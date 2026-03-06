Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Semifinal Scores, Recaps, Live Updates — March 6
Follow the action from the third day of the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament
ST. PAUL., Minn. — The 2026 Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament continues on Friday with the semifinals at Grand Casino Arena.
This page will be updated with final scores, postgame stories and live updates pages throughout the day.
Class 1A Semifinals
No. 1 Hibbing vs. No. 4 Mahtomedi
Follow with our live score updates page.
No. 2 Delano vs. No. 3 Warroad
- Follow with our live score updates page.
Class 2A Semifinal
No. 1 Minnetonka vs. No. 4 Rosemount
No. 2 Moorhead vs. No. 3 Edina
More Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Coverage
Published | Modified
JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917