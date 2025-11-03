Top 25 Minnesota High School Football State Rankings — November 3, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school football state tournaments are here, and High School On SI has all-classification top 25 rankings. Here are the rankings entering the the state quarterfinals.
Top 25 Minnesota High School Football State Rankings — November 3, 2025
No. 1 Maple Grove (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s game: Nov. 7 vs. No. 7 Lakeville South (8-2) at Eastview
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove didn’t have to sweat it out in its round of 16 game like so many of its Class 6A brethren. The Crimson rolled 55-18 vs. East Ridge (5-5). Aside from surrendering a 69-yard touchdown in the first quarter that allowed East Ridge to pull within one, Maple Grove was nearly flawless.
Kaden Harney finished 9-for-13 for 245 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions and also ran five times for 49 yards and three touchdowns. James Engle added 11 carries for 157 yards and three scores to go with one 76-yard touchdown reception.
No. 2 St. Thomas Academy (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s game: Nov. 8 vs. Rochester Mayo (6-4) at Woodbury
Ranking rationale: Don’t let the 32-19 final score trick you into thinking St. Thomas Academy’s Section 3-5A championship game win vs. Two Rivers (5-5) was close. The Cadets eased up after leading 32-0 in the third quarter.
Two defensive touchdowns fueled STA’s victory. Todd Rogalski had a 66-yard pick-six and Teddy Petschel returned a fumble 41 yards to the house. Rogalski also caught a 33-yard touchdown pass. All phases of the game were working as Toren Piltingsrud nailed field goals of 35 and 29 yards. The Cadets drew the top seed in the South for the state tournament.
No. 3 Centennial (9-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. No. 17 Moorhead (6-4) at Spring Lake Park
Ranking rationale: Centennial polished off a Shakopee (5-5) team that was beginning to refind its groove, winning 28-3. The Cougars have the best scoring defense among the remaining Class 6A quarterfinalists, allowing 11.7 per game.
It’ll make for a fascinating clash of contrasts when they take on one of the state’s best offenses in Moorhead, which averages 35.8 a night and put up 64 last week at Woodbury.
No. 4 Minnetonka (8-2)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s game: Nov. 7 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (5-5)
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka saved one of its best defensive performances of the season for the right time. The Skippers are bound for the Class 6A quarterfinals after escaping 14-7 vs. Prior Lake (5-5). It was a scoreless game until Caden Gutzmer hit Kirion Vogel for a 59-yard strike in the third quarter.
The Lakers tied it in the fourth, only for Caleb Francois to rush for the 34-yard go-ahead score with 7:14 remaining. Prior Lake drove into the red zone and took a shot to the end zone as time expired that fell incomplete.
No. 5 Eden Prairie (8-2)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s game: Nov. 7 vs. No. 18 Edina (6-4) at Osseo
Ranking rationale: I had Eden Prairie as the better team despite being on the road last week at then-No. 13 Champlin Park (8-2). The Eagles proved it, winning 21-16. They led 7-3 at halftime but trailed when the Rebels returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown.
Eden Prairie gave Champlin Park a taste of its own medicine when Gavin Walden returned a fumble 15 yards for a score. Walden also ran in a seven-yard touchdown that gave the Eagles an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. Owen Konrad led EP with 20 carries for 93 yards.
No. 6 Marshall (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. Totino-Grace (6-4) at Blaine
Ranking rationale: Marshall is now the top-ranked Class 4A team with previous No. 7 Byron (9-1) being eliminated. The Tigers are Section 2 champions and the top seed at state in the South after winning 22-7 vs. previous No. 23 ROCORI (8-2). Marshall surrendered a touchdown for the game’s first points before scoring 22 unanswered.
The Tigers tied it up on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Levi Maeyaert to Cash Willer. Andrew Stelter rushed for two touchdowns and finished with 18 carries for 144 yards.
No. 7 Lakeville South (8-2)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s game: Nov. 7 vs. No. 1 Maple Grove (10-0) at Eastview
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South did exactly what its upcoming Class 6A state quarterfinals opponent did: win its round of 16 matchup by 37. The Cougars pitched a 37-0 shutout at home against Mounds View (5-5). All 37 points came in the final three quarters. The Mustangs were limited to 36 rush yards on 21 carries. Nic Swanson and Griffen Dean each rushed for two touchdowns. Myles Krinkie added a pick-six.
