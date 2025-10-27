Top 25 Minnesota High School Football State Rankings - October 27, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season is almost over, and each week, High School On SI has all-classification top 25 rankings. Here are the rankings entering the section championships.
No. 1 Maple Grove (9-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. East Ridge (5-4)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove waltzed into the round of 16 in the Class 6A bracket, rolling 56-7 vs. Eastview (2-7). The Crimson wasted no time lighting up the scoreboard, using two pick-sixes by Logan Albeck and Gavin Elmquist in the first quarter to help build a 49-0 halftime lead.
Kaden Harney was nearly perfect, completing 10 of 12 passes for 239 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. James Engle had eight rushes for 83 yards and a score. Maple Grove’s win streak is up to 22.
No. 2 St. Thomas Academy (9-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. Two Rivers (5-4)
Ranking rationale: After receiving a first round bye, St. Thomas Academy breezed into the Section 3-5A championship with a 39-13 win vs. Apple Valley (4-6). STA led 26-7 at halftime and 32-7 after three quarters. Dominic Baez continues as one of the best backs in Class 5A, if not the state at large. He ran 25 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns. With a win this week, the Cadets will make their seventh straight state tournament dating back to 2018.
No. 3 Centennial (8-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. Shakopee (5-4)
Ranking rationale: Centennial is looking like the caliber of squad that won a state title in 2023. The Cougars kept on rolling with a 48-12 win vs. Hopkins (4-5) to open the Class 6A tournament. Centennial led 41-0 at halftime with five different players scoring the first five touchdowns. One of them was a scoop and score by Tristan Hanson.
No. 4 Rosemount (8-1)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (4-5)
Ranking rationale: Rosemount made it a rose-rout with a 56-14 win to open the Class 6A vs. Park of Cottage Grove (1-8). The Irish led 56-0 at halftime. Jeru Bean had two rushing touchdowns and Cullen George had a pick-six. It will be interesting to see if the Irish can advance and get a chance against the Maple Groves and Minnetonkas of the world that were not on the regular season schedule.
No. 5 Minnetonka (7-2)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. Prior Lake (5-4)
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka fared well against a winless, but pesky, Anoka (0-9) squad. The Skippers won 36-14 and dominated in a way the final score doesn’t indicate, leading 27-0 at halftime and 34-0 before the Tornadoes got on the scoreboard. Caleb Francois led with three rushing touchdowns and scored the first three of the game.
No. 6 Eden Prairie (7-2)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s game: Oct. 31 at No. 13 Champlin Park (8-1)
Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie gave the fans at Aerie Stadium a show in its final home game of 2025. The Eagles opened the Class 6A tournament with a 50-7 win vs. Lakeville North (1-8). The Panthers were held to 150 yards of offense and sputtered after scoring a touchdown that cut it to 15-7 early in the second quarter.
The EP defense came up with three interceptions, including a 62-yard pick-six by Luke Elliott. Justice Bates added two rushing touchdowns.
No. 7 Byron (9-0)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. No. 16 Kasson-Mantorville (8-1) at Rochester Mayo
Ranking rationale: Top seed Byron strolled into the Section 1-4A championship game with a 40-0 win vs. No. 4 seed Winona (3-7). Eli Rodemeyer completed 10 of 15 passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns. Ben Steele and Jordan Heimer each picked off a pass. Jake Jones ran 14 times for 99 yards.
No. 8 Marshall (9-0)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. No. 23 ROCORI (8-1)
Ranking rationale: No. 1 seed Marshall rolled in the Section 2-4A semifinals, winning 35-7 vs. No. 4 seed Hutchinson (5-5) in an all-Tigers matchup. Marshall led 14-0 at halftime despite being outgained. Andrew Stelter rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns.
Sam Meier had a 67-yard rushing touchdown, as well. Marshall’s played just one one-score game all season, a 13-12 win vs. an Orono (6-3) team that’s spent time this season in the Power 25.
No. 9 Lakeville South (7-2)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. Mounds View (5-4)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South and Wayzata (1-8) have met in the Class 6A playoffs each of the last two years with the result being the same. South won again this year, 35-12. It was close for a quarter-plus as the Trojans pulled within one in the second quarter, but the Cougars scored two touchdowns before the end of the half to take a 21-6 lead into the break.
Griffen Dean led with 16 carries for 188 yards. Nic Swanson added 15 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns. In typical South fashion, it only attempted four passes.
No. 10 Chanhassen (8-1)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. No. 21 Chaska (7-2)
Ranking rationale: Top seed Chanhassen scored 40-plus for the fourth time this season in a 46-22 Section 2-5A semifinals win vs. No. 5 seed Mankato West (4-6). The Storm put a stamp on this one early, jumping out to a 22-0 lead. Nathan Ramler’s passing line finished at 18-for-23 for 240 yards and three touchdowns. Peyton Ramsay also had a big day that included two touchdown rushes. Chan has two Power 25 wins this season and its loss is to current No. 2 St. Thomas Academy (9-0).
