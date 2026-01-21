Top forwards in 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys hockey season
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is almost to February, so it's time to highlight who have been some of the top players by position. High School On SI starts with the top forwards in the season so far.
Fans get an opportunity to vote for who they think is having the top season. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will close on January 28 at 11:59 p.m. CT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Spencer Anderson, Jr., Thief River Falls
Anderson is a junior who has a state-leading 30 goals in 15 games played. In 2025, Anderson was chosen in the 3rd round of the USHL Draft. He is committed to Miami (OH).
Maddux Domagala, Sr., Luverne
Domagala has 25 goals and 23 assists in 17 games played for the Cardinals. He recently scored his 100th career goal.
“An offensive weapon that has a knack for making big plays,” Luverne head coach Tony Sandbulte said.
Bode McConnell, Jr., Edina
McConnell is the Hornets’ leading goal scorer with 23 in 17 games. He’s been impactful during the power play with 5 goals and 2 assists.
Cole Braunshausen, Sr., St. Thomas Academy
Braunshausen is a talented right-hander who has 22 goals and 21 assists in 17 games against a difficult schedule. He is the Cadets’ captain.
“He is an incredible leader, as he is our captain,” St. Thomas Academy head coach Mark Strobel said. “High motor player who plays all ends of the rink. Has a high level ability to score and set up offensive plays and also plays a solid game in the defensive zone.”
Anthony Yerxa, Sr., International Falls
Anthony Yerxa is the state leader in points with 27 goals and 33 assists in 15 games.
“He’s a big, strong, athletic center with soft hands, a knack for scoring and a lethal release,” International Falls coach Chad Baldwin said. “His physicality and ability to control and shoot the puck are a combination that will bode well at the junior level and collegiate level.”
William Yerxa, Sr., International Falls
William Yerxa, a senior wing, has 26 goals and 28 assists in 15 games played.
“William Yerxa has a very high hockey IQ, a player with natural instincts who can read plays and be in the right spot at the right time and is also a gritty player who wins puck battles,” Baldwin said. “His abilities set him up for success at the next levels.”
James Palmer, So., Bagley
Palmer is a sophomore who is near the top of the state leaderboard in points. In 16 games, he has 21 goals and 33 assists.
Zac Zimmerman, Sr.., Moorhead
Zimmerman was on the 2025 MSHSL All-Tournament team after the Spuds championship. This season, Zimmerman has 16 goals and 22 assists in 17 games played. He is committed to Minnesota State.
Joseph Erickson, Sr., Blake
Erickson has 26 goals and 21 assists in 19 games played.
Ethan Sturgis, Sr., Minnetonka
Sturgis has seven goals and nine assists in 16 games played this season. He is committed to Dartmouth.
RJ Thompson, Fr., Eden Prairie
Thompson leads the Eagles in points with 31 (17 goals, 14 assists) in 18 games.
“RJ plays an important role on our young Boys Varsity team,” Eden Prairie head coach Lincoln Nguyen said. “He leads our team in points and plays in all situations. RJ was the #2 Overall WHL draft pick this past off-season.”
Tyden Bergeson, Sr., Moorhead
Bergeson is another top player on Moorhead. Through 17 games, he has 12 goals and 25 assists. He is committed to Augustana.
Caz Carlson, Sr., Rock Ridge
Through 14 games played, Carlson has 16 goals and 18 assists. He is committed to St. Cloud State, and in the fall of 2025, he played 12 games in the USHL. He will return to Des Moines in the spring.
Max Cullen, Jr., Moorhead
Cullen has 15 goals and 19 assists in 17 games played for the Spuds. He is committed to Minnesota Duluth.
Brock Cheslock, Sr., Rogers
Cheslock is second on Rogers with 24 points through 17 games. He has 14 goals and 10 assists. He is committed to Augustana.
Carter Ernst, Sr., Lakeville South
Ernst leads the Cougars with 25 points. He has 11 goals and 14 assists. He is committed to the University of St. Thomas.
Keegan Davis, Sr., Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Davis recently committed to Augustana, and he leads the Red Knights with 13 goals and 12 assists in 15 games.
Cade Sherman, Sr., Rosemount
Sherman is a senior committed to Augustana. He leads the Irish with 10 goals in 17 games. He also has 12 assists.
Tucker Lovejoy, Sr., East Grand Forks
Lovejoy is having a great season for the defending Class 1A champs. He has 20 goals and 11 assists in 18 games.
Cooper Siegert, Sr., Shakopee
Siegert leads a talented Sabers team with 15 goals. He also has 13 assists.
Miles Kennelly, So., Northfield
In 15 games, Kennelly leads Northfield with 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists).
“He is our most dynamic player on the team,” Northfield head coach Charlie Cloud said. “He is dangerous any time he is on the ice. He can beat any defender 1-on-1 with his hands and speed and score from anywhere on the ice.”
Devin Jacobs, Jr., Sartell
Jacobs has 21 goals and 27 assists in 17 games this season. That leads Sartell.
“Devin has great ice vision and hockey sense,” Sartell head coach Ryan Hacker said. “He adds a lot of skill and makes his teammates better.”
Stats via coaches, varsity.startribune.com and Legacy Hockey.