No. 8 Chanhassen (9-1)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s game: Nov. 8 vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (7-3) at Osseo
Ranking rationale: Chanhassen knocked off its border rival and previous No. 21 Chaska (7-3) 14-0 to win the Section 2-5A championship. The Storm scored a touchdown in the first from Nathan Ramler to Kade Bush, which was all they would need. Chanhassen’s only loss this season was at No. 2 St. Thomas Academy (10-0). The Storm drew the South No. 2 seed for the Class 5A state tournament.
No. 9 Alexandria (9-1)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s game: Nov. 8 vs. No. 10 Spring Lake Park (10-0) at Monticello
Ranking rationale: The Cardinals breezed to a Section 8-5A title, winning 49-21 at home vs. Bemidji (5-5). Alexandria scored the first 24 points of the night and led by as much as 36. Quarterback Talan Witt ran nine times for 115 yards and four touchdowns to go with 6-for-9 completions for 65 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
Brody Berg added 19 rushes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. The Cards have won nine in a row with their only blemish a walk-off loss to current No. 8 Chanhassen (9-1) in Week 1.
No. 10 Spring Lake Park (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s game: Nov. 8 vs. No. 9 Alexandria (9-1) at Monticello
Ranking rationale: Spring Lake Park cracks the top 10 for the first time this season in the final edition of the Power 25. The Panthers are Section 6-5A champions after rolling 45-16 vs. Buffalo (6-4). SLP compiled 35 rushes for 376 yards and six touchdowns to bully the Bison.
The Panthers drew the North No. 3 seed for the Class 5A state tournament where they’ll finally get a chance to prove themselves and play a Power 25 team this week.
No. 11 Rosemount (8-2)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s game: N/A
Ranking rationale: Rosemount draws the distinction of the highest ranked team whose season is over. The Irish were upset last week in the Class 6A round of 16, 14-0 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (5-5).
Rosemount’s defense stepped up per usual, allowing just one touchdown through three quarters, but the offense couldn’t get anything going. A sour ending still doesn’t completely spoil an incredible turnaround season. Rosemount won just one game a year ago.
No. 12 Kasson-Mantorville (9-1)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. Hill-Murray (9-1) at Stillwater
Ranking rationale: A revenge win against previous No. 7 Byron (9-1) in the Section 1-4A title game didn’t appear in the cards for much of the night. The KoMets lost at the Bears 34-20 on Oct. 3. Four weeks later on a neutral field, they fell behind 21-3 in the first half. Kasson-Mantorville stormed back to win 31-28 and advance to the Class 4A state tournament.
K-M scored 21 straight points, including 14 in the third quarter, to take a 24-21 lead. Byron rallied in the third with a touchdown. Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon’s 15-yard touchdown run with 9:26 remaining proved to be the game-winner. Byron was stopped short near the goal line with under three minutes left. Parker Richards led the KoMets with 13 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown.
No. 13 Byron (9-1)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s game: N/A
Ranking rationale: What a tough way to end the season for Byron. The Bears got off to a dream start in the Section 1-4A championship game held at Rochester Mayo High School. They led then-No. 16 Kasson-Mantorville (9-1) 21-3 and looked ready to cruise in a matchup that was tight for much of the night when Byron won in the regular season.
Twenty-one straight K-M points later, and the script flipped. Byron admirably fought back to retake the lead late in the third quarter, but K-M notched the go-ahead score early in the fourth. Jordan Heimer went out fighting, leading the Bears with another gaudy stat line: 26 rushes for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
No. 14 Champlin Park (8-2)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s game: N/A
Ranking rationale: Champlin Park doesn’t get penalized too much for going toe to toe with a team that’s now re-entered the top five. The Rebels’ season came to a close in the Class 6A round of 16 with a 21-16 home loss to current No. 5 Eden Prairie (8-2).
Despite being held without an offensive touchdown until the fourth quarter, Champlin Park hung tough. Leo Kromah returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown to give the Rebels their first lead, 10-7 in the third quarter. Unfortunately for the home team, the Eagles responded with a scoop and score TD of their own.
EP then went up 11 with under three to go in the fourth quarter. Champlin Park’s offense finally found the end zone on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Miles Felton to Eric Lukes Jr with 1:44 left, but it didn’t get a chance to go for a game-winning drive. The Rebels never got a signature win in 2025, but they took a massive step by doubling their win total.
No. 15 Elk River (8-2)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s game: Nov. 8 vs. Minneapolis Washburn (8-3)
Ranking rationale: Elk River avenged one of its two losses from the regular season, winning 27-23 at previous No. 14 Monticello (8-2) in the Section 7-5A championship. Monticello won the Week 7 matchup 22-14 in Monticello.
