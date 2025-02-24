Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings (2/24/2025)
The 2024 Minnesota high school boys basketball is in full swing, and High School on SI has the top 25 teams in the state ranked regardless of classification.
1. Hopkins (24-1)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s games: Feb. 28 vs. Buffalo (13-11)
Ranking rationale: Hopkins won at home in a game mired with far less controversy than its win the week prior over No. 5 Wayzata (20-4). The Royals took care of business 77-62 vs. new No. 24 St. Michael-Albertville (15-9).
Hopkins led 44-36 at halftime and was paced on the night by 18 points for Jayden Moore, 16 for Anthony Smith and 15 for Ahmed Nur and J.J. Semanko. Moore added 11 assists and six rebounds. Semanko had eight rebounds and Nur six.
The Royals picked up their ninth win over a team in this week’s Power 25, dismantling No. 10 Minnetonka (17-7), 84-65. Hopkins asserted itself from the jump and led 41-25 at the break. Smith dropped 29 on 11-for-15 shooting. Moore contributed 18 and Semanko 16.
2. Cretin-Derham Hall (23-1)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s games: Feb. 25 vs. Stillwater (15-9), Feb. 27 vs. Forest Lake (6-18)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders won 75-57 at White Bear Lake (12-11) and 78-61 at Mounds View (17-7). Cretin-Derham Hall looks destined for a share of the Suburban East Conference title if it can take care of business this week. Jojo Mitchell led with 18 points and Monteff Dixon added 17 against Mounds View. In that game against one of the top unranked teams in the state, the Raiders led 45-22 at the half.
3. Mankato East (23-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s games: Feb. 25 vs. Breck (15-9), Feb. 28 at Winona (3-22)
Ranking rationale: The Cougars had the pleasure of beating their crosstown rivals, Mankato West (9-15), by a combined margin of victory of 63 points.
The season sweep was completed last week with an 85-59 home win. Brogan Madson led with 24 points and seven assists to go with 19 points for Lucas Gustafson, 14 for Ganden Gosch and a 10-10 double-double for Braden Petzel.
East added a 99-48 win at Red Wing (9-15). Madson led with 31 points, five assists and four steals. Dwuan Reliford had 20 points, five rebounds and four steals. A busy week was capped with an 83-33 win at Austin (9-15) that officially capped the Big 9 Conference title. Madson had 21 points to go with 15 for Gustafson. Gosch posted an 8-9-6 statline.
4. Tartan (23-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s games: Feb. 25 vs. North St. Paul (11-9), Feb. 28 at South St. Paul (10-14)
Ranking rationale: One-hundred leads to 700. A 100-57 blitzkrieg against Tartan’s top contender in the Metro East Conference, Hastings (19-5), equaled win No. 700 for head coach Mark Klingsporn. A top-10 winningest coach in Minnesota high school history is having his best season thus far.
Emmanuel Oyesanmi and K.J. Wilson co-led with 21 points to go with 19 for C.J. Banks. The Titans hung 61 points in the first half. This was a statement game for a team who can be rightfully accused of padding their record against weaker teams.
5. Wayzata (20-4)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s games: Feb. 25 vs. No. 13 DeLaSalle (20-4), Feb. 28 at No. 10 Minnetonka (17-7)
Ranking rationale: Even without the services of its head coach Bryan Schnettler, Wayzata rolled to a 110-80 home win over previous No. 13 East Ridge (18-6). The Trojans looked like a motivated bunch coming off an emotional 77-76 loss at No. 1 Hopkins (24-1) the previous week in which Schnettler’s behavior during the game prompted the school to dole out a one-game suspension. Christian Wiggins led with 25 points to go with 23 for Isaac Olmstead. Wayzata led 54-43 at the half.
The Trojans’ war path continued with a 90-59 drubbing of current No. 24 St. Michael-Albertville (15-9).
6. Alexandria (20-3)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s games: Feb. 24 vs. Bemidji (14-9), Feb. 25 at Detroit Lakes (12-11), Feb. 28 vs. St. Cloud Tech (4-19)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria won 92-64 vs. Fergus Falls (17-7). The Otters hung tough for a while with the Cards before they heated up in the second half. Talen Witt led all scorers with 31 points. Chase Thompson posted 27 points and eight rebounds.