No. 11 Alexandria (8-1)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. Bemidji (5-4)
Ranking rationale: Two garbage time touchdowns for No. 5 seed Sauk Rapids-Rice (2-8) made Alexandria’s 56-20 win look like slightly less of a blowout. The Cardinals led 35-0 at halftime and a shutout going until midway through the third quarter.
Five different Alexandria players found the end zone, including twice on the ground for Brody Berg and Jackson Waltzing. Talented Talan Witt also threw two touchdowns of 42 and 50 yards. The Cardinals have won nine games in a row and look primed to get back to the Prep Bowl.
No. 12 Forest Lake (8-1)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. Edina (5-4)
Ranking rationale: There will be some movement in this week’s Power 25 soon enough, but the top 12 spots remain stagnant. The Rangers did their part with a 57-7 win vs. Coon Rapids (2-7) in the Class 6A playoffs opener. Forest Lake’s allowed just 14 points over its last two games since being upset 28-23 at Mounds View (5-4).
The defense even got in on the scoring with a safety in the first quarter against Coon Rapids. Mack Jurkovich rushed 18 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns, while Kevin Ndirangu ran wild with 11 rushes for 101 yards and four touchdowns.
No. 13 Champlin Park (8-1)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. No. 6 Eden Prairie (7-2)
Ranking rationale: Champlin Park has the chance to prove it deserves to play at home against a much more battle-tested Eden Prairie squad when they meet this week in the round of 16 in the Class 6A tournament. The Rebels got their by virtue of a 28-0 win vs. Roseville (1-8).
The Rebels led by that same score at halftime before putting on the brakes. The Raiders were limited to 81 yards of offense. Preston Nelson nearly matched that on his own, rushing 17 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
No. 14 Monticello (8-1)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. No. 18 Elk River (6-2)
Ranking rationale: Top seed Monticello beat up on a No. 4 seed St. Francis (6-4) team that’s having one of its best seasons in years, 42-11, in the Section 7-5A semifinals. The Magic used a 22-0 second quarter to leave the Fighting Saints in the dust.
Jeron Schlangen also had a pick-six to open the scoring in the first quarter. Cale Holthaus ran 19 times for 157 yards and a touchdown to go with seven rushes for 115 yards and a touchdown for Cole Mueller. While the Magic have a loss on the resume (to current No. 11 Alexandria), it’s been more impressive than unbeaten Spring Lake Park, hence Monti jumping over SLP this week.
No. 15 Spring Lake Park (9-0)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. Buffalo (6-3)
Ranking rationale: It might seem disrespectful to have an undefeated team like Spring Lake Park down at No. 15 overall and No. 5 among Class 5A teams, but No. 5 is where the computers (the QRF) have the Panthers in 5A, too. They have yet to have the chance to play a Power 25 team and haven’t always been blowing out inferior competition.
Top seed SLP is in the Section 6-5A championship after a 28-12 win vs. No. 4 seed Robbinsdale Cooper (3-7). The Panthers got on the board first with a special teams touchdown on a fumble recovery scoop and score by Sawyer Thomsen. Special teams continued to star as Colin Welch faked a reverse on the opening kick of the second half and took it to the house.
No. 16 Kasson-Mantorville (8-1)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. No. 7 Byron (9-0) at Rochester Mayo
Ranking rationale: No. 2 seed Kasson-Mantorville survived a 10-7 thriller vs. No. 3 seed and defending Class 3A champion Stewartville (7-3) in the Section 1-4A semifinals. The KoMets scored all 10 points in the final 10:48 after the Tigers took the lead in the third quarter. Grady Babcock hit Camryn Tottingham for a 20-yard touchdown to tie it.
Miles Bungum banged home a 35-yard field goal as time expired on his one and only field goal attempt of the season. K-M will now go for revenge against Byron, which handed it its only loss of the season.
No. 17 Mahtomedi (8-1)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (6-3)
Ranking rationale: Top seed Mahtomedi bounced back from a demoralizing 35-7 loss at current state No. 2 St. Thomas Academy (9-0) with a 62-13 win vs. fourth seed St. Paul Highland Park (4-6) in the Section 4-5A semifinals. The Zephyrs scored a season high.
They were led by six rushes for 83 yards and two touchdowns by Jaxon Mitchell. Mark Graf had a perfect day, going 4-for-4 passing for 105 yards and a touchdown. His lone rush also went 66 yards to the house.
No. 18 Elk River (7-2)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s game: Oct. 31 at No. 14 Monticello (8-1)
Ranking rationale: Expect fireworks this week as Elk River goes on the road to take on Monticello. Last year, the Elks won this matchup 36-29 in the Class 5A quarterfinals en route to a state title. The Magic got revenge this year in Week 7 by scoring the final 22 points of the game to win 22-14.