The playoff matchup played out very interestingly: the defenses shined in scoreless first and third quarters, while a shootout ensued in the second and fourth. The Elks and Magic traded touchdowns in the second with Monti leading 16-14 at halftime. The Magic got up nine early in the fourth before the defending Class 5A champions rediscovered their postseason acumen.
Braedon Becker’s 11-yard touchdown rush pulled Elk River within three with 9:48 to go. Becker’s 14-yarder with 38 seconds left stunned the home crowd. His 15 rushes for 118 yards led a ground game that averaged 6.1 yards per carry for 299 total.
No. 16 Monticello (8-2)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s game: N/A
Ranking rationale: I have Monticello as a top-five Class 5A team in the state, but given its tough section draw, the Magic are heading home early. Top seed Monticello fell 27-23 at home to No. 2 seed and new No. 15 Elk River (8-2) in the Section 7-5A championship.
It was a reversal of the regular season matchup in which the Magic rallied from a 14-0 deficit to win 22-14. This time, Elk River pulled off the heroics by erasing a nine-point fourth quarter disadvantage.
While the Elks did their thing on the ground, Monti had success through the air with Carson Deibele throwing two touchdown passes in the first half to give his team a 16-14 lead at the break. One of them went to Garett Bauer, who also ran for a touchdown that gave his team a 23-14 lead with 11:24 to go. It was a tough end to the season for the Magic, whose only other loss was a 7-0 slugfest against another 5A state tournament team, current No. 9 Alexandria (9-1).
No. 17 Moorhead (6-4)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. No. 3 Centennial (9-1) at Spring Lake Park
Ranking rationale: Moorhead is getting healthy at the right time. Standout junior quarterback Jett Feeney returned to the lineup late in the regular season and hasn’t lost since. The Spuds have won three straight on the road, starting with a 51-44 regular season finale at current No. 18 and fellow Class 6A state quarterfinalist, Edina (6-4). It continued in the playoffs with a 38-21 rout at Blaine (5-4) and 64-48 basketball score at previous No. 22 Woodbury (7-3).
In the most recent matchup, Feeney went 21-for-38 for 318 yards, six touchdowns and no picks. He also rushed six times for 20 yards and a score. Taye Reich added 18 carries for 170 yards and two TDs. David Mack and Zak Walker were the top receiving targets with each recording three touchdowns.
Mack had 10 grabs for 135 yards, while Walker needed just four receptions to rack up 128 yards. How Moorhead will handle this week’s matchup against a Centennial defense holding opponents under two touchdowns per game is intriguing.
No. 18 Edina (6-4)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Nov. 7 vs. No. 5 Eden Prairie (8-2) at Osseo
Ranking rationale: Edina is back in the Power 25 after pulling off a 31-30 overtime thriller to win at previous No. 12 Forest Lake (8-2) in the Class 6A round of 16. The Hornets rallied from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit by scoring 17 straight. A 33-yard Will Gremmels field goal gave Edina its first lead, 24-21, with 5:01 to go.
The Rangers forced overtime with a 42-yard field goal with one second left. Edina got the ball first in OT and punched it in on a Mason West five-yard touchdown rush. The NHL first round draft pick finished with a 12-for-16 passing night for 112 yards and a touchdown. Chase Bjorgaard added 19 rushes for 59 yards and two scores to go with two receptions for 14 yards and a TD. Forest Lake countered with a touchdown but was stopped short on a 2-point conversion attempt.
Edina is a battle-tested team with a quality win at current No. 4 Minnetonka (9-1). Aside from an early season blowout loss at No. 1 Maple Grove (10-0), it’s competed in every game.
No. 19 Forest Lake (8-2)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s game: N/A
Ranking rationale: Forest Lake can hang its Ranger hat on going 15-5 over the last two seasons, but its state tournament drought dating back to 2009 continues. The Rangers lost in the Class 6A round of 16 in heartbreaking fashion, 31-30 in overtime at home to new No. 18 Edina (6-4).
Forest Lake went for the gusto in OT and came up shy on a game-winning 2-point conversion attempt. The try was setup by future University of Minnesota defensive lineman getting the rock with the game on the line, scoring a 2-yard touchdown rush.
The Rangers led 21-7 in the third quarter after Mack Jurkovich found the end zone from 52 yards out. The Hornets rallied to take the lead before Jayden Onuonga drilled a 42-yard field goal with a second left in regulation to force overtime. Despite an impressive record, Forest Lake finished the season without a big-time win.
