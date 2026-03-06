High School

Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Semifinal Scores, Recaps, Live Updates — March 6

Follow the action from the third day of the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament
Jack Butler|
Grand Casino Arena hosts the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament
Grand Casino Arena hosts the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament | Jack Butler

ST. PAUL., Minn. — The 2026 Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament continues on Friday with the semifinals at Grand Casino Arena.

This page will be updated with final scores, postgame stories and live updates pages throughout the day.

Class 1A Semifinals

No. 1 Hibbing vs. No. 4 Mahtomedi

Follow with our live score updates page.

No. 2 Delano vs. No. 3 Warroad

Class 2A Semifinal

No. 1 Minnetonka vs. No. 4 Rosemount

No. 2 Moorhead vs. No. 3 Edina

More Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Coverage

Published | Modified
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Minnesota