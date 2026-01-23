Top goalies in 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys hockey season
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is almost to February, so it's time to highlight who have been some of the top players by position. High School On SI continues with the top goalies in the season so far.
Fans get an opportunity to vote for who they think is having the top season. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will close on January 31 at 11:59 p.m. CT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Bryce Francisco, Sr., Hermantown
Francisco has a 2.50 goals against average and a .920 save percentage. He made 37 saves on 38 shots as Hermantown beat then No. 1 Hibbing 2-1 on January 13.
"Bryce is an elite high school goalie; he is great on the first shot with impeccable positioning, making goaltending look easy," Hermantown head coach Patrick Andrews said. "However, he also possesses great athleticism with quick reflexes, so he is never out of a play. He has been our backbone all season."
Christian Hill, Sr., Bemidji
In 15 games played, Hill has a .941 save percentage and a 1.64 goals against average.
"Christian is a prime example of, ‘You get what you work for,’” Bemidji head coach Ben Kinne said. “He is the backbone of our team and his play this season has been exceptional. Positionally he is very sound and plays with great poise. Shows up in big moments and plays his best when it is required."
Jacob Iallonardo, Sr., Cloquet/Esko/Carlton
Iallonardo has a 1.96 goals against average and a .926 save percentage. He has three shutouts.
Tyler Bacon, Sr., Rogers
Bacon has allowed 35 goals in 19 games with a .921 save percentage. He’s twice had games with 36 saves.
Gavin Bajda, Sr., Stillwater
Bajda has been strong for the Ponies in net this year. He has a 2.65 goals against average and a .910 save percentage in 17 games. He had a 38-save shutout against White Bear Lake to end 2025.
Gavin Lamphere, Sr., Hibbing/Chisholm
Lamphere has a 2.30 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. He had a 40 save performance in a 5-2 win against Grand Rapids.
Jackson Chesak, Sr., Mahtomedi
Chesak has a .913 save percentage and a 2.89 goals against average for the Zephyrs this season.
Izaak Kalis, Sr., Little Falls
Kalis has faced 752 shots on goal and allowed only 57 goals. He has a 3.65 goals against average and a .924 save percentage. He made 76 saves in a 6-1 loss to St. Cloud Cathedral, according to Legacy Hockey.
Nathan McGuire, Jr., Tartan
A captain, McGuire has a 3.12 goals against average and a .921 save percentage.
Sam Suja, Jr., Northern Lakes
Suja has a 2.49 goals against average and a .920 save percentage. He recently had a 40-save shutout against Bemidji.
Lucas Ingebrigtson, Sr., St. Michael-Albertville
Ingebrigtson anchors the Knights with a 2.77 goals against average and a .914 save percentage.
Chase Jerdee, Sr., Minnetonka
Jerdee has a tremendous 1.44 goals against average and a .931 save percentage with five shutouts against one of the top schedules in the state.
Grayson Hanggi, Sr., Hill-Murray
Hanggi is having a memorable season with a 2.03 goals against average and a .926 save percentage. He also has three shutouts, including a 29-save performance against Rogers.
Noah Schindele, Jr., East Grand Forks
Last season, Schindele had 37 saves in the Class 1A championship win against St. Cloud Cathedral. This season, he has a 2.72 goals against average and a .889 save percentage.
Niklas Huson, Sr., Shakopee
Huson has a 13-3 record with Shakopee. A 1.62 goals against average and a .926 save percentage.
Chris Bade, Sr., Farmington
Bade has faced 457 shots and only allowed 33 goals for a 2.08 goals against average.
Anton Ackley, Sr., Rochester Lourdes
Ackley is tied for the state lead in shutouts with five. In 14 games played, he has a 1.26 goals against average and a .936 save percentage. He has over 1,000 career saves.
Griffin Lindberg, Jr., Detroit Lakes
Lindberg has had a strong junior season with a 2.51 goals against average and a .917 save percentage. He also has two shutouts.
Owen Ryan, Fr., St. Thomas Academy
Ryan is having a standout freshman season with a 1.62 goals against average and a .942 save percentage. He has three shutouts, and he recently had 36 saves in a 4-1 win against Mahtomedi.
Riley Helmberger, Sr., White Bear Lake
Helmberger has three shutouts, a 2.18 goals against average and a .926 save percentage.
Wyatt Brown, Jr., Duluth Marshall
In 17 games played, Brown has a 1.77 goals against average and a .930 save percentage and three shutouts. He saved 44 shots in a 2-2 tie against Hibbing/Chisholm on January 19.
Finn Hanson, Jr., Warroad
Hanson has allowed 28 goals in 17 games played with a .927 save percentage.
