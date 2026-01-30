Top defenseman in 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys hockey season
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is almost to February, so it's time to highlight who have been some of the top players by position. High School On SI finished with the top defenseman so far this season.
Top defenders in 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys hockey season
Jayden Kurtz, Sr., Rogers
Kurtz is the top high school prospect in the 2026 NHL prospect rankings and the No. 77 North American skater prospect. Kurtz chose to return from juniors, Chicago Steel, for his senior season with Rogers. He has 10 goals and 14 assists in 18 games.
Teddy Lechner, Jr., Academy of Holy Angels
Lechner is the No. 98 North American skater prospect, and this season, he has five goals and 14 assists in 14 games played. He is committed to Augustana.
Nicklas Nelson, Jr., Monticello
Nelson is a junior left-hander who is committed to UConn, where his father was a team captain. He has eight goals and 15 assists in 18 games played this season.
Bridger Riley, Sr., Northfield
Riley has six goals and 21 assists for Northfield so far this season.
“Bridger is a shutdown defenseman, playing against other teams top line and always controls our offense,” Northfield head coach Charlie Cloud said. “Bridger is one of the most underrated defenseman in the state and can play at the next level if he wants to and would be a junior coach's dream with his style of play.”
Tate Batchelor, Jr., Stillwater
Batchelor is a captain and defenseman who leads the Ponies in points. He has seven goals and 22 assists.
Becker Wenkus, So., Edina
Wenkus leads Hornet defenseman with eight goals and 19 assists in 20 games played this season.
Rian Marquardt, Jr., White Bear Lake
Marquardt is a left-handed defenseman who is committed to Arizona State. He is second in points for the Bears with 11 goals and 14 assists.
Brandon Mickelson, Sr., Moorhead
Mickelson is one of the state leaders in points by defensemen. He has 15 goals and 26 assists in 19 games. He spent this fall in the Western Hockey League with the Wenatchee Wild.
Griffin Sturm, Sr., St. Cloud Cathedral
Sturm is second in points for St. Cloud Cathedral with nine goals and 16 assists. He made the 2025 MSHSL Class A All-Tournament team.
Max Bies, Jr., East Grand Forks
Bies missed last season with a broken collarbone, but this season he leads the Green Wave in assists with 19 in 18 games played.
Benjamin Hartquist, Jr., Luverne
Hartquist recently passed 100 career points. He has 19 goals and 23 assists in 21 games played, which leads the state for defenseman.
Grady Schmidt, Jr., Mankato West
Schmidt is toward the top of the leaderboard in points for a defenseman. He has nine goals and 22 assists in 17 games played.
Max Koch, Sr., Chisago Lakes
Koch is a top defender in Class A. This season, he has five points and 24 assists in 20 games this season.
Paxton Raymond, Sr., Winona
Raymond beat Winona’s all-time points record for defenseman (66) in two seasons. He has six goals and 15 assists in 14 games played.
Broden Hontvet, Sr., Warroad
Broden Hontvet has over 100 career points, and this season, he has five goals and 24 assists in 21 games played.
Ayven Hontvet, Fr., Warroad
The only freshman on the list, Hontvet has 30 points as a defender. The left hander has 11 goals and 19 assists in 21 games played.
Liam Brooks, So., Duluth East
In 15 games, Brooks has nine goals and six assists.
“Liam is a tremendous athlete,” Steve Pitoscia head coach Duluth East said. “Whether it’s on the baseball field or the rink, Liam excels. He has an incredible “Hockey IQ” to go along with elite talent. I feel very blessed for the opportunity to work with Liam.”
Zaden Brua, Sr., Albert Lea
Brua has 16 goals and 20 assists in 19 games played for Albert Lea.
Gabe Perron, Sr., Academy of Holy Angels
Perron has dished out 27 assists in 18 games this season. He’s added five goals to his points tally as well.
Whitaker Rewertz, Sr., Hibbing/Chisholm
Rewertz is fourth in points for a talented Hibbing/Chisholm team. He has 12 goals and 18 assists in 21 games played.
Danny Browning, Sr., Minnetonka
Browning is second in points for the Skippers. He leads a deep group of defenseman with 21 assists, and two goals, in 19 games so far this season. The Skippers have a 1.35 goals allowed per game average, the best in the state.
Landon Huh, Sr., Shakopee
Huh recently scored an overtime winner against Hermantown, and he has 10 goals and 13 assists in 20 games this season.
Gabe Swenson, Jr., Hermantown
Swenson leads the Hawks in assists with 18. He also has three goals in 20 games played.
Lance Kohnen, Jr., East Ridge
Kohnen is second on the Raptors in points. He has four assists and 13 points in 17 games.
Caden Clark, Jr., St. Michael-Albertville
The right-handed defender leads Knights defenseman with five goals and 14 assists in 19 games.
Gus Olson, Jr., St. Thomas Academy
Olson leads the Cadets in points by a defenseman with 18 (two goals, 16 assists). He’s helped the Cadets to 1.48 goals allowed per game.