No. 20 Jackson County Central (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s game: Nov. 8 vs. Caledonia (9-2) at Orono
Ranking rationale: Jackson County Central drops a spot due to a couple teams breaking into the Power 25 more than anything the Huskies did wrong. They continued their dominant season by winning the Section 3-2A championship 30-6 on neutral field vs. Le Sueur-Henderson (8-3).
This was JCC’s closest game of the season. It’s the Huskies’ fourth straight section title as they look to repeat as Class 2A champs. Quarterback Roman Voss had his hand in all facets of the game. He ran for a 1-yard touchdown to give JCC an 8-0 halftime lead. He threw a 15-yard touchdown to Evan Bartholomaus and later had a 53-yard pick-six.
No. 21 Mahtomedi (8-2)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s game: N/A
Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi lost two of its last three games after a 7-0 start to the season. The Zephyrs still have lots to be proud of with one loss coming to No. 2 St. Thomas Academy (10-0). The other came at home in the Section 4-5A championship against a team it had already defeated on the road, Cretin-Derham Hall (7-3). The 49-44 loss denied Mahtomedi from making state for the fifth time since 2019. The Zephyrs never led in this one but kept battling.
They were down 43-22 with 8:23 left in the fourth quarter before pulling within six. They scored 28 points in the quarter and got within five with 46 seconds left, but it was too little too late. Mark Graff finished with an 11-for-21 passing line for 142 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. He also called his own number 14 times for 57 yards and two scores. Jacob Reubish ran 29 times for 200 yards and a touchdown.
No. 22 Annandale (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 20
This week’s game: Nov. 8 vs. Litchfield (8-3) at ROCORI
Ranking rationale: Annandale drops a couple spots due to Class 6A quarterfinalists Edina (6-4) and Moorhead (6-4) cracking the top 20. The Cardinals took care of business in the Section 5-3A championship, rolling 37-14 on neutral field vs. Foley (6-5).
It goes to show how dominant Annandale’s been when this was the most points it’s surrendered all season and the second closest result. The Cardinals drew the North top seed at state.
No. 23 Pierz (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 24
This week’s game: Nov. 7 vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (8-2) at Alexandria
Ranking rationale: The Power 25 is vindicated with ranking Pierz instead of Pequot Lakes (9-1) despite the latter earning the top seed in the Section 7-3A playoffs over Pierz. Pierz proved it was the better team in the championship game, rolling 35-0 on neutral field. It was the Pioneers’ third shutout of the season. Pequot Lakes was held to 40 yards.
They’re allowing just 5.8 points per game. Pierz was led by Brayden Foust’s 74 yards on 13 carries. The Pioneers totaled 253 yards on the ground. They drew the North No. 2 seed for the Class 3A state tournament.
No. 24 Minneapolis North (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 25
This week’s game: Nov. 8 vs. Pine Island (10-0) at Totino-Grace
Ranking rationale: Minneapolis North handled the unenviable task of having to face a fellow undefeated team in the section tournament. The Polars won 56-44 at home vs. St. Croix Lutheran (10-1) in the Section 4-3A championship to make it to state for the third time in the last five tries. North scored the final 20 points of the game after trailing 44-36 when the Crusaders broke a 44-yard touchdown with 5:57 to go.
Logan Lachermeier hit J’marion Sanders for a four-yard touchdown to pull within two with 3:$2 left. Lachermeir connected with Cordae Williams on a 55-yarder for the go-ahead score with 16 seconds left. Ahmod Powell’s 50-yard pick-six was the icing on the cake. Lachermeier finished with a 21-for-29 passing line for 331 yards, seven touchdowns and one pick.
He also rushed four times for 27 yards. Sanders had 10 grabs for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Deline had five receptions for 136 yards and three touchdowns. North drew the South No. 3 seed at state.
No. 25 Waseca (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Nov. 8 vs. Holy Family (8-2) at Apple Valley
Ranking rationale: The final spot in the final Power 25 of 2025 was a coin flip between Waseca and fellow Class 3A 10-0 team, Pine Island. Pine Island leads the class allowing a meager 3.3 points per game. The Panthers deserve their flowers.
However, Waseca is more battle-tested with a pair of Class 4A victories and an overall tougher schedule. The Bluejays are Section 3-3A champs after a 31-12 win vs. Luverne (8-3). Waseca’s resume also includes a 7-6 win at 4A St. Peter (7-2) and a 35-10 drubbing at Albert Lea (7-3) when the Tigers were undefeated at the time.
The Bluejays have now allowed more than 14 points in a game. At state, they drew the South No. 1 seed.
More from High School On SI