellowjackets received a first round bye before picking up a 5-1 win vs. No. 4 seed Hawley in the South subsection semifinals. Next was a 20-0 romp in five innings against No. 6 seed Barnesville (3-10).
Three runs in the bottom of the sixth put it away against Hawley. Ty Rooney and Carsen Zeise led the offense with a pair of hits each. Against Barnesville, Perham plated 11 runs in the second inning. Alex Blume, Gavin Griffin, Bradyn Anderson and Zeise each had two hits. Three pitchers combined to throw a two-hitter.
Recommended Articles