The Cards also showed no mercy in an 80-42 win at Sartell (12-11). That win was impressive considering Sartell won its next game vs. previous No. 22 Moorhead (18-7) by 13.
7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (22-2)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s games: Feb. 25 at No. 8 Orono (18-6), Feb. 28 at Bloomington Jefferson (6-17)
Ranking rationale: Benilde-St. Margaret’s had a little tougher time than expected against New Prague (3-21), winning just 74-65 at home. The effort picked up a few nights later with a 78-55 win vs. a Chaska (9-16) team that’s talented enough to pull off Power 25 upsets.
The Red Knights have cleaned up this season on neighboring teams in this week’s ranking. They own 20-plus-point wins on neutral floor vs. No. 9 Shakopee (19-5) and at No. 10 Minnetonka (17-7). A tight home win vs. No. 8 Orono (18-6) and two losses by a combined five points, including at No. 6 Alexandria (20-3), makes for a mighty good resume for this Class 3A title contender.
8. Orono (18-6)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s games: Feb. 25 vs. No. 9 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (22-2), Feb. 28 at St. Louis Park (12-12)
Ranking rationale: The Spartans won 79-74 at Chanhassen (10-15) and 89-72 at Waconia (12-12). Brady Wooley’s 26 points and 16 rebounds paired well with 29 and nine for Nolan Groves in the win over the Storm, in which Orono had to hang on after leading by double digits.
Against the Wildcats, the Spartans surged after leading 39-37 at the break. Groves dropped 43 and nine and Wooley 23 and 15. There may not be a better one-two punch in the state than this duo.
9. Shakopee (19-5)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s games: Feb. 25 vs. Eagan (15-9), Feb. 28 vs. No. 16 Apple Valley (20-4)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee continued its dominant stretch with an 87-61 win at previous No. 25 Eagan. The Sabers were in control for all 36 minutes and led 49-26 at the midway mark. Ten Shakopee players scored, led by 20 for Luke Wherley and 15 for Devin Pass and Eli Schroeder. Isaac Cordes had 11 and in the game set the program’s career assist record.
Shakopee also tacked on a 78-53 home win over Burnsville (4-20). Ten Sabers again found the score sheet led by 14 for Eli Schroeder. So many different guys can beat you on this team that’s all but secured the South Suburban Conference title with a two-game lead entering the week.
10. Minnetonka (17-7)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s games: Feb. 25 at Buffalo (13-11), Feb. 28 vs. No. 5 Wayzata (20-4)
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka opened last week with a 78-63 vs. Edina (8-17). It was close early on with Minnetonka holding a 44-38 halftime advantage. Isa El-Amin led all scorers with 32 points followed by 15 for Malachi Boadi.
The Skippers couldn’t overcome a slow start in its effort to beat a No. 1 team on the road for the second time this season. They fell 84-65 at Hopkins (24-1) after trailing by 16 at the half. El-Amin led Tonka with 16 points. Future Iowa State football player Caleb Francois was next with 14.
11. Totino-Grace (18-5)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s games: Feb. 25 at No. 21 Park Center (14-9)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles prevailed in a pivotal Northwest Suburban Conference matchup, winning their only matchup with previous No. 12 Champlin Park (20-4), 80-71 on the road. Chace Watley led Totino-Grace with 32 points to go with 17 for Malachi Hill. This halted a 12-game win streak for the Rebels.
The Eagles improved their own win streak to five with an 81-66 result vs. Spring Lake Park (11-14). T-G has just one more matchup before the postseason. Its Feb. 28 game at Eau Claire Memorial, Wisconsin, was canceled.
12. Champlin Park (20-4)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s games: Feb. 25 at Eden Prairie (11-13)
Ranking rationale: In a clash of two of the Northwest Suburban Conference’s top teams. Champlin Park fell 80-71 at home vs. new No. 11 Totino-Grace (18-5) in the teams’ only meeting of the season. Totino-Grace transfer Tyler Wagner did his part to try to will the Rebels to victory with a game-high 36 points.
Champlin Park bounced back a few nights later with a 96-68 rout at Coon Rapids (6-18). Preston Thielke led with 21 to go with 20 for Wagner and 16 for Kyler Pust.