No. 2 seed Elk River is in the Section 7-5A championship by way of a 61-22 drubbing of No. 3 seed Cambridge-Isanti (4-5). The Elks surrendered a 91-yard kick return touchdown on the opening play of the game and were tied at 22 before scoring the final 39 points.
Levi Harris had a special teams touchdown of his own for Elk River, housing a punt return from 67 yards. His 104 rushing yards for three touchdowns on 10 carries were part of a ground game that amassed 419 yards and seven touchdowns at 10 yards per carry.
No. 19 Jackson County Central (9-0)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. Le Sueur-Henderson (8-2) at Southwest Minnesota State
Ranking rationale: It’d be fun to see what Jackson County Central could do against Class 3A or 4A foes (if not higher!). Playing in 2A with future Golden Gopher quarterback Roman Voss at the helm is like playing Madden on easy mode.
The top seed Huskies move on to the Section 3-2A championship game after a 67-0 win vs. Windom Area (4-6). Voss finished at 7-for-8 passing for 199 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. JCC piled up 543 yards of offense and held Windom to 102.
No. 20 Annandale (9-0)
Last week’s ranking: 20
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. Foley (6-4) at St. Cloud Tech
Ranking rationale: We go from a 67-0 section semifinals result to a 66-0 final. The top seed Cardinals pulverized No. 4 seed Pine City (3-7) to advance to the Section 5-3A title game. No one’s yet to even hang within two possessions of Annandale all season. The Cards were state runners up in 2023 and made it back to state in ‘24. Could this be the year they claim their first state title?
No. 21 Chaska (7-2)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s game: Oct. 31 at No. 10 Chanhassen (8-1)
Ranking rationale: Chaska slides up a spot this week due to its impressive 36-22 win as the No. 2 seed in the Section 2-5A semifinals vs. No. 3 seed Mankato East (6-3). The Hawks looked sluggish in their 26-15 regular season finale win at New Prague (3-7) and looked sluggish early on in their playoff opener, trailing 6-0 after the first quarter. It was tied at 14 at halftime.
A safety for the lone points of the third quarter put Chaska up for good. It was part of a 22-0 run to open the half that featured a 22-yard pick-six by Sam Summer. Matthew Welter ran for three touchdowns and threw another.
No. 22 Woodbury (7-2)
Last week’s ranking: 21
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. Moorhead (5-4)
Ranking rationale: This time of year is all about surviving and advancing, but style points can matter when it comes to the Power 25. That’s why Woodbury drops a spot after hanging on to win its Class 6A playoff opener vs. Eagan (3-6), 21-20.
The Royals battled back from a 14-6 halftime deficit and fended off the Wildcats’ potential go-ahead 2-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter. Emmett Snuggerud led Woodbury with two passing touchdowns, including one that broke a 14-14 tie in the fourth quarter.
No. 23 ROCORI (8-1)
Last week’s ranking: 23
This week’s game: Oct. 31 at No. 8 Marshall (9-0)
Ranking rationale: ROCORI has shown a knack to win close games all season. The latest example came in the Section 2-4A semifinals as the No. 2 seed Spartans hung on to win 17-15 vs. No. 3 seed Willmar (6-4). It was 7-7 at halftime.
Noah Mick’s 26-yard field goal with under two minutes remaining was the difference maker. ROCORI held Willmar to 173 yards of offense and just 36 on the ground. ROCORI churned out 188 on the ground, led by quarterback Max Fredin running 20 times for 92 yards. He was also 9 of 13 passing for 63 yards and no interceptions.
No. 24 Pierz (9-0)
Last week’s ranking: 24
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. Pequot Lakes (9-0) at Brainerd
Ranking rationale: Pierz isn’t even the top seed in its own section, but I like the Pioneers as the team to beat against one of the top teams on the outside looking in of the Power 25, Pequot Lakes. They’ll do battle this week in the Section 7-3A championship game.
Pierz is now one win away from getting back to the state tournament for the first time since winning it all in 2019 after a 42-6 win vs. No. 3 seed Esko (7-3). Brayden Foust led with 13 carries for 127 yards and four touchdowns. All four scores came in the first half to help Pierz lead 29-6 at the break.
No. 25 Minneapolis North (9-0)
Last week’s ranking: 25
This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. St. Croix Lutheran (10-0)
Ranking rationale: The No. 1 seed Polars froze No. 4 seed Breck (6-4) in the Section 4-3A semifinals, 58-7. Minneapolis North opened the game with a safety. Its defense outscored the Mustangs on its own thanks also to a 34-yard pick-six by Ahmod Powell.
Standout quarterback Logan Lachermeier finished with a crisp 11-for-12 passing line for 173 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Ja’Marion Sanders was his top target, hauling in five balls for 107 yards and a touchdown.