13. DeLaSalle (20-4)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s games: Feb. 25 at No. 5 Wayzata (20-4)
Ranking rationale: DeLaSalle won 72-49 at home against Bloomington Kennedy (6-17) and 89-45 at Brooklyn Center (3-21). The Islanders’ four losses this season have all been within 14 points to ranked opponents. One of the losses came against a team they split with, current No. 23 Richfield (19-5). DLS has a marquee neutral floor win on its resume over reigning Class 4A champion No. 10 Minnetonka (17-7).
14. Prior Lake (19-5)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s games: Feb. 25 at Farmington (12-12), Feb. 28 vs. Eastview (5-19)
Ranking rationale: Prior Lake dismantled a Farmington team that was on a three-game win streak, winning 77-54 at home. It was all Lakers in the second half after going up by three at the half. Norbu Jenpa led all scorers with 21 points followed by 14 for Brayden Thompson.
Prior Lake also caught previous No. 25 Eagan (15-9) at the right time. It cruised 94-45 at home vs. the Wildcats. Jenpa had 20 points and Cade Wozney added 16. Twelve Lakers found the score sheet on a night its starters got some well-earned time to rest in the second half. The Lakers own two top-10 wins this season (vs. No. 9 Shakopee, vs. No. 10 Minnetonka).
15. Apple Valley (19-5)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s games: Feb. 25 vs. Lakeville North (14-10), Feb. 28 at No. 9 Shakopee (19-5)
Ranking rationale: Apple Valley bounced back from a tight loss vs. a red-hot Shakopee team a couple weeks ago to win another close one, 68-62 at previous No. 24 Lakeville North (14-10). Twenty-four points from Justin Cowan and 20 from Camare Young were instrumental in the Eagles overcoming a 29-27 halftime deficit.
Apple Valley dropped its next game, 67-66 at a Lakeville South (14-10) team in consideration to be ranked this week. Next, in its fifth straight game decided by six points or fewer, Apple Valley pulled out a 77-74 win vs. St. Paul Central (19-6). Cowan dropped 36 on 12-for-16 shooting to carry his team to a non-conference triumph.
16. East Ridge (18-6)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s games: Feb. 25 at Woodbury (10-14), Feb. 28 vs. Roseville (10-14)
Ranking rationale: East Ridge kept its slim hopes of a Suburban East Conference title alive by taking care of business against visiting Stillwater (15-9), 77-55. The Raptors pulled away after leading 39-35 at halftime. Cedric Tomes led with 22 points and James Martin added 20.
The Raptors have proven they’re capable of beating elite teams with a 19-point win at then-No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (23-1) earlier this month. They were not up for the challenge last week at No. 5 Wayzata (20-4), falling 110-80. East Ridge hung in down 11 at the half but could not keep pace with the Trojans’ explosive offense. Eighty points was more than enough to bounce back the next time out, an 80-44 win vs. Forest Lake (6-18). Kyle Frendt led with 22 points in the victory.
17. Byron (22-2)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s games: Feb. 24 vs. Northfield (12-12), Feb. 28 at St. Peter (12-12)
Ranking rationale: Byron remained perfect away from home, winning 89-71 at Zumbrota-Mazeppa (16-10). Colin Hansen led with 20 points in a fairly close game at the half where the Bears led 43-37.
The Hiawatha Valley League champions finished their conference slate 15-1 after an 80-64 victory vs. Pine Island (15-11). Will Brian went off for 31 to help avoid the upset after trailing by one at the break.
18. Albany (23-0)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s games: Feb. 25 at Little Falls (4-20), Feb. 28 vs. Milaca (5-17)
Ranking rationale: With nearly a week off in between games due to a Feb. 18 matchup at Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (17-7) being canceled, the rested Huskies pounced on visiting St. Cloud Cathedral (16-8), 86-62. Zeke Austin and Sam Hondl co-led with 25 points.
Class 2A-No. 1 Albany picked up one of its best victories of the season its next time out. The Huskies halted host Holdingford’s (22-3) 19-game win streak with an 81-59 blowout. Hondl was dominant with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Austin led with 26 points. An unbeaten regular season is all but a formality as it closes its conference title-winning campaign with two teams at the bottom of the Granite Ridge standings.
19. Waseca (25-0)
Last week’s ranking: 20
This week’s games: Feb. 27 vs. LeSueur-Henderson (17-6), Feb. 28 at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (4-21)
Ranking rationale: Waseca’s only game scheduled for last week was moved from Feb. 20 to Feb. 28 at NRHEG. The Class 2A-No. 1 Bluejays are a week away from completing a perfect regular season, albeit against a schedule devoid of any Power 25 teams.
20. Maple Grove (14-8)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Feb. 24 vs. St. Paul Harding (14-9), Feb. 27 vs. Holy Family (9-14)
Ranking rationale: The Crimson are back in the Power 25 after winning 82-55 at Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-21) and 90-70 vs. Blaine (13-11). Maple Grove led 44-27 at the half at Armstrong. Keegan Harney led with 24 points against the Falcons and 28 against the Bengals. The senior sniper owns the 3-point record for makes in a game (10), season (80) and career (171).
A season sweep over current No. 21 Park Center (14-9) and a win in their only meeting against No. 22 Anoka (19-6) result in the Crimson jumping all the way up to No. 20.
21. Park Center (14-9)
Last week’s ranking: 23
This week’s games: Feb. 25 vs. No. 11 Totino-Grace (18-5), Feb. 27 at Andover (10-15)
Ranking rationale: The Pirates are winners of five in a row and eight of their last nine after winning their only game last week. They prevailed 86-76 vs. previous No. 19 Anoka (19-6). Head coach James Ware is working his magic with a new-look roster that struggled to a 2-7 start against a brutally tough schedule but is now hitting its stride with a week left before the playoffs. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Park Center make it back to state out of Section 5-4A.
22. Anoka (19-6)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s games: Feb. 27 at St. Francis (9-15)
Ranking rationale: Anoka had to sit on its loss a couple weeks ago at current No. 20 Maple Grove (16-8) for over a week. The motivated Tornadoes took out any frustration on their four-game win streak being snapped by rolling 88-68 at home vs. Osseo (7-17). Peyton Podany dropped 30 points in a game his team led 41-32 at the half. Trey Borchers contributed 19.
23. Richfield (19-5)
Last week’s ranking: 21
This week’s games: Feb. 24 vs. St. Anthony (11-12), Feb. 27 vs. Minneapolis South (11-13)
Ranking rationale: Rounding out the last three spots in this week’s Power 25 was a bit of a struggle. Richfield hangs onto its ranking despite taking its first bad loss of the 2024-25 slate, 84-79 at Holy Angels (12-13). The Stars entered losers of three of their last four, though were in third in the Tri-Metro Conference standings behind only No. 13 DeLaSalle (20-4) and Richfield.
This spoiled the Spartans’ 12-game win streak and their chances at winning a conference title unless DLS slips up in the final week. Richfield got back on the horse a couple nights later, winning 88-79 at St. Anthony.
24. St. Michael-Albertville (15-9)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Feb. 27 vs. Sartell (12-11)
Ranking rationale: Despite going 0-2 last week, the computers still love St. Michael-Albertville. The latest Feb. 23 QRF ranking has STMA as the No. 16 overall team in the state. While I don’t think of the Knights quite so highly, they perhaps were overlooked last week in being out of the Power 25. Hence, that’s why losses to No. 1 Hopkins (24-1) and No. 5 Wayzata (20-4) did not harm them. Six of STMA’s losses this season were to either those two teams or No. 10 Minnetonka (17-7).
The Knights’ resume features wins at current No. 12 Champlin Park (20-4) and 20 Maple Grove (16-8).
25. Caledonia (24-2)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Feb. 27 vs. Albert Lea (6-19)
Ranking rationale: With four of the teams ranked Nos. 20-25 in the Power 25 taking losses last week, it’s time to introduce some fresh blood. There are now three Class 2A squads with a number in front of their name with Caledonia debuting.
The Warriors ended the regular season on a 13-game win streak over plenty of solid teams from Minnesota and Wisconsin. All but one victory in the streak came by double digits. Caledonia’s only losses this season came by five against a Stewartville (20-5) team that’s been in the Power 25 for large chunks of the season.
The other was by 10 at Onalaska, Wisconsin (16-7), a bigger school that’s perennially a winner. Caledonia went undefeated en route to winning the Three Rivers Conference